Interview mit der Federation of Anarchism Era zur Situation in Afghanistan - Interview with The Federation of Anarchism Era about the situation in Afghanistan

< english below >

Im August 2021 haben internationale Truppen Afghanistan nach etwa 20 Jahren Militäreinsatz verlassen. In kürzester Zeit übernahmen die Taliban kampflos Provinz um Provinz. Vorhersehbar und doch für viele scheinbar überraschend.

Schon während des Abzugs und der einhergehenden Machtübernahme der Taliban versuchten viele Menschen verzweifelt das Land zu verlassen. Das Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul und der Umgang, vor allem mit sogenannten Ortskräften, zogen international Aufmerksamkeit auf Afghanistan.

Zu dieser Zeit erreichte uns auch ein Spendenaufruf der Federation of Anarchism Era , um die Menschen vor Ort in Sicherheit bringen zu können.

Auch in Karlsruhe wurden Spenden gesammelt, um die Menschen vor Ort zu unterstützen.

Wir haben die Federation of Anarchism Era Ende August 2021 kontaktiert. Wir haben sie gebeten uns etwas über ihre Föderation zu erzählen und uns einen Einblick auf ihre Sicht der aktuellen Situation zu geben, auch explizit auf die Situation von Frauen und Kindern. Zu guter Letzt wollten wir wissen, wie wir die Menschen vor Ort unterstützen können.

Ende Dezember 2021 erreichte uns die Antwort auf unsere Fragen, welche wir ins Deutsche übersetzt haben und im englischen Teil im originalen Wortlaut wiedergeben.

<< Das afghanische anarchistische Netzwerk ist klein, aber aktiv. Unsere Mitglieder haben immer nach einem anarchistischen Leben gestrebt, egal in welcher Situation sie sich befanden. Wenn sie zum Beispiel als Lehrer*innen oder Journalist*innen gearbeitet haben, konnten sie anarchistische Botschaften an die Kinder und Jugendlichen weitergeben.

Dass sich dieses Netzwerk nur sehr langsam ausbreiten konnte, war vor allem auf die schwierige Situation in Afghanistan zurückzuführen. Der geringe wirtschaftliche Wohlstand der Bevölkerung, die Jugendarbeitslosigkeit, das Fehlen einer stabilen Stromversorgung und die räumliche Entfernung zwischen unseren Mitgliedern veranlassten uns zu sporadischen gemeinsamen Aktivitäten. Aber selbst unsere unregelmäßigen Aktivitäten haben viele junge Menschen dazu gebracht, die wahre Bedeutung des Anarchismus zu erkennen. >>

<< Afghanistan ist ein Land, das nie ohne Krieg in Frieden gelebt hat. Wir haben immer wieder Bürgerkriege und vom Ausland angezettelte Kriege erlebt.

Wir, die anarchistischen Aktivist*innen und andere, die die Situation in unserem Land politisch analysieren, gehen davon aus, dass das Endergebnis noch schlimmer sein würde als das, was sich heute abspielt.

Dennoch kam es für die meisten Afghanen überraschend. Im Allgemeinen wurde die Ankunft und die Übernahme durch die Taliban während des Abkommens zwischen den Taliban und den Vereinigten Staaten diskutiert. In diesem Abkommen erklärten sich die Taliban bereit, mit der Regierung der Republik Afghanistan zu verhandeln, was jedoch während des zweiten Verhandlungsjahres jeden Tag verschoben wurde.

Die Gespräche waren nur eine Verzögerungstaktik, um das Militär der Taliban darauf vorzubereiten, das Land vier Monate nach dem Abzug der ersten ausländischen Truppen aus Afghanistan zu übernehmen.

Der Krieg brach zunächst in den Provinzen aus, und die Taliban übernahmen sehr schnell die Kontrolle über alle Provinzen.

Die Bevölkerung Afghanistans erwartete, dass die Taliban Kabul frühestens nach sechsmonatigen Kämpfen mit viel Widerstand einnehmen würden. Doch leider wurde die Nachricht von der Einnahme der Nachbarprovinz Kabul schon am Morgen verkündet, und es dauerte nicht viele Stunden länger, bis Kabul am Nachmittag in die Hände der Taliban-Truppen fiel – ein unblutiger Tod, wie man sagt. Ohne dass auch nur ein einziger Schuss fiel, brach innerhalb weniger Stunden nach der Machtübernahme durch die Taliban Panik in der Stadt aus.

Am peinlichsten war, dass der gestürzte afghanische Präsident noch am selben Abend den Präsidentenpalast verließ. In der Folge flohen alle Gruppen, Staatsmänner und Politiker in alle möglichen Länder. Zurück blieb eine verängstigte Stadt voller hilfloser Menschen, der Opfer Afghanistans, und schrecklicher Menschen mit Waffen, die das Blut unserer Landsleute vergossen haben.

Afghanistan lebt derzeit Tag und Nacht in Angst und weiß nicht, was die Zukunft bringt. In den von den Taliban kontrollierten Gebieten sind alle privaten und staatlichen Büros geschlossen, die Geschäfte sind geschlossen, und die Verzweiflung ist in den Gesichtern aller Menschen zu sehen. Aber die Politiker und die Taliban machen immer noch Geschäfte und verteilen die Macht, ohne sich dafür zu interessieren, dass die Menschen im Land ihr Leben, ihre Kinder und ihren Stolz verlieren, weil sie ihre Heimat verlassen mussten. Die Hauptverantwortlichen für diese Situation sind dieselben Machthaber und Politiker, die schon immer mit dem Blut des afghanischen Volkes gehandelt und es verkauft haben, um an die Macht zu kommen. >>

<< Von dem Tag an, an dem die Gespräche zwischen den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika und den Taliban begannen, waren viele Taliban-Gegner nicht optimistisch und sahen ihr Leben keineswegs als sicher an. All diese Menschen, insbesondere Aktivist*innen, versuchen derzeit, Afghanistan zu verlassen. Denn die Taliban haben sowohl durch die Jahre der direkten Herrschaft als auch indirekt durch Angriffe auf Frauen und andere Aktivist*innen der Gemeinschaft zerstört, was in 25 Jahren aufgebaut wurde.

Die aalglatten Worte der Taliban, die angeblich die Aufmerksamkeit der Regierungen der Welt auf sich ziehen und ein Chaos verhindern sollen, sind unglaubwürdig und sollten nicht geglaubt werden. Den Taliban zufolge gibt es eine Garantie für die Freiheit und die relativen Rechte der Frauen, die nach den Anstrengungen und Opfern vieler tapferer Frauen erreicht wurden. Ich persönlich sehe meinen sozialen Status und den anderer aktivistischer Frauen allein durch die Existenz der Taliban-Herrschaft in großer Gefahr. >>

<< Die wichtigste Hilfe für das afghanische Volk, insbesondere für die Frauen und die Jugend dieses Landes, besteht darin, dass die Menschen in den westlichen Ländern Druck auf ihre Regierungen ausüben, keine Einwanderer aus ihrem Land auszuweisen und alle Flüchtlinge aufzunehmen.

Kein glücklicher Mensch will seine Heimat verlassen. Heute sind die Menschen in Afghanistan dazu gezwungen; sie müssen leben, sie müssen sich und ihre Kinder ernähren, aber es gibt kein Brot, um den Hunger zu stillen, und keinen Unterschlupf, der sie vor den Kugeln des Feindes schützt.

In einem zweiten Schritt können Sie spenden, nicht pauschal, sondern für einzelne Personen, damit diese aus der Hölle namens Afghanistan herauskommen und ihren Familien helfen können, Afghanistan selbst zu verlassen.

Wie wir gehört haben, hat Europa, insbesondere Deutschland, die Aufnahme von Einwanderern aufgegeben und sich nicht dazu verpflichtet, dies zu tun. Ich weiß also nicht, wie wirksam das Einladungsschreiben an Deutschland sein kann. >>

In der Zwischenzeit hat auch Deutschland einige der sogenannten Ortskräfte aus Afghanistan aufgenommen. Öffentliche Aufmerksamkeit erregte u.a. die Initiative Luftbrücke Kabul, die bis Ende Dezember mehr als 1100 Menschen bei der Flucht unterstützen konnte.

Realität sind leider auch die Befürchtungen geworden, dass die zugesprochenen Freiheitsrechte durch die Taliban nichts als leere Worte sind.

Hunderte Taliban-Gegner wurden ermordet und die Rechte von Frauen auf schnellstem Wege zunichte gemacht.

Afghanistan befindet sich in einer humanitären Katastrophe. Nicht nur die Unterdrückung durch die Taliban, die kollabierte Lebensmittelversorgung trifft die Bevölkerung hart.

Unterstützt Initiativen wie die Luftbrücke Kabul, Initiativen, die vor Ort tätig sind, macht die Menschen in eurem Umfeld und der Politik darauf aufmerksam, dass euch die Menschen nicht egal sind.

In August 2021, international troops left Afghanistan after about 20 years of military deployment. In a very short time, the Taliban took over province after province without a fight. Predictable, yet seemingly surprising to many.

Even during the withdrawal and the accompanying takeover of power by the Taliban, many people were desperately trying to leave the country. The chaos at the airport in Kabul and the handling, especially of so-called local forces, drew international attention to Afghanistan.

At this time we also received an appeal for donations from the Federation of Anarchism Era, in order to be able to bring the local people to safety.

Donations were also collected in Karlsruhe to support the people on the ground.

We contacted the Federation of Anarchism Era at the end of August 2021. We asked them to tell us something about their federation and to give us an insight into their view of the current situation, including explicitly the situation of women and children. Last but not least, we wanted to know how we can support the people on the ground.

At the end of December 2021 we received the answer to our questions, which we have translated into German and reproduce in the English part in the original wording.

“The Afghan anarchist network is small but active. They have always been striving for an anarchist life in whatever situation they were in. For example, if they were teachers and journalists, they could convey the real anarchist message to children and young people. Unfortunately, the fact that this network was able to expand very slowly was mainly due to the harsh situation in Afghanistan. The low economic prosperity of the people, the youth’s unemployment, the lack of regular electricity, and the physical distance between our members caused us to do sporadic activities together. But, even our irregular activities have led many young people to realize the true meaning of anarchism.”

“Afghanistan is a country that has never been at peace without a war. We have always witnessed civil and foreign-instigated wars.

We, the anarchist activists, and others with a political analysis of the situation in our country expect the end outcome would be even worse than what’s unfolding today. Still, for most Afghans, it came as a surprise. In general, the arrival and taking over of the Taliban was discussed during the same agreement between the Taliban and the United States. During this agreement, the Taliban stated they were ready to negotiate with the government of the Republic of Afghanistan, yet that was postponed every day during the second year of negotiations. The talks were just a delaying tactic readiness of the Taliban’s military to take over the country four months after the first foreign troops withdrew from Afghanistan. And war first broke out in the provinces, and they took control of all the provinces very quickly. The people of Afghanistan expected that the Taliban might capture Kabul with much resistance after at least six months of fighting. But unfortunately, the news of the capture of the neighboring province of Kabul was announced in the morning, and it didn’t take many hours later for Kabul to fall in the hands of the Taliban’s troops, as they say, a bloodless death, in the afternoon. Without even a single shot being fired, panic swept through the city in a matter of hours after the Taliban took over. Most embarrassingly, the ousted Afghan president left the presidential palace by the same evening. And as a result, all groups, statesmen, and politicians fled to every which country. What remained was a fearful city full of helpless people, the victims of Afghanistan, and terrible people with guns who spilled the blood of our compatriots.

Afghanistan is currently going day and night in terror, not knowing what the future holds. The Taliban-held offices have all closed private and government offices, shops have been closed, and despair is evident in the faces of all people. But, politicians and the Taliban are still making deals and allocating power, but uninterested that the country’s people are losing their lives, their children, and their pride due to leaving their homeland. The main perpetrators of this situation are the same rulers and politicians who have always bargained with the blood of the Afghan people and sold them out in order to gain power.”

“From the day the talks began, many Taliban opponents were not optimistic about the arrival of the Taliban and did not see their lives as safe at all. All these people, especially women activists, are currently trying to leave Afghanistan. Because the Taliban have destroyed, both through those years of direct rule or indirectly by targeting women and other community activists, what was built in 25 years. The slick words of the Taliban, ostensibly to attract the attention of world governments and prevent chaos, are unbelievable and should not be believed. According to the Taliban, there is a guarantee for women’s freedom and relative rights, gained after the efforts and sacrifices of many brave women. Personally, I see my social status and that of other activist women in grave danger by the very existence of Taliban rule.”

“As the first step, the most significant help for the people of Afghanistan, especially the women and youth of this country, is for the people of the western countries to put pressure on their governments not to expel any immigrants from their country and to accept all refugees. No happy person wants to leave their home. Today, the people of Afghanistan are forced to do so; they have to live, they have to feed themselves and their children, but there is no bread for satiate hunger and no shelter to hide them from the enemy’s bullets. In the second step, you can donate, not in a generalized way but for a few individuals, so that they can get out of hell called Afghanistan and help their families leave Afghanistan themselves.

As we have heard, Europe, especially Germany, has given up on accepting immigrants and has not committed to doing so at all. So I do not know how effective the invitation letter to Germany can be.”

In the meantime, Germany has also taken in some of the so-called local forces from Afghanistan. Public attention was attracted, among others, by the initiative Airlift Kabul, which was able to help more than 1100 people to flee by the end of December.

Unfortunately, fears that the Taliban’s promised freedoms are nothing but empty words have also become reality.

Hundreds of Taliban opponents have been murdered and women’s rights have been rapidly eroded.

Afghanistan is in the midst of a humanitarian catastrophe. Not only is the Taliban oppression, the collapsed food supply is hitting the population hard.

Support initiatives like the Kabul Luftbrücke, initiatives that are active on the ground, make people in your environment and politics aware that you care about the people.