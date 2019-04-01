Normal

0

21

false

false

false

DE

X-NONE

X-NONE

/* Style Definitions */

table.MsoNormalTable

{mso-style-name:"Normale Tabelle";

mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;

mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;

mso-style-noshow:yes;

mso-style-priority:99;

mso-style-parent:"";

mso-padding-alt:0cm 5.4pt 0cm 5.4pt;

mso-para-margin-top:0cm;

mso-para-margin-right:0cm;

mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;

mso-para-margin-left:0cm;

line-height:150%;

mso-pagination:widow-orphan;

font-size:12.0pt;

mso-bidi-font-size:11.0pt;

font-family:"Arial",sans-serif;

mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman";

mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;

mso-fareast-language:EN-US;}

Trauer zu Widerstand - Gedenken heißt kämpfen

english below

Zwei Wochen nach dem tödlichen Terroranschlag in Christchurch, haben sich am Freitag in Hamburg Antifaschist*innen versammelt, um an die Opfer des rechten Terrors und der rassistischer Gewalt zu erinnern. Wir gedenken den fünfzig Ermordeten:

Daoud Nabi

Rashid Naeem

Talha Naeem

Salwa Mirwan Mohammad

Abdullahi Dirie

Mucad Ibrahim

Sayyad Milne

Khaled Mustafa

Hamza Mustafa

Atta Bayyan

Husne Ara Parvin

Ali Elmadani

Farhaj Ahsan

Kishowara Begum

Abdus Samad

Haroon Mahmood

Ozair Kadir

Ramiz Vora

Asif Vora

Maheboob Khokhar

Ansi Alibava

Hussein Moustafa

Mohammed Imran Khan

Hussein Al-Umari

Junaid Mortara

Syed Areeb Ahmed

Syed Jahandad Ali

Sohail Shahid

Mahboob Haroon

Farhaj Ahsan

Mojammel Hoq

Linda Armstrong

Ali Elmadani

Lilik Abdul Hamid

Atta Elayyan

Mohsen Al-Harbi

Osama Adnan

Amjad Hamid

Kamel Moh'd Kamal Kamel Darwish

Junaid Ismail

Abdelfattah Qassem

Mounir Guirgis Soliman

Ahmed Gamal Eldin Mohammed Abdel Ghany

Ashraf el-Moursy Ragheb

Ashraf al-Masri

Matiullah Safi

Muhammad Zeshan Raza

Ghulam Hussain

Karam Bibi

Muse Awale

Abdukadir Elmi

Unsere Gedanken sind bei den Verletzten, Überlebenden und Angehörigen der Opfer. 50 Menschen mussten sterben, weil sie Opfer einer menschenverachtenden und faschistischen Ideologie geworden sind, die nicht nur in Christchurch, sondern global um sich greift. Die Ermordeten sind als Stellvertreter*innen für jene, die nicht ins Weltbild faschistischer, antipluralistischer und islamophober Ideologien passen, getötet worden. Ganz bewusst möchten wir an dieser Stelle dem Täter keine Plattform bieten. Wir werden uns nicht näher seinen persönlichen Motiven oder seinem Manifest widmen, sein Name und seine Geschichte sind irrelevant.Klar ist jedoch, dass der rechtsextreme Terror nicht die Tat eines einzelnen »Verrückten« ist, sondern logische und konsequente Umsetzung jener Ideologie, der von sogenannten "Rechtspopulisten" in Form von permanten rassistischen Provokationen und Hetze der Boden bereitet wird.

Die gesellschaftliche und mediale Resonanz auf den rassistischen Terroranschlag in Christchurch ist folglich ernüchternd. Der Aufschrei bleibt aus, die internationale Solidarität ist gering. Die Opfer sind für viele immer noch „die Anderen“, „die Fremden“, weit weg von den eigenen Identitäten und Realitäten.

Dass rassistischer Terror und rechte Gewalt in Deutschland und der Welt verharmlost und relativiert werden, ist dabei nichts Neues. Es liegt an uns, diese Mauer des rassistischen Schweigens zu durchbrechen! Egal ob in Christchurch, Charlottesville, Utøya, Dessau oder Hamburg: Rassismus & Faschismus waren und sind eine tödliche Gefahr für all jene, die nicht in das faschistische Weltbild der Täter*innen passen. Dem gilt es sich entgegenzustellen.

Wandelt Wut und Trauer zu Widerstand. Lasst und gemeinsam, Schulter an Schulter kämpfen- für eine soldarische Gesellschaft, in der Faschismus und Rassismus keinen Platz haben - Weltweit. Niemand wird vergessen!

Grief to resistance: remembrance means fighting!

Two weeks after the deadly terrorist attack in Christchurch, antifascists gathered in Hamburg on Friday, to remember the victims of radical right-wing terrorism and racially motivated violence. We commemorate the fifty murdered people:

Daoud Nabi

Rashid Naeem

Talha Naeem

Salwa Mirwan Mohammad

Abdullahi Dirie

Mucad Ibrahim

Sayyad Milne

Khaled Mustafa

Hamza Mustafa

Atta Bayyan

Husne Ara Parvin

Ali Elmadani

Farhaj Ahsan

Kishowara Begum

Abdus Samad

Haroon Mahmood

Ozair Kadir

Ramiz Vora

Asif Vora

Maheboob Khokhar

Ansi Alibava

Hussein Moustafa

Mohammed Imran Khan

Hussein Al-Umari

Junaid Mortara

Syed Areeb Ahmed

Syed Jahandad Ali

Sohail Shahid

Mahboob Haroon

Farhaj Ahsan

Mojammel Hoq

Linda Armstrong

Ali Elmadani

Lilik Abdul Hamid

Atta Elayyan

Mohsen Al-Harbi

Osama Adnan

Amjad Hamid

Kamel Moh'd Kamal Kamel Darwish

Junaid Ismail

Abdelfattah Qassem

Mounir Guirgis Soliman

Ahmed Gamal Eldin Mohammed Abdel Ghany

Ashraf el-Moursy Ragheb

Ashraf al-Masri

Matiullah Safi

Muhammad Zeshan Raza

Ghulam Hussain

Karam Bibi

Muse Awale

Abdukadir Elmi

Our thoughts are with the victims, the survivors and the victims' friends and family. Fifty people died because they became victims of an inhuman, fascist ideology. An ideology which escalates not only in Christchurch, but globally. The murdered are representatives of all people, who do not fit into a fascist, antipluralistic and islamophobic world view. Consciously, we do not want to mention the offender and his individual repulsive motivations. His name and personal details are irrelevant. However, one thing is for sure: right-wing motivated terrorism is not the deed of an individual “crazy man”. Rather it is the logical consequence and the consistent implementation of a political ideology propagated by right-wing populists all over the world. They created the best possible breeding ground for racist and xenophobic agitation. Therefore, the social outcry and the media response are minimal. International solidarity is insufficient. For many people, the victims are still “the others”, far away from their own identities and realities.

To relativize and downplay racial terrorism and right-wing violence in Germany and the World is nothing new. It is up to every one of us to break the racist wall of silence. Whether in Christchurch, Charlottesville, Utøya, Dessau or Hamburg: Fascism is a deadly threat for everyone, who does not fit into the fascist ideology.

We have to change anger and grief to resistance. We have to organize ourselves to fight for a society of solidarity. A society without any space for fascism and racism.

Nobody is forgotten.