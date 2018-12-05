Responsibility claim for hit-n-run attacks in Ilisia and Kolonaki

During the early hours of Tuesday 6th of November, we attacked by hit-n-run the Tahidromiko Tamieftirio of Eurobank, in Afxentiou street in Ilisia, destroying the cameras, breaking all of the windows and the ATM.

Also, during the early hours of Sunday 11th of November, we attacked by hit-n-run a jewelery shop in Kolonaki, at the corner of Skoufa and Massalias street, breaking the windows and the entrance of the store.

All these gems and golden jewelery that were not meant for any of us, got exposed to the night of the metropolitan center. They reminded us of the exposure we feel when we walk alone in the streets, they reminded us of the exposure that each one of us feels towards the social dos and don'ts. That is for all of you - fathers, bosses, pimps, greeks, and those of your people. We collected our pains, our suppressions, our angers, our whinings, our sex drive, and here we are ; we brushed out. If only the time was always so unimportant but at the same time extremely important as it was during the moment in which the windows of the bank were harmoniously and chaotically broken down. We synchronized the one for the other to steal back some seconds of life. Let's take back our fun - even for a little bit - for those hands that were vigorously laid on us, for those stares that still hunt us, for those university desks and the labour-hours that suck us out, for these skirts that we would like to wear but we never dared to, for our perverted thoughts, for our awaiting desires, for our unexpressed values.

We repeatedly live in the day of the marmot, into the disgusting smell of the metropolitan gutter that sucks us in and throws us out as machines, as roles, as executions of those that were inflicted on us from the day we were born. And, according to ethical norms, we chose the total submission to the aggresive barkings of the dominants of this world. With some exceptions, the choices of whom were faced with supression, violence and death. As a point of renforcement of the anti-authoritarian struggle, we would like to mention some fallens of the social war, dedicating to them the upper lines and the present action. Not to honour them as holy totems, as untouchable memories, only as historical simeology, but as lively war hawlings, as detonators of social and personal doubt, as points of rising and expansion of insurrectional conciousness, as starting point of the creation and bonding of relations, and also as production of radical shapes and contents.

- Alexis Grigoropoulos, fell dead by a cop's bullet in Exarchia, on the 6th of December 2008.

- Sebastian Oversluij, fell dead by security guard's bullets during a robbery of a bank in Chile, on the 11th of December 2013.

- Zack Kostopoulos / Zackie Oh, lynched to death by a crowd of bosses, greek householders and cops, on the 21st of September 2018.

- Mikhail Zhlobitskiy, who ended his life in a bombing attack in the Secret Agencies of Russia (FSB), on the 31st of October 2018.

Ps: Comrade Dimitris, have a nice journey. You will live forever in our struggles.