Feuerwerk vorm Frauenknast. Firework in front of the women's prison

// english below

Feuerwerk vorm Frauenknast in Pankow: 18. März

Am Samstag, 18. März, war der internationale Tag der politischen Gefangenen. An dem Abend sind wir vor den Frauenknast in Pankow, um die Gefangenen mit etwas Feuerwerk zu begrüßen.

An diesem Tag und jedem Tag wollen wir an die Menschen im Knast denken und an alle

Gefährt*innen, die gerade hinter Gittern sitzen müssen. Wir schicken solidarische Grüße und viel Kraft! Ihr seid nicht allein!

Feuer und Flamme allen Knästen

einige anarchist:innen

\\ Fireworks in front of the women's prison in Pankow: March 18.

Saturday, March 18, was the international day of political prisoners. That evening we went in front of the women's prison in Pankow to greet the prisoners with some fireworks.

On this day and every day we want to think about the people in prison and all the comrades who have to sit behind bars right now.

We send solidarity greetings and much strength! You are not alone!

Fire and flame to all jails

some anarchists