Die G20 Repressionswelle geht weiter

Am kommenden Mittwoch den 20.06.2018 findet der Prozess der Aktivistin Robin am Amtsgericht Hamburg Mitte wegen Körperverletzung statt. Wie die Polizei den Vorwurf Körperverletzung konstruieren und begründen will bleibt unklar.

Elf Monate nach den G20 Protesten in Hamburg sind immer mehr Menschen von der darauffolgenden Repression betroffen, weil sie gemeinsam gegen die menschenverachtende Politik der G20 und ihren unsinnigen Gipfel in Hamburg demonstriert haben. Trotz all ihrer Hetze vor, während und nach dem Gipfel, ist es weder den Medien noch den Sicherheitsbehörden gelungen, uns zu spalten. Wir lassen uns nicht einschüchtern, nicht klein kriegen, egal wie stark ihre Repression ist. Und das wird ihnen auch jetzt nicht gelingen!

Wir lassen es uns nicht verbieten für unsere Ideale zu kämpfen. Auch wenn dieser Gipfel zu Ende ist, unser Kampf für eine bessere Welt ohne Krieg, Ausbeutung, Ungerechtigkeit, Unterdrückung und Knäste ist es nicht.

Durch den demokratiefeindlichen, autoritären Verfolgungswillen des Staates, versucht er immer mehr Verurteilte zu präsentieren, egal um welchen Preis. Die massive Polizeipräsenz, Gewalt und Überwachung vor und während dem Gipfel, war nur der Anfang. Es sitzen seit dem Gipfel Menschen im Knast und die Polizei hat angekündigt ca. 3000 Verfahren nach den Protesten zu verfolgen. Jetzt braucht es gegenseitige Unterstützung und Solidarität. Die Repression richtet sich gegen Einzelne, gemeint sind wir alle. Das sollte nicht nur eine Parole sein. Wenn wir uns gemeinsam ihrer Repression entgegenstellen und uns unterstützen bei Prozessen, im Knast und im Alltag, verliert ihre Drohkulisse an Wirkung und wir werden handlungsfähiger. Deshalb freuen wir uns über eine solidarische, bunte, deeskalative Prozessbegleitung am kommenden Mittwoch.

Die Verhandlung findet im Amtsgericht Hamburg Mitte um 14:00 Uhr, am Sievekingplatz 3 (Strafjustizgebäude) Sitzungssaal 186 / Erdgeschoss statt. Eine vorherige Personenkontrolle am Eingang des Sitzungsaals, sowie die Abnahme von Handys wurde angekündigt. Wie immer gilt, wer bei den G20 Protesten beteiligt war und nicht erkannt wurde oder einen offenen Haftbefehl hat, sollte nicht zu Prozessen gehen.

Unsere Solidarität gegen ihre Repression!

The G20 repression continues - call for solidary support at court

This Wednesday, the 20th June 2018 the activist Robin will stand trial on an assault case at the Hamburg-Mitte district court. How the police intends to construct and justify these accusations remains unclear.

Eleven months after the G20 protests in Hamburg numerous people face repression because they took part in the protests against the inhuman G20 politics and their absurd summit.

Despite all the agitation, before during and after the summit, neither the media nor the state security agencies succeeded in dividing us. We won‘t let them daunt us, belittle us, no matter their repression. They will fail to stop us.

We will not let them hinder us from fighting for our ideals. The summit is over, but our fight for a better world without war, exploitation, injustice, oppression and prisons continues.

With the antidemocratic, authoritarian eagerness for persecution, the state tries to present more and more convicted people, no matter the price. The massive police presence, state violence and surveillance before and during the summit was only the beginning. People are incarcerated since the protests and the police announced that they want to persecute activists with 3000 lawsuits.

We now need to stick together and show our solidarity. They persecute a few, but they mean all of us. This should be more than a slogan. When we face their repression together and support each other at court, in prison and in daily life, their threats loose their effect and we become more capable of acting. Therefore we‘re looking forward to solidary, colorful and deescalative trial support.

The trial will take place at Amtsgericht Mitte at 2 pm, Sievekingplatz 3 (Strafjustizgebäude), Sitzungssaal (room) 186 / ground floor. An entry control was announced and cell phones will be taken from you. As always people that joined the protests and have not been identified and people with an active arrest warrant should not come to court.

Our solidarity against their repression!