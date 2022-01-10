[BERLIN] Open assembly in solidarity with Biologico squat text / Next Assembly: 24.01, 19.00, Kadterschmiede, Rigaer94

"Der Biologico Squat war ein politisches und kulturelles Bezugszentrum für die Stadt Thessaloniki für 34 Jahre. Es war der Boden für viele politische und kulturelle Versammlungen, öffentliche Veranstaltungen und Workshops, wobei es die DIY-Kultur auf jeden möglichen Weg unterstütze. Über die Jahre war es ein Raum auf dem Universitätscampus, der konstant gegen Diskrimierung, Ausbeutung und jede Art von Autorität laut war. Er hat viele offene Versammlungen und Kollektive beherbergt und war einer der Orte in der Stadt wo Leute aus anarchistischen-, LGBTQ-, punk- und studentischen Ecken zusammenkommen und sich gegen Kommerzialisierung, Gentrifizierung und die kapitalistische Lebensweise, welche die Stadt der Reichen unseren Leben aufzwingt, organisieren. Im Moment ist der Biologico Squat das Zuhause vom Kollektiv "Biologica", einer Gruppe von Leuten, welche die DIY-Szene anti-kommerziell unterstützen, dem Solidaritätsfond zur Unterstützung verfolgter Gefangener, und Terra Incognita, ein anarchistisches Kollektiv, welches den Kampf mit allen Mitteln unterstützt. In den früheren Jahren von Biologica waren auch andere Kollektive aktiv, während andere Gruppen den Raum durch die Organisierung von öffentlichen Veranstaltungen unterstützten. Mit kontinuierlichen Interventionen auf dem Universitätscampus kreieren der Biologica Squat und andere Gruppen und Individuen, welche in Solidarität mit ihm sind, Boden wo Kundgebungen, Banner-Drops, Sticker und andere Mittel gegen die sterilisierten Ideen der Universität wirken und es schaffen, anti-sexistische, anti-speziestische, anti-kommerzielle und anti-autoritäre Ideen in die Offensive zu bringen."

- Zusammenfassung vom Solidaritätstext der Rigaer94

Über die Jahre war das Biologico ein Bezugs- und Startpunkt für Student*innenkämpfe. In seiner Geschichte beherbergte es linke und anarchistische Student*innen sowie autonome Gruppen in der Universität und wurde für offene Versammlungen und Veranstaltungen genutzt. Die letzte Student*innengruppe der Abteilung Biologie partizipierte bis 2019 im Squat. Es war ein fruchtbarer Boden für die Verbreitung und Entwicklung anarchistischer Ideen auf dem Universitätscampus, bezüglich der Ideologie der anarchistische Bewegung, der Mittel des Kampfes, der Verteidigungsmethoden der besetzten Gebiete und des Ausstausch von Wissen von einer Generation zur Nächsten. Die Räumung Biologicos an Neujahr ist ein Angriff auf die Student*innen- und anarchistischen Kämpfe im Allgemeinen. Die letzten Jahre hat es die Regierung geschafft zahlreiche politische Räume und Haus-Squats zu räumen. Gleichzeitig ist das Gesundheitssystem unzureichend verwaltet, das neue Bildungsgesetz erinnert an dunkle Zeiten rechtsextremer Regierungen, das Asylrecht wird abgeschafft, Umweltgesetze geben multinationalen Konzernen Raum natürliche Lebensräume zu zerstören, im griechischen Meer finden Hunderte von Pushbacks statt und das Leid Geflüchteter in Konzentrations- und Isolationslagern hat sich seit Beginn der Pandemie verschärft. Gefangene sterben, und die Regierung kümmert sich nicht um die Lebensbedingungen, während gleichzeitig ein neues Gesetz über die Arbeitsbedingungen, das die Hölle mit vielen "Unfällen" legalisiert, die die Arbeiter bereits erleben.

Student*innenkampf in Griechenland und globale antagonistische Bewegung

Als Antwort auf die Räumung wurde am10.01.2022, dem ersten Tag der Solidaritätswoche ein anderer Raum in der Universität besetzt, der wiederum am 12.1. geräumt wurde, wobei 15 Menschen nach ihrer Verteidigung des Raumes festgenommen und von der Polizei zusammengeschlagen wurden. Student*innen und Anarchist*innen besetzten daraufhin das Büro des Dekans und führen den Kampf weiter. Das Schaffen neuer Räume and Erhalten bestehender war ein großer Teil der griechischen Bewegung in Metropolregionen. Zahlreiche griechische Universitätsgelände wurden über die Jahre besetzt, Biologico, Gini, ASOEE und andere Räume dienten als wichtige Bezugs- und Treffpunkte. Der Student*innenkampf hatte große Bedeutung in Griechenland und in anderen Ländern. Der Aufstand am Polytechnio (1973) ist immernoch einer der Hauptfaktoren für Fall der Junta, während spätere Kämpfe für das Asylrecht 1998/1999 und 2012, als das Asylrecht abgeschafft wurde, in ganz Griechenland stattfanden. Im letzten Jahr gelang es Student*innen sich die Straßen zu nehmen, als durch das neue bildungsfeindliche Gesetzt Nr.4777 neue "spezielle" Polizeikräfte eingeführt wurden, welche den Universitätscampus betraten und politische Gruppen und ihre Aktivitäten ins Visier nahmen. Der Kampf resultierte in der Verschiebung der Einführung des neuen Gesetzes, wobei die Regierung anküdigte, es in den nächsten Monaten von 2022 in Kraft treten zu lassen. Auch in Italien gelang es den Student*innen während der Streiks von 1962-1973, sich gegen die Bildungsbedingungen und den obligatorischen Charakter der höheren Bildungsebenen zu wehren, was dazu führte, dass eine große Zahl von Student*innen an die Universitäten kam. Die Regierung stellte den Universitäten keine Mittel zur Verfügung, was zu einem Mangel in Bildungsstrukturen führte. In den Jahren 1967-78 wurden die Universitäten von Mailand, Turin und Trient von Studenten besetzt, die sich gegen die Wiedereinführung der eingeschränkten Zulassung zur Hochschulbildung wehrten. Das führte zur Besetzung von vielen anderen Universitäten in Italien und Frankreich. Die Student*innenbewegung wurde getragen von Arbeiter*innen, Feminist*innen und linken Individuen, welche die Moral der Gesellschaft hinterfragten. So wurde eine ganze Generation radikalisiert. 1977 bildeten sich gewalttätigere Gruppen wie die in den 80er Jahren wieder auftauchende "Autonomia", die sich mit Umweltthemen und der Notwendigkeit sozialer Zentren befasste. 1968 organisierten sich französische Student*innen und besetzten Universitätsgebäude gegen Kapitalismus, Konsumerismus und Imperialismus.

Besetzte Räume in Universitäten waren im Laufe der Jahre international ein wichtiges Instrument des Kampfes. Unabhängig von Land und Zeit ist die Verbreitung und Weiterentwicklung politischer Ideen wichtig für das Wissen, das von einer Generation zur neuen Generationen weitergegeben wird.​​​​​​​ Die neue Ära versucht die Universitäten zu sterilisieren, um die Radikalisierung von Leuten durch den Kampf für ein befreites Leben zu verhindern.

Bis vor einigen Jahren waren Universitätsgebäude fruchtbare Böden um sich zu befreien, da es für viele Leute möglich war in einem jungen Alter Zugang zur Bewegung zu haben und das Universitätsasyl als Festung vor den Razzien der Polizeieinheiten schützte. Student*innenkämpfe waren von den 70ern bis heute immer durch internationale Solidarität verbunden.

Internationale Solidarität

In der Stadt Berlin wurde die Bewegung in den letzten Jahren durch die kontinuierlichen Räumungen ihrer Infrastruktur ständig angegriffen, wobei sich die Gentrifizierung in einem Angriff auf marginalisierte und kämpfende Teile der Gesellschaft manifestierte. Der Kampf der selbstorganisierten Strukturen in Berlin hat sich in den letzten zwei Jahren durch die massive Räumungswelle von selbstorganisierten Räumen verschärft, bei der Staat und Kapital ihre Zusammenarbeit noch deutlicher gemacht haben. Kollektive, Individuen und autonome Räume entscheiden sich zu bleiben und gegen diese Pläne zurückzuschlagen. Gegen Privateigentum und Kapital, gegen die Verdrängung von Leuten aus ihren Häusern und ihrer politischen Ideen, gegen Gentrifizierung unserer Nachbar*innenschaften, gegen ein patriarchales und rassistisches System. Obwohl unsere Kämpfe in verschiedenen Teilen der Welt stattfinden und verschiedene Merkmale aufweisen, da wir in verschiedenen Kontexten kämpfen, ist grenzenlose Solidarität unsere Waffe gegen den Staat und den Kapitalapparat welche global zusammenarbeiten.

Aktionswoche und darüber hinaus...

Wir wählen Solidarität und Widerstand um ihre repressiven und gentrifizierenden Pläne in ein Disaster zu stürzen. Um stärkere Beziehungen zwischen allen Gebieten des Widerstands zu kreieren, beantworten wir kollektiv den Aufruf zu einer Aktionswoche mit dem Biologico Squat und seinen Ideen. Dieser Aufruf ist eine Gelegenheit unsere kollektiven revolutionären Perspektiven zu erweitern und die sozialen Kämpfe, die überall in den kämpfenden Teilen der Welt stattfinden, breiter zu vernetzen, auch unter dem Aspekt, dass wir auch nach dieser Aktionswoche kollektiv weiterkämpfen können. Solidarität, die nach dieser Art von Veranstaltungen und Tagen ruft, muss Teil eines kontinuierlichen Diskurses werden und nicht nur eine weitere unverbindliche Veranstaltung ohne Fortsetzung.

FROM BERLIN TO GREECE - FIGHT THE POLICE

SOZIALE KÄMPFE VERBINDEN, AUTONOME RÄUME VERTEIDIGEN

[ENG]

Characteristics and struggles of Biologico squat

"Biologico squat has been a political and cultural reference central point for the city of Thessaloniki for 34 years. It has been the ground for many political and cultural assemblies, public events and workshops while supporting the DIY culture in every possible way. Through the years it has a space in the university campus that constantly shouts against discrimination, exploitation and every type of authority. It has hosted many open assemblies, collectives and has been one of the places in the city where people of the anarchist, LGBTQ, punk and student scene come together against commercialism, gentrification and organise against the capitalist way of life that the city of the rich imposes on our lives. At the moment, Biologica squat is the home of the collective “Biologica”, a group of people supporting the DIY scene in anti-commercial terms, the Solidarity Fund for the support of persecuted prisoners and Terra Incognita, an anarchist collective supporting the struggle with all means. In the earlier years of Biologica, other collectives were also active while other groups supported the space by organising public events. With continuous political interventions in the university campus, the Biologica squat and other groups and individuals who are in solidarity with it, create grounds where manifestations, banner-drops, stickers, and other means strike against the university's sterilized ideas and manage to bring into the offensive anti-sexist, anti-speciesism, anti-commercial and anti-authoritarian ideas."

-Abstract from text of Solidarity of Rigaer94

During the years, Biologico has been a reference and starting point for student's struggles. Its history includes left-wing and anarchist students, autonomous groups in the university and has been used for open assemblies and events. The last student group of Biology's department participated in the squat until 2019. It has been a fertile ground for anarchist ideas to be spread and developed in the university campus both regarding the ideology of the anarchist movement, the tools of the struggle, the defense methods of the squatted areas and the sharing of knowledge from one generation to the next one. Biologico's eviction on New Year's Eve is an attack on the students' and anarchist struggle in general. The past years, the goverment has managed to evict numerous political spaces and house squats. At the same time there is a lack of managing of the health system with many people dying due to the pandemic, the new educational bill resembles dark times of extreme right-wing goverments with the asylum being abolished, environmental laws give space to multinational companies to destroy the natural habitats, by hundrends of pushbacks taking place in the greek sea while other refugees suffer intensified in concetration-isolation camps since the beginning of the pandemic of Covid-19. Prisoners die and the goverment appears to not care for the living conditions while at the same time a new bill regarding labour conditions, legalized the living hell that workers had to already experience with many "accidents" proving that death is the only outcome of such policies.

Student struggles in Greece and antagonistic movements globally

As a response to this attack, people of the struggle proceeded to a new squat in the university campus at the first day of the solidarity week (10.01.2022). Creating new spaces and taking care of the old ones have been a big part of the greek movement in metropolitan areas. Greek university grounds have been squated over the years with Biologico, Gini, ASOEE and other spaces being fundamental reference and meeting points. The students' struggles have been great importance through the years both in Greece and in other countries. The Polytechnio insurrection (1973) is still one of the main factors resulting to the fall of Junta, while later struggles for the asylum took place in 1998-1999 throughout Greece and during 2012, when the asylum was abolished. Last year students managed to take over the streets with the new anti-educational bill of n.4777 introducing a new "special" police force entering the university campus and the targetting of political groups and their political activity. The struggle resulted in postponing the enforcement of this law where the goverment announced its implication during the next months of 2022. In Italy students also managed to revolve during the strikes of 1962-1973 with people fighting against the educational conditions and the mandatory character of second level education leading to mass numbers getting into universities. The goverment did not provide anything to the universities and led to a lack of educational structures. In 1967-78 Milan, Turin and Trento universities are occupied by students against the reintroduction of restricted introduction to university education. These led to the occupation of many other universities in Italy and France. The students' movement was empowered by the workers, feminists and left-wing individuals questioning the morals of society. A whole generation was, thus, radicalized. In 1977 more violent groups were formulated with "autonomia" reemerging in the 80s addressing enviromental issues and the need for social centers. In 1968, French students organized and occupied university buildings against capitalism, consumerism and imperialism.

Occupied buildings in the university areas have internationally been an important tool of the struggle over the years. No matter the country or the time, the spreading and evolution of political ideology has been important for knowledge. From older generations to new ones. The new era attempts on the sterilization of the universities in order to prevent the radicalisation of the people while fighting for a liberated life.

Until recent years, university buildings have been fertile grounds to get liberated due to many people being able to approach the movement at a young age and university asylum providing fortress grounds from police units raids. Student struggles have been connected through international solidarity at all times from the 70s until today.

International solidarity

In the city of Berlin over the past years the movement came under constant attack through the continuous evictions of its infrastructure, with gentrification manifesting itself in an attack on marginalized and struggling parts of society. The struggle of self-organized spaces in Berlin got intensified during the last two years, due to the massive wave of self-organised spaces' evictions, where state and capital made their hand in hand corporation more clear. Collectives, individuals and autonomous spaces, chose to stay and fight back these plans. Against private property and capital, against the displacement of people from their houses and their political ideas, against gentrification of our neighborhoods, against a patriarchal and racist system. Although our fights take place in different parts of the world, include different characteristics as we struggle in different contexts, borderless solidarity is our weapon against the state and capital apparatuses which work together globally. Action week and beyond ... We choose solidarity and resistance to turn their repressive and gentrification plans into a disaster. To create stronger bonds between all the grounds of resistance, we answer collectively from Berlin to the international call for action week in solidarity with Biologico squat and its ideas. This call is an opportunity to broaden our collective revolutionary perspectives and connect broader the social struggles that take place in every fighting part of the world, also by taking into consideration that we can continue fighting collectively after this action week. Solidarity calls of this type of events and days, should become part of a continuous discourse and not yet another unconnected event with no follow-up.

FROM BERLIN TO GREECE FIGHT THE POLICE

CONNECT SOCIAL STRUGGLES, DEFEND AUTONOMOUS SPACES

Open assembly in solidarity with Biologico squat