Tag-X: Verbot geplant! | Day-X: Demo-ban planned!

Jetzt erst recht! Kommt alle nach Leipzig!

Mittwoch:

Demo nach der Urteilsverkündung – 21 Uhr – Lene-Voigt-Park

Donnerstag:

Demo zum Tag der Jugend – 17 Uhr – Johhanisplatz

Freitag:

Heraus zum Massencornern – 20 Uhr – Connewitz – Wiedebachpark – Bornaische Straße

Samstag:

Wir nehmen uns die Straßen – kommt alle trotz Verbot zur Tag-X Demonstration im Antifa Ost Verfahren

It seems that the authorities are really going for it and want to ban the #tagXantifaost demo. After they will put our comrades in jail for years on Wednesday, they now want to make our solidarity against this repression impossible. This is an attack on our solidarity against this repression and the entire radical left, which we will not accept!

Now more than ever! Come to Leipzig, all of you!

Wednesday:

Demo after the sentencing – 9pm – Lene-Voigt-Park.

Thursday:

Demo on the day of the youth – 5pm – Johhanisplatz

Friday:

Out to mass hang around – 8pm – Connewitz – Wiedebachpark – Bornaische Straße

Saturday:

We take the streets – come all to the Day-X demonstration at the Antifa Ost trial despite the ban.