NO PRISON, NO NATION, STOP ISOLATION – SOLIDARITY WITH PRISON STRUGGLES GATHERING & DEMO 08.01, 17:00 KOTTI

On Sunday 08.01, 17:00 there is a gathering and demo at Neues Kreuzberger Zentrum under the bridge where the Kotti cop station (Kottiwache) is planned to get build. As a minimum sign of solidarity to the hunger and thirst strikers in Italy, Greece and France. To support and propagate the prisoners struggles all over the world. With anti-prison and anti-authoritarian content we want to take the streets on that day. During the manifestation there will be space for open-mic, so feel welcome to bring more content and thoughts. On Friday 06.01, 18:00 there will be open assembly in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito and Thanos Chatziangelou at Zielona Gora to plan further soli-actions.

Next open assembly Friday 06.01, 18:00 at Zielona Gora.

*Tag-x for any of the hunger/thirst strikes (in Italy,Greece & France):

19:00 NEW YORCK BETHANIEN,KREUZBERG.

Solidarity with all the prison struggles.

Victory to all the demands of the hunger and thirst strikers all over the world

*In case of force-feeding, coma or death for any of the hunger/thirst strikers, we will have an open assembly on the same evening.

Longer text/updates will follow also in German language: SAVE THE DATES!