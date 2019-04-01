Trauer zu Widerstand - Gedenken heißt kämpfen!

von: anonym am: 01.04.2019 - 11:59
Themen: 
Antifa
Antirassismus
Weltweit
Regionen: 
Hamburg

Normal
0

21

false
false
false

DE
X-NONE
X-NONE

/* Style Definitions */
table.MsoNormalTable
{mso-style-name:"Normale Tabelle";
mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;
mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;
mso-style-noshow:yes;
mso-style-priority:99;
mso-style-parent:"";
mso-padding-alt:0cm 5.4pt 0cm 5.4pt;
mso-para-margin-top:0cm;
mso-para-margin-right:0cm;
mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;
mso-para-margin-left:0cm;
line-height:150%;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
font-size:12.0pt;
mso-bidi-font-size:11.0pt;
font-family:"Arial",sans-serif;
mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;
mso-fareast-language:EN-US;}

Zwei Wochen nach dem tödlichen Terroranschlag in Christchurch, haben sich am Freitag in Hamburg Antifaschist*innen versammelt, um an die Opfer des rechten Terrors und der rassistischer Gewalt zu erinnern.

 

Normal
0

21

false
false
false

DE
X-NONE
X-NONE

/* Style Definitions */
table.MsoNormalTable
{mso-style-name:"Normale Tabelle";
mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;
mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;
mso-style-noshow:yes;
mso-style-priority:99;
mso-style-parent:"";
mso-padding-alt:0cm 5.4pt 0cm 5.4pt;
mso-para-margin-top:0cm;
mso-para-margin-right:0cm;
mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;
mso-para-margin-left:0cm;
line-height:150%;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
font-size:12.0pt;
mso-bidi-font-size:11.0pt;
font-family:"Arial",sans-serif;
mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;
mso-fareast-language:EN-US;}

Two weeks after the deadly terrorist attack in Christchurch, antifascists gathered in Hamburg on Friday, to remember the victims of radical right-wing terrorism and racially motivated violence

Normal
0

21

false
false
false

DE
X-NONE
X-NONE

/* Style Definitions */
table.MsoNormalTable
{mso-style-name:"Normale Tabelle";
mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;
mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;
mso-style-noshow:yes;
mso-style-priority:99;
mso-style-parent:"";
mso-padding-alt:0cm 5.4pt 0cm 5.4pt;
mso-para-margin-top:0cm;
mso-para-margin-right:0cm;
mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;
mso-para-margin-left:0cm;
line-height:150%;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
font-size:12.0pt;
mso-bidi-font-size:11.0pt;
font-family:"Arial",sans-serif;
mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;
mso-fareast-language:EN-US;}

Trauer zu Widerstand - Gedenken heißt kämpfen

english below

   

Zwei Wochen nach dem tödlichen Terroranschlag in Christchurch, haben sich am Freitag in Hamburg Antifaschist*innen versammelt, um an die Opfer des rechten Terrors und der rassistischer Gewalt zu erinnern. Wir gedenken den fünfzig Ermordeten:

    Daoud Nabi

    Rashid Naeem

    Talha Naeem

    Salwa Mirwan Mohammad

    Abdullahi Dirie

    Mucad Ibrahim

    Sayyad Milne

    Khaled Mustafa

    Hamza Mustafa

    Atta Bayyan

    Husne Ara Parvin

    Ali Elmadani

    Farhaj Ahsan

    Kishowara Begum

    Abdus Samad

    Haroon Mahmood

    Ozair Kadir

    Ramiz Vora

    Asif Vora

    Maheboob Khokhar

    Ansi Alibava

    Hussein Moustafa

    Mohammed Imran Khan

    Hussein Al-Umari

    Junaid Mortara

    Syed Areeb Ahmed

    Syed Jahandad Ali

    Sohail Shahid

    Mahboob Haroon

    Farhaj Ahsan

    Mojammel Hoq

    Linda Armstrong

    Ali Elmadani

    Lilik Abdul Hamid

    Atta Elayyan

    Mohsen Al-Harbi

    Osama Adnan

    Amjad Hamid

    Kamel Moh'd Kamal Kamel Darwish

    Junaid Ismail 

    Abdelfattah Qassem

    Mounir Guirgis Soliman

    Ahmed Gamal Eldin Mohammed Abdel Ghany

    Ashraf el-Moursy Ragheb

    Ashraf al-Masri

    Matiullah Safi

    Muhammad Zeshan Raza

    Ghulam Hussain

    Karam Bibi

    Muse Awale

    Abdukadir Elmi

Unsere Gedanken sind bei den Verletzten, Überlebenden und Angehörigen der Opfer. 50 Menschen mussten sterben, weil sie Opfer einer menschenverachtenden und faschistischen Ideologie geworden sind, die nicht nur in Christchurch, sondern global um sich greift. Die Ermordeten sind als Stellvertreter*innen für jene, die nicht ins Weltbild faschistischer, antipluralistischer und islamophober Ideologien passen, getötet worden. Ganz bewusst möchten wir an dieser Stelle dem Täter keine Plattform bieten. Wir werden uns nicht näher seinen persönlichen Motiven oder seinem Manifest widmen, sein Name und seine Geschichte sind irrelevant.Klar ist jedoch, dass der rechtsextreme Terror nicht die Tat eines einzelnen »Verrückten« ist, sondern logische und konsequente Umsetzung jener Ideologie, der von sogenannten "Rechtspopulisten" in Form von permanten rassistischen Provokationen und Hetze der Boden bereitet wird.

Die gesellschaftliche und mediale Resonanz auf den rassistischen Terroranschlag in Christchurch ist folglich ernüchternd. Der Aufschrei bleibt aus, die internationale Solidarität ist gering. Die Opfer sind für viele immer noch „die Anderen“, „die Fremden“, weit weg von den eigenen Identitäten und Realitäten.

Dass rassistischer Terror und rechte Gewalt in Deutschland und der Welt verharmlost und relativiert werden, ist dabei nichts Neues. Es liegt an uns, diese Mauer des rassistischen Schweigens zu durchbrechen! Egal ob in Christchurch, Charlottesville, Utøya, Dessau oder Hamburg: Rassismus & Faschismus waren und sind eine tödliche Gefahr für all jene, die nicht in das faschistische Weltbild der Täter*innen passen. Dem gilt es sich entgegenzustellen. 

Wandelt Wut und Trauer zu Widerstand. Lasst und gemeinsam, Schulter an Schulter kämpfen- für eine soldarische Gesellschaft, in der Faschismus und Rassismus keinen Platz haben - Weltweit. Niemand wird vergessen!

 

 

Grief to resistance: remembrance means fighting!  

   

Two weeks after the deadly terrorist attack in Christchurch, antifascists gathered in Hamburg on Friday, to remember the victims of radical right-wing terrorism and racially motivated violence. We commemorate the fifty murdered people:

    Daoud Nabi

    Rashid Naeem

    Talha Naeem

    Salwa Mirwan Mohammad

    Abdullahi Dirie

    Mucad Ibrahim

    Sayyad Milne

    Khaled Mustafa

    Hamza Mustafa

    Atta Bayyan

    Husne Ara Parvin

    Ali Elmadani

    Farhaj Ahsan

    Kishowara Begum

    Abdus Samad

    Haroon Mahmood

    Ozair Kadir

    Ramiz Vora

    Asif Vora

    Maheboob Khokhar

    Ansi Alibava

    Hussein Moustafa

    Mohammed Imran Khan

    Hussein Al-Umari

    Junaid Mortara

    Syed Areeb Ahmed

    Syed Jahandad Ali

    Sohail Shahid

    Mahboob Haroon

    Farhaj Ahsan

    Mojammel Hoq

    Linda Armstrong

    Ali Elmadani

    Lilik Abdul Hamid

    Atta Elayyan

    Mohsen Al-Harbi

    Osama Adnan

    Amjad Hamid

    Kamel Moh'd Kamal Kamel Darwish

    Junaid Ismail 

    Abdelfattah Qassem

    Mounir Guirgis Soliman

    Ahmed Gamal Eldin Mohammed Abdel Ghany

    Ashraf el-Moursy Ragheb

    Ashraf al-Masri

    Matiullah Safi

    Muhammad Zeshan Raza

    Ghulam Hussain

    Karam Bibi

    Muse Awale

    Abdukadir Elmi

Our thoughts are with the victims, the survivors and the victims' friends and family. Fifty people died because they became victims of an inhuman, fascist ideology. An ideology which escalates not only in Christchurch, but globally. The murdered are representatives of all people, who do not fit into a fascist, antipluralistic and islamophobic world view. Consciously, we do not want to mention the offender and his individual repulsive motivations. His name and personal details are irrelevant. However, one thing is for sure: right-wing motivated terrorism is not the deed of an individual “crazy man”. Rather it is the logical consequence and the consistent implementation of a political ideology propagated by right-wing populists all over the world. They created the best possible breeding ground for racist and xenophobic agitation. Therefore, the social outcry and the media response are minimal. International solidarity is insufficient. For many people, the victims are still “the others”, far away from their own identities and realities.

 To relativize and downplay racial terrorism and right-wing violence in Germany and the World is nothing new. It is up to every one of us to break the racist wall of silence. Whether in Christchurch, Charlottesville, Utøya, Dessau or Hamburg: Fascism is a deadly threat for everyone, who does not fit into the fascist ideology.

 We have to change anger and grief to resistance. We have to organize ourselves to fight for a society of solidarity. A society without any space for fascism and racism.

 

Nobody is forgotten.

 

Bilder: 
webadresse: 
http://www...
Lizenz des Artikels und aller eingebetteten Medien: 
Creative Commons by-sa: Weitergabe unter gleichen Bedingungen