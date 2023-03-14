solidarity from waldi 45 to atlanta forrest

in the night of monday the 13.03.23 we set fire to a wheel loader in solidarity with the atlanta forrest. the wheel loader was located in an open pit mine in waldi 45 an occupied forest near osnabrück. for this purpose first the window was smashed and afterwards the interior was soaked with fire accelerating liquid and set on fire. we declare our solidarity with all forest occupations.

stop cop city - justice for tortuguita

in der nacht zum montag den 13.03.23 haben wir in solidarität mit dem atlanta forrest einen radlader angezündet. der radlader stand in einem tagebau im waldi 45 einem besetzten wald in der nähe von osnabrück. dazu wurde zunächst die scheibe eingeschlagen und anschließend der innenraum mit brandbeschleunigender flüssigkeit getränkt und in brand gesetzt. wir erklären uns solidarisch mit allen waldbesetzungen.

stop cop city - gerechtigkeit für tortuguita