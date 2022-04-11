[B] Save the date: 6.5 - 8.5 & nächstes Treffen der offenen Versammlung für offene Solidarität (18.4 - 16.00 - Brauni)

In der offenen Versammlungen für offensive Solidarität geht es weiter um die konkrete Planung eines Wochenendes mit Diskussionen und Interventionen in Berlin. Hierfür wird der 06-08. Mai 2022 anvisiert. Wir wollen uns vernetzen, aber auch aus Berlin unsere Solidarität mit dem aktuell laufenden Prozess in Dresden zeigen.

Hierzu laden wir euch ein, am Montag, den 18.04.22 um 16:00 Uhr in die Braunschweigerstr. 53/55. 12055 Berlin ein.

[B] Save the date 6.5 – 8.5 and next Open Assembly for offensive solidarity (08.04. – 16:00 – Brauni)

In the open assemblie for offensive solidarity we are moving into the concrete planning of a weekend with discussion and intervention in Berlin. It is sheduled for the 6th - 8th may. We want to network, but also show our solidarity from Berlin with the currently ongoing process in Dresden.

For this we invite you to meet on Monday, 18.04.22 at 16 in Braunschweigerstr. 53/55. 12055 Berlin

Aufruf/Call: https://kontrapolis.info/6637/