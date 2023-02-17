Aufruf: Eure Überwachung hat System!

Tag und Nacht wird sie bei dir sein, Tag und Nacht… die Polizeieieieiieii... (Extrabreit - Polizisten)



Ein Überblick



Durch einen Beitrag bei indymedia haben wir, die Bewohner*innen des Wagenplatz Querlenker, erfahren, dass wir die letzten ein bis zwei Jahre von einer bisher unbekannten Repressionsbehörde mit Amtshilfe von Immobilien Bremen und aufwendiger Kameratechnik überwacht wurden (mehr Infos dazu: https://tumulte.org/2022/12/articles/versteckte-staatliche-%C3%BCberwach...). Monatelang wurde unser Alltag durch Bullenaugen beobachtet, unsere Beziehungen durchleuchtet und alles analysiert. Angst, Schlaflosigkeit und Paranoia, aber auch Wut, grenzenloser Hass und Solidarität waren die Folgen dieser Grenzüberschreitung in unsere Privatsphäre. Eine zusätzliche bodenlose Dreistigkeit ist, dass die Überwachung aus Räumen, die sich über dem linken Kulturprojekt p.ara befinden, heraus erfolgte. Da wir dieses Vorgehen als ein Angriff auf uns, unsere Strukturen und Freund*innen sehen, beschlossen wir uns zu vernetzen und näher zusammenzurücken. Wir wollen diesen Angriff auf uns und linkes Leben in Bremen nicht unkommentiert stehen lassen. Mit einer Demo wollen wir zeigen, dass sowas niemals unwidersprochen bleibt!



Betroffen ist ein Projekt, gemeint sind wir alle!



Uns ist bewusst, dass Überwachungen durch Repressionsbehörden gegen linke Projekte eine gängige Praxis ist. Das haben viele Beispiele aus der Vergangenheit in Deutschland und Europa gezeigt. Seit Jahren hören wir immer wieder von aufgeflogenen Fällen, bspw. in Freiburg, Leipzig, Braunschweig, München, Hamburg, Berlin oder im jüngsten Fall in Dijon, Frankreich. Die Liste ist lang und macht uns wütend. An dieser Stelle zeigen wir allen betroffenen Mitstreiter*innen und Projekten unsere uneingeschränkte Solidarität. Dadurch, dass wir die Überwachung nicht als Einzelfall betrachten, kann die Logik der Repression nicht greifen. Wir lassen uns nicht spalten, nicht entmutigen und unsere Freund*innenschaften nicht zerbrechen. Wir lassen uns nicht ängstlich und ohnmächtig auseinander treiben!



Über unseren Köpfen: Überwachungstechnik!



Die Überwachungstechnik befand sich in einem Gebäude gegenüber von uns. Dreist wurde sie über den Räumlichkeiten des links-alternativen, queer-feministischen Kulturprojekt „p.ara“, welches die unteren Geschosse seit zwei Jahren zwischennutzt, installiert. Das p.ara ist ein Raum, der auch dafür da ist, dass Menschen sich fernab der gesellschaftlichen, patriarchalen und rassistischen Zuschreibungen ausprobieren können. Er soll ein Ort sein, in den Autoritäts- und Unterdrückungsstrukturen keinen Platz haben. Die Stadt Bremen, bzw. die IB und die Cops, haben die Situation der leerstehenden Räume über dem p.ara unverfroren ausgenutzt.



IB und die Mühlen der Bürokratie



Die Immobilien Bremen versucht ihre Verantwortung abzugeben, in dem sie sagt, dass sie die besagten Räumlichkeiten den Repressionsbehörden überlassen musste. Sie spricht hier von einem "üblichen Vorgehen" der Amtshilfe und versucht so ein Image der neutralen städtischen Behörde zu bewahren. Dieser Reflex ist ein Teil der deutschen Bürokratie. In unseren Augen trägt die IB Mitverantwortung und macht sich zur Handlangerin der Cops. Mit einer Legende, die eine dreiste Lüge war, verschafften sie sich das Vertrauen der Aktiven des p.ara, um so den Cops den Weg zu ebnen. So wurde laut ihnen "Messtechnik gegen Schadstoffe“ in den Räumen installiert, die sich nun als Kontrolltechnik entpuppte.



Überwachung und Kontrollen! Die Stadt selbst ist das Problem



Kameras, Überwachung und Kontrolle sind tatsächlich jetzt schon Alltag. Wir haben uns mittlerweile an die Kameras in Geschäften und im öffentlichen Raum gewöhnt. Aber: Es ist nicht normal, wenn eine Stadt und somit ein System Menschen immer und überall durchleuchten kann. Es sollte keine Gewohnheit sein, dass Secus und Objektschutz permanent alle Straßen durchstreifen. Es sollte auch nicht normal sein, dass alle die "anders" sind oder so gesehen werden Angst vor den Cops haben müssen, da ihnen die Existenzberechtigung abgesprochen wird. Wenn Cops patrouillieren sind BIPoC, obdachlose oder suchtkranke Menschen nicht sicher! Wenn diese Überwachung und Kontrolle Alltag und Normalität ist, dann müssen wir diese Normalität verändern.



Soko Linksextremismus



Seit Jahren gibt es subversive Gruppen in Bremen, die staatliche Strukturen angreifen und herausfordern. Der Innensenat beschloss zusammen mit anderen Behörden die Soko Linksextremismus ins Leben zu rufen, um gegen diese Gruppen zu ermitteln. Damit haben die Cops mehr Möglichkeiten und die Behörden mehr Gelder zur Verfügung, um dem Bremer Senat Resultate zu liefern. Das könnte dazu führen das immer mehr Räume von uns und unseren Strukturen pro forma überwacht werden. Bestätigt wird diese These z.B. von Kevin Lenkeit, innenpolitischer Sprecher der SPD-Fraktion, wenn er zu der aufgedeckten Überwachung auf uns sagt: „Wir erwarten von den Sicherheitsbehörden, dass sie alle Extremisten im Blick haben“.

Doch wer sind in den Augen von Mäurer, Lenkeit und der ach so liberalen Stadt Bremen Extremist*innen? Reicht es aus, ein*e Bewohner*in eines Bauwagenplatzes zu sein? Sind es Menschen, die an den kapitalistischen Verhältnissen etwas verändern wollen? Die emanzipatorische Politik oder andere Räume schaffen wollen, um Alternativen aufzuzeigen? Dürfen die Buchte, die Friese, das Kukoon, der Wagenplatz Ølhafen oder das Sielwallhaus dann jederzeit überwacht werden? Oder werden sie es bereits? Alleine der Gedanke daran, potentiell zu jederzeit, ob im Alltag oder im politischen Wirken beobachtet zu werden, richtet enormen Schaden an!

Gerade jetzt denken wir, dass es nur eine Frage der Zeit ist, dass das passiert und deshalb geht uns diese Realität alle etwas an.



Werden wir Schadstoffe gegen ihre repressiven Verhältnisse



Wir lehnen jede Art der law and order Politik ab. Ob in der Verwaltung, der Politik oder bei den Behörden. Alle diese Strukturen sind miteinander verzahnt und somit Stützpfeiler der Kontrollen und der beschissenen repressiven Verhältnisse. Wenn wir heimlich gefilmt werden, sollten wir anfangen diese Heimlichkeit zu durchbrechen. Umso wichtiger ist es für uns deshalb auf die Straße zu gehen, um diese Realität sichtbar zu machen.



Also kommt am 04. März mit uns zusammen



Triffst du dich mit deiner Gruppe in den Räumlichkeiten der IB? Hast du Bock auf eine Wagendemo mit Lastern? Oder Lust auf einen Rave mit dem queer-feministischen Projekt p.ara? Lust auf eine Art reclaim the street? Auf ein kämpferischen Block ? Es gibt viele tolle dynamische Arten sich einzumischen. Finden wir es an diesen Tag gemeinsam heraus und lassen Überwachung nicht unkommentiert stehen!



Zusammen - unkontrollierbar - denn ihre Überwachung hat System!



Für fragen: demo4maerz23@riseup.net

________________________________





Call: Their surveillance is part of the system!



Hereby we ask you to come to Bremen on 04.03.2023. At 2pm we'll meet at the "Brill". Together we will take a stand against the surveillance by the state and a system, which needs this surveillance. Togehter we'll take our protest to the streets.



"Tag und Nacht wird sie bei dir sein, Tag und Nacht… die Polizeieieieiieii..." (Extrabreit - Polizisten)



What happened?



Through an article on indymedia, we, the residents of the Wagenplatz (trailer park) Querlenker, found out that we have been surveilled for the last one to two years by a previously unknown repressive authority with the help of Immobilien Bremen and by high-grade camera technology (more information: https://tumulte.org/2022/12/articles/versteckte-staatliche-%C3%BCberwach...). For months cops have observed our everyday life, our relationships were screened and everything was analyzed. Fear, sleeplessness and paranoia, but also anger, endless hatred and solidarity have been the consequences of this violation of our privacy. The surveillance was carried out from spaces located above the leftist cultural project p.ara. We consider this impudent action as an attack on us, our structures and friends. So we decided to create a network and closer bonds. We will not let this attack on us and leftist life in Bremen remain unopposed. With this demonstration we want to show that these attacks will never remain unchallenged!



One project has been attacked,all of us are meant!



We're aware that surveillance by repressive authorities against leftist projects is a common practice. Many examples from the past in Germany and Europe have shown this. For years we have been hearing about cases that have been discovered, for example in Freiburg, Leipzig, Braunschweig, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin or the most recent case in Dijon, France. The list is long and makes us angry. At this point we would like to show our full solidarity to all surveilled activists and projects. We do not view surveillance as an individualized case, thus the logic of repression cannot impose its effect. We will not be divided, discouraged or let them break our friendships. We will not let ourselves be driven apart in fear and without power!



Above our heads: surveillance technology!



The surveillance technology was located in a building across from us. It was installed above the premises of the left-alternative, queer-feminist cultural project "p.ara", which has been temporarily using the lower floors for the last two years. The p.ara is trying to create a space where the people can experience a life away from social, patriarchal and racist attributions. It is supposed to be a place where structures of authority and oppression have no place. The city of Bremen, or rather the IB and the cops, have unabashedly exploited the situation of the empty rooms above the p.ara.



IB and the mills of bureaucracy



Immobilien Bremen tries to deny its responsibility by saying that it had to leave the premises to the repressive authorities. It calls it a "usual procedure" of administrative assistance and thus tries to preserve an image of a neutral municipal institution. This reflex is a part of the German bureaucracy. In our eyes the IB also carries responsibility and has become a stooge of the cops. With a legend that was a brazen lie, they gained the trust of the activists of the p.ara in order to pave the way for the cops. According to them, "measuring technology against pollutants" had to be installed in the rooms. Now it turned out to be surveillance technology.



Surveillance and controls! The city itself is the problem



Cameras, surveillance and control are have already become part of our everyday life. We have become accustomed to cameras in stores and public spaces. But: It should not be normal when a city and thus a system can screen people at any time and everywhere. It should not be normal that security and property guards permanently roam the streets. It also shouldn't be normal that everyone who is "different" or seen that way has to be afraid of the cops because they are denied their right to exist. When cops patrol BIPoC, homeless or addicted people are not safe! If surveillance and control is everyday life and normality, then we must change this normality.



Soko Linksextremismus



For years,in Bremen there have been subversive groups attacking and challenging state structures. The Senate of the Interior, together with other authorities, decided to create the Soko Linksextremismus to investigate these groups. Through this the cops and other authorities recieve more resources and money to deliver results to the Bremen Senate. This could lead to more and more surveillance of our rooms and our structures. This thesis can be confirmed, for example by Kevin Lenkeit, spokesman for domestic policy of the SPD parliamentary group. Concerning the discovered surveillance cameras he sayed: "We expect the security authorities to keep an eye on all extremists".



But who are extremists in the eyes of Mäurer, Lenkeit and the oh so liberal city of Bremen? Is it enough to be a resident of a trailer park? Are they the people challenging capitalism? Are they the people who want to create emancipatory politics and spaces to show alternatives? Are the Buchte, the Friese, the Kukoon, the Wagenplatz Ølhafen or the Sielwallhaus allowed to be monitored and surveilled at any time? Or are they already being surveilled? Just the thought of potentially being watched at any time, whether in everyday life or in political activity, does enormous damage!

Right now, we think it's only a matter of time before that this happens, and that's why this reality concerns us all.



Let's become pollutants against their repressive conditions.



We reject any kind of law and order policy. Whether in administration, politics, or government agencies. All these structures are interlocked and therefore pillars of control and the crappy repressive conditions. If we are secretly filmed, we should start to tear down this secrecy. Therefore, it is even more important for us to take the streets to make this reality visible for everybody.



So come together with us on 04.03.23



Do you meet with your group in the premises of the IB? Are you up for a wagon demo with trucks? Or do you feel like a rave with the queer-feminist project p.ara? Fancy some kind of reclaim the street? For militant demonstrations and interventions? There are many great ways to get involved dynamically. Let's use this day to find a common way together. Let us not leave state surveillance uncommented!



Together - uncontrollable - because their surveillance is part of the system!





demo4maerz23@riseup.net