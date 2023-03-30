International Call for Day-X Demonstration in Leipzig

These are only a few stories from the last month that point to the draconian punishment people have to face, when they are caught and regarded as anarchist, revolutionary or antifascist. But these are also stories that point to another fact: Even if the laws might be different in every country, the problem is the same. We need to fight together, to bring down fascism whether it is walking on the streets or sitting in the government.

As the Antifa Ost trial will be coming to an end presumably in beginning of May, we call you to come to the autonomous day-X protest in Leipzig on the Saturday after the pronouncement of judgement in the Antifa Ost trial! It's likely that day-X will fall on May 6 or the following weekend.

The state, represented by the General Prosecutor's Office, presents itself in the trial as a defender of freedom of expression and social peace, as a superior and impartial authority that takes action against an organization of criminals. But this is hypocritical: It is the state itself that produces social discord, protects neo-Nazis with its laws and authorities, produces them itself and also hires and tolerates them in its own authorities. In this process, the state is nothing more than a protector, supporter and defender of fascists and national socialists, no matter what the state may think and say about itself. We stand by the side of the accused antifascists. As long as the roots of fascism are not torn out, we will fight against it, and as long as comrades are threatened and harassed by state repression, we will stand by their side.

The current state attacks are also fatal precisely because they are intended to sow fear and insecurity in the anti-fascist structures, especially at a time when autonomous anti-fascism is more bitterly needed than it has been for a long time. Since fascists from every sphere of society govern countries like Italy, Poland, Hungary or elsewhere, hold international annual meetings in Budapest, train for fighting events and for aself-predicted civil war, set refugee camps on fire or built up “secret” societies and academic institutions under the eyes of the public.

We express our continuing will to stand in the way of old, new Nazis and fascism in whatever form, and we want to express our solidarity with all prosecuted anti-fascists. If a verdict in the Antifa Ost trial is reached - no matter what the outcome - we will take to the streets in Leipzig on the following Saturday and show the state, the judiciary and the police that even in the face of repression we are strong anyway, that we become more and more and that their violence does not let it get us down!

UNITED WE FIGHT!

Connect international Struggles - Defend antifascist movement

*What we can do: We can host some of you, but we can’t organize camps.

*What we wish for: Reference to the Antifa Ost trial in your cities, solidarity actions in your cities, come and take your rage to the streets of Leipzig on that day!

Internationaler Aufruf zur Tag-X Demonstration in Leipzig

Ob Alfredo Cospito, ein Anarchist aus Italien, der seit Mai 2022 in einem Hochsicherheitsgefängnis auf Sardinien in Einzelhaft nach Artikel 41-bis festgehalten wird und im Oktober 2022 einen Hungerstreik begonnen hat, aber bis heute keine Aussicht auf bessere Haftbedingungen erhalten hat und gerade an der Schwelle des Todes steht. Ob Thanos Chatziangelou, ein militanter Anarchist aus Griechenland, der im Dezember 2022 illegal vom Korydallos- ins Nigrita-Gefängnis verlegt wurde und seit mehr als zwei Wochen einen Hunger- und Durststreik durchgezogen hat, bis ihm die Rückverlegung nach Korydallos zugesichert wurde. Ob die 11 Revolutionäre aus der Türkei, die in griechischen Gefängnissen inhaftiert sind und zu insgesamt 333 Jahren Haft verurteilt wurden, im August 2022 einen Hungerstreik begannen, bis sie im Januar 2023 bis zum endgültigen Prozess freigelassen wurden. Oder eine Gruppe antifaschistischer Aktivisten aus Deutschland, die wegen 129a (Bildung einer kriminellen Vereinigung) angeklagt ist, nun seit mehr als zwei Jahren unter hochsicherheitsbedingungen in Dresden vor Gericht (Antifa Ost) steht.

Dies sind nur einige wenige Geschichten aus der letzten Zeit, die auf die drakonischen Strafen hinweisen, denen Menschen ausgesetzt sind, die als anarchistisch, revolutionär oder antifaschistisch gelten und erwischt werden. Aber es sind auch Geschichten, die auf eine andere Tatsache hinweisen: Auch wenn die Gesetze in jedem Land anders sein mögen, ist das Problem das gleiche. Wir müssen gemeinsam kämpfen, um den Faschismus zu Fall zu bringen, egal ob er auf der Straße ist oder in der Regierung sitzt.

Da der Antifa-Ost-Prozess voraussichtlich anfang Mai zu Ende geht, rufen wir euch auf, am Samstag nach der Urteilsverkündung zur autonomen Tag-X-Demonstration in Leipzig zu kommen! Es ist wahrscheinlich, dass Tag-X der 6. Mai oder am darauffolgenden Wochenende sein wird.

Der Staat, vertreten durch die Generalstaatsanwaltschaft, präsentiert sich in dem Prozess als Verteidiger der Meinungsfreiheit und des sozialen Friedens, als übergeordnete und unparteiische Behörde, die gegen eine kriminelle Organisation vorgeht. Doch das ist heuchlerisch: Es ist der Staat selbst, der gesellschaftlichen Unfrieden produziert, der Neonazis mit seinen Gesetzen und Behörden schützt, sie selbst produziert und sie auch in seinen eigenen Behörden einstellt und duldet. Dabei ist der Staat nichts anderes als ein Beschützer, Förderer und Verteidiger von Faschisten und Nationalsozialisten, egal was der Staat von sich selbst denken und sagen mag. Wir stehen an der Seite der angeklagten Antifaschist*. Solange dem Faschismus nicht die Wurzeln ausgerissen werden, werden wir ihn bekämpfen, und solange Genoss*innen durch staatliche Repression bedroht und drangsaliert werden, werden wir an ihrer Seite stehen.

Die aktuellen staatlichen Angriffe sind auch deshalb fatal, weil sie darauf abzielen, Angst und Unsicherheit in den antifaschistischen Strukturen zu säen, gerade in einer Zeit, in der ein autonomer Antifaschismus so bitter nötig ist wie schon lange nicht mehr. Denn Faschisten aus allen Bereichen der Gesellschaft regieren Länder wie Italien, Polen, Ungarn oder anderswo, halten internationale Jahrestreffen in Budapest ab, trainieren für Kampfveranstaltungen und für den selbst heraufbeschworenen Bürgerkrieg, zünden Flüchtlingslager an oder bauen unter den Augen der Öffentlichkeit "geheime" Vereine und akademische Einrichtungen auf.

Wir bekunden unseren ungebrochenen Willen, sich alten und neuen Nazis und dem Faschismus in welcher Form auch immer in den Weg zu stellen, und wir wollen unsere Solidarität mit allen verfolgten Antifaschist*innen zum Ausdruck bringen. Wenn es zu einem Urteil im Antifa Ost Prozess kommt - egal wie es ausgeht - werden wir am darauffolgenden Samstag in Leipzig auf die Straße gehen und dem Staat, der Justiz und den Cops zeigen, dass wir im Angesicht der Repression trotz allem stark sind, immer mehr werden und uns von ihrer Gewalt nicht unterkriegen lassen!

GEMEINSAM KÄMPFEN WIR!

Internationale Kämpfe verbinden - die antifaschistische Bewegung verteidigen!

*Was wir tun können: Wir können einige von euch aufnehmen, aber wir können keine Camps organisieren.

*Was wir uns wünschen: Hinweise auf den Antifa Ost Prozess in euren Städten, Solidaritätsaktionen in euren Städten, kommt und bringt eure Wut an diesem Tag in Leipzig auf die Straße!