Tag-X: Verbot geplant! | Day-X: Demo-ban planned!
[english version below]
Die Behörden legen es anscheinend wirklich darauf an und wollen die #tagXantifaost Demo verbieten. Nachdem sie am Mittwoch unsere Genoss*innen für Jahre in den Knast stecken werden, soll nun auch unsere Solidarität gegen diese Repression verunmöglicht werden. Das ist ein Angriff auf unsere Solidarität gegen diese Repression sowie die gesamte radikale Linke, den wir nicht hinnehmen werden!
Jetzt erst recht! Kommt alle nach Leipzig!
Mittwoch:
Demo nach der Urteilsverkündung – 21 Uhr – Lene-Voigt-Park
Donnerstag:
Demo zum Tag der Jugend – 17 Uhr – Johhanisplatz
Freitag:
Heraus zum Massencornern – 20 Uhr – Connewitz – Wiedebachpark – Bornaische Straße
Samstag:
Wir nehmen uns die Straßen – kommt alle trotz Verbot zur Tag-X Demonstration im Antifa Ost Verfahren
It seems that the authorities are really going for it and want to ban the #tagXantifaost demo. After they will put our comrades in jail for years on Wednesday, they now want to make our solidarity against this repression impossible. This is an attack on our solidarity against this repression and the entire radical left, which we will not accept!
Now more than ever! Come to Leipzig, all of you!
Wednesday:
Demo after the sentencing – 9pm – Lene-Voigt-Park.
Thursday:
Demo on the day of the youth – 5pm – Johhanisplatz
Friday:
Out to mass hang around – 8pm – Connewitz – Wiedebachpark – Bornaische Straße
Saturday:
We take the streets – come all to the Day-X demonstration at the Antifa Ost trial despite the ban.