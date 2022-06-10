Soligeld für von sexualisierter Gewalt betroffene Gefährt:innen

In unseren Strukturen sind wir gewohnt, Soligelder für von Repression betroffene Menschen zu sammeln und zu verteilen. Dieses solidarische Reagieren funktioniert gut und wird meist schnell und zügig angewendet. Alle wissen, dass Repression viel kostet und können mit dem Begriff sowie den Folgen von Repression etwas anfangen.

Das gilt allerdings nicht für Freund:innen, die sexualisierte Gewalt erlebt haben. Es gibt weder eine Rote Hilfe, an die sich Betroffene und ihre Unterstützungsgruppen (U-Gruppen) wenden können (wenn Betroffene überhaupt eine haben), noch sind wir gewohnt Soligelder für sie zu sammeln. Dabei fallen häufig verschiedene Kosten an wie bspw. für die medizinische Behandlung von Traumafolgen oder für Antwält:innen. Letztere können anfallen, wenn sich von Gewaltausübung betroffene Personen entscheiden Täter zu outen oder anzuzeigen. Im Fall von Outings kann die Staatsanwaltschaft von amtswegen gegen die gewaltausübende Person ermitteln, ohne das Einverständnis von Betroffenen. Im Gegenzug können Betroffene von der angezeigten oder geouteten Person zivilrechtlich wegen z.B. Verleumdung oder falscher Verdächtigung angezeigt werden. Diese Verfahren sind traurigerweise häufiger erfolgreich als Sexualstrafverfahren, sodass Betroffene sich gut überlegen müssen ob und wie sie outen oder anzeigen.

Oftmals sind Betroffene von sexualisierter Gewalt aufgrund der traumatischen Erlebnisse weder in der Verfassung, einer Lohnarbeit nachzugehen, noch sich um die breite Palette anfallender Kosten zu kümmern. Und meist sind es FLINTA*s, die die Unterstützungsarbeit leisten für das, was unsere Strukturen verkackt bzw. nicht verhindert haben. Genau hier fehlen Strukturen und Unterstützungsmöglichkeiten, an welche sich Betroffene und ihre U-Gruppen wenden können.

Wir sind eine U-Gruppe aus FLINTA*s, die in ihrer Unterstützungsarbeit immer wieder Geld für eine anwaltliche Vertretung und ärztliche Behandlungen unserer Freundin benötigen. Dabei stoßen wir neben der sonstigen Unterstützungsarbeit an unsere Grenzen und wünschen uns eine gemeinsame Verantwortungsübernahme, z.B. in Form finanzieller Unterstützung. Wir sind nicht die einzige U-Gruppe, die aktuell vor diesem Problem steht.

Wir rufen dazu auf, Soligelder für Kosten zu sammeln, die von sexualisierter Gewalt betroffenen Gefährt:innen entstehen. Jeder kleine Beträge hilft uns, da hier das selbe gilt wie bei Repression: Wenn viele etwas spenden kommt am Ende viel bei raus.

Geld, das wir nicht benötigen, würden wir an andere Betroffene und ihre U-Gruppen weiterleiten, von denen wir gerade wissen, dass sie auch Geld benötigen.

Wir haben uns absichtlich dazu entschlossen, diesen Text so anonym zu halten. Natürlich geht es uns hier um die konkrete Unterstützung unserer Freundin. Aber wir möchten nicht sie in den Mittelpunkt und damit die Öffentlichkeit stellen, sondern das Thema als solches. Patriarchale Gewalt und Grenzüberschreitungen sind leider kein Einzelfall, ihre Folgen ebensowenig. Auch nicht innerhalb unserer Strukturen.

Wir wünschen uns, dass ihr das Thema in eurem Umfeld und Räumen präsent macht. Sprecht darüber, dass Heilung oder Unterstützungsarbeit neben Kapazitäten auch Geld kostet und gespendet werden darf. Sprecht über Outings, grenzüberschreitendes Verhalten, Sexismus und was ein konsensuales Miteinander erschwert oder verhindert. Sprecht darüber wie wir sexualisierte Gewalt in Zukunft verhindern können!

Spendenkonto:

VusEumUmseP e.V.

IBAN: DE30 8306 5408 0004 0613 81

BIC: GENO DEF1 SLR

Betreff: LilaHilfe

......english version....

Fundraising for comrades affected by sexualized violence

Recently we have seen more and more call-outs from people who have experienced sexualized violence inside our communities. We are glad that the silence around this topic is disappearing. However, we find it important to point out that by only praising the "courage" of the survivors speaking out, we are not helping much. In the background they may be dealing with fear of revenge from the perpetrator, with psychological consequences, with shitty reactions from their communities and/or (criminals) proceedings.

We are accustomed to gathering and distributing money for people suffering repression in our communities and structures. This solidary action works well and fast, because we all know how expensive repression con be and are familiar with its consequences.

But this does not apply for our friends, who have suffered from sexualized violence. The affected persons and their supporters in solidarity (if they even have any) cannot simply go to a Rote Hilfe, nor are we accustomed to collecting money for them. But there are quite a few different costs, for example for medical treatment for the consequences of trauma or for lawyers. Lawyer costs can incur if the person affected by violence decides to out or report the perpetrator. In case of an out-call, the public prosecutor's office can investigate ex-officio, without the consent of those affected. In turn, survivors can be charged with f.e. defamation. These proceedings are sadly more often successful than sexual offence proceedings. Thus, survivors must think carefully if and how to do a call-out or report.

Often, those affected by sexual violence are neither able to engage in wage employment due to the traumatic experiences. Nor are they in a position to deal with the wide range of costs alone. And mostly it is FLINTA*s who are doing the support work for what our structures have screwed up or did not prevent. This is one area where we are lacking in structures and options available to affected persons and those who support them in solidarity.

We are a FLINTA*- only support group that seeks money for lawyer costs and medical treatment of our friend. In addition to our general support, we are reaching our limits and wish for a more communal sense of responsibility, for example in form of monetary support. We are also not the only support structure facing this problem right now.

We are calling for the collection of donations for costs incurred for comrades affected by sexualized violence. Even small amounts help. As with repression, if many people donate then a lot comes out in the end. We will forward to other affected persons and their support groups any extra money we don't need.

We have decided to keep this text as anonymous as it is. Of course, we are concerned here with the concrete support of our friend, but we'd rather focus on the issue itself than expose her or put her in the centre of attention. Patriarchal violence and transgressions are not isolated incidents, nor are their consequences. Also not inside our structures.

We want you to make this topic more present in your enviroment and your social spaces. Talk about the fact that healing and support work costs capacities as well as money and its possible to donate for this. Talk about call-outs, behaviour that ignores the borders of others, sexism and everything that makes consensual interaction difficult. Talk about how we can prevent sexualized violence in the future!

Donation account:

VusEumUmseP e.V.

IBAN: DE30 8306 5408 0004 0613 81

BIC: GENO DEF1 SLR

Subject: LilaHilfe