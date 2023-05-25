Tag-X im Antifa-Ost-Verfahren ist der 3. Juni 2023 | Day-X in the Antifa East trial is 3 June 2023

Auftaktkundgebung ist ab 17 Uhr auf der Wolfgang-Heinze-Straße in Connewitz, die Route verläuft anschließend bis zum Leipziger Hauptbahnhof.

Bereitet euch gut vor und kommt alle nach Leipzig, gemeinsam werden wir unsere Solidarität gegen ihre Repression auf den Straßen sichtbar machen!

[ENG]

In the meantime, it has become clear that the verdict in the Antifa-East trial will be announced on 31 May 2023. This means that the Day-X and thus the demonstration in Leipzig on the Saturday after the verdict is announced will be on 3 June 2023. The kick-off rally will be from 5 p.m. on Wolfgang-Heinze-Straße in Connewitz, and the route will then run to Leipzig’s main railway station.

Prepare well and come to Leipzig, together we will make our solidarity against their repression visible on the streets!