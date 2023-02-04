INTERNATIONAL CALL FOR MOBILIZATION AT ITALIAN EMBASSIES IN SOLIDARITY WITH ALFREDO COSPITO AND FOR THE END OF 41 BIS PRISON REGIME

More than 100 days after the start of Alfredo Cospito’s hunger strike we extend the call to all like-minded individuals, groups, organizations and collectives to convene within their territories a mobilization outside the Italian embassies to put pressure on the Italian state and Alfredo’s executioners.

The comrade is dying because the state wants him to die. This is not just a ‘humanitarian’ problem, the comrade’s struggle is a call for international revolutionary action. Indifference and passivity will never be our allies; solidarity will be.

As well was expressed in a letter with a bullet inside to the Italian newspaper “Il Tirreno”: “If Alfredo Cospito dies, all the judges are a target”. Let’s let the Italian state know that if Alfredo dies, we will be his worst enemy.

The comrades from Chile and Colombia will be present this Friday, February 3th outside their embassies. We hope this initiative will spread further.

ES: LLAMAMIENTO INTERNACIONAL A LA MOVILIZACIÓN EN LAS EMBAJADAS ITALIANAS EN SOLIDARIDAD CON ALFREDO COSPITO Y EL FIN DEL RÉGIMEN 41 BIS.

A más de 100 días del inicio de la huelga de hambre de Alfredo Cospito, extendemos el llamado a todas las individualidades, grupos, organizaciones y colectivos afines a convocar dentro de sus territorios a una movilización a las afueras de las embajadas italianas para presionar al Estado italiano y a lxs verdugxs de Alfredo.

El compañero está muriendo porque el Estado quiere que muera. Esto no es solamente un problema ‘humanitario’, la lucha del compañero es un llamado a la acción revolucionaria internacional. La indiferencia y la pasividad nunca serán nuestras aliadas; la solidaridad si.

Como bien se le expresó en una carta con una bala al periódico italiano “Il Terreno”: “Si Alfredo Cospito muere todxs lxs jueces son un objetivo”. Hagámosle saber al Estado italiano que si Alfredo muere seremos su peor enemigo.

Lxs compañerxs de Chile y Colombia se harán presentes este viernes 3 de febrero a las afueras de sus embajadas. Esperamos que esta iniciativa se extienda aún más.

¡CONVOCA, ORGANIZA Y ACTÚA! ¡POR LA DESTRUCCIÓN DE TODAS LAS PRISIONES! ¡FIN AL RÉGIMEN 41 BIS! ¡VIVA LA INTERNACIONAL NEGRA!

