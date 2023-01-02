NO PRISON, NO NATION, STOP ISOLATION – SOLIDARITY WITH PRISON STRUGGLES GATHERING & DEMO 08.01, 17:00 KOTTI
On Sunday 08.01, 17:00 there is a gathering and demo at Neues Kreuzberger Zentrum for the hunger and thirst strikers in Italy, Greece and France.
Victory for Alfredo Cospito, Thanos Chatziangelou and the 11 prisoners from Turkey!
Solidarity with all the struggles of prisoners all over the world.
On Sunday 08.01, 17:00 there is a gathering and demo at Neues Kreuzberger Zentrum under the bridge where the Kotti cop station (Kottiwache) is planned to get build. As a minimum sign of solidarity to the hunger and thirst strikers in Italy, Greece and France. To support and propagate the prisoners struggles all over the world. With anti-prison and anti-authoritarian content we want to take the streets on that day. During the manifestation there will be space for open-mic, so feel welcome to bring more content and thoughts. On Friday 06.01, 18:00 there will be open assembly in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito and Thanos Chatziangelou at Zielona Gora to plan further soli-actions.
Next open assembly Friday 06.01, 18:00 at Zielona Gora.
*Tag-x for any of the hunger/thirst strikes (in Italy,Greece & France):
19:00 NEW YORCK BETHANIEN,KREUZBERG.
Solidarity with all the prison struggles.
Victory to all the demands of the hunger and thirst strikers all over the world
*In case of force-feeding, coma or death for any of the hunger/thirst strikers, we will have an open assembly on the same evening.
Longer text/updates will follow also in German language: SAVE THE DATES!