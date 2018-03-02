Freedom for hambach prisoners! Solidaritat amb les preses de Hambach!

The hambach forest is located in the Rhinland area, where RWE (a big energy company) is digging for coal, destroying forests and villages and contributing to global warming. For decades people have been fighting against this destruction and for six years the forest is occupied with tree houses to resist against fossil fuels and the capitalist system.

During a blockade eviction at the 22nd of January 2018 nine activists from the Hambach Forest occupation got in pre-trial detention, not providing their personal details and beeing accused of obstructing the work of officers. Since 2nd of Feburary five of the Hambi 9 have been released from custody without revealing their identity. The remaining four activists are still not free.

Freedom for the Hambi 4! Solidaritat amb les preses de Hambach! Freiheit für die Hambi 4!

United we stand! Greetings in solidarity from Lleida!

Today, Mach 2nd 2018, 12:00, there is another hearing at Amtsgericht Kerpen. Show solidarity! Support the prisoners! Write a letter to the prisoners (addresses and more information: https://abcrhineland.blackblogs.org), hang banners, send pictures of solidarity, spread the word, come to the hambach forest,...!

latest news and more information about the hamach forest: https://hambachforest.org