Erklärung zu dem Umgang, den Prozessen und Entscheidungen der R78(Rigaer78) zum Fall sexistischer Gewalt durch einen Hausbewohner

Erklärung zu dem Umgang, den Prozessen und Entscheidungen der R78 zum Fall sexistischer Gewalt durch einen Hausbewohner

Dieser Text versucht, den Umgang, die Prozesse und Entscheidungen der R78 in Bezug auf die wiederholte Ausübung psychischer und physischer Gewalt durch einen Hausbewohner gegenüber der betroffenen Person transparenter zu machen. Er bezieht sich dabei in Teilen auf das gemeinsame Statement der Soligruppe der betroffenen Person und der Interkiezionale (https://de.indymedia.org/node/167030). Im Oktober gab es bereits einen Versuch, ein Statement zu den Prozessen im Haus per Mail an Berliner Projekte zu schicken. Die betroffene Person bekam das Statement vorab und äußerste Unwohlsein mit dem Statement, es wurde infolgedessen nicht veröffentlicht, sondern stattdessen zu einem persönlichen Treffen eingeladen, um Raum für Fragen und Kritik an die R78 zu geben. In der Folgezeit scheiterten wir daran, ein abgeändertes Statement zu verfassen. Da es uns bis heute nahezu unmöglich erscheint, ein Statement zu verfassen, das die Meinung aller Hausbewohner*innen repräsentiert, haben wir uns entschieden, diese Erklärung hier ohne den Anspruch zu verfassen, dass es alle im Haus Wohnenden abbildet. Wir sind ein sehr großes Hauskollektiv mit sehr unterschiedlichen Menschen, es gibt keine einheitliche, klare Position, bestenfalls gelingt uns eine Annäherung.

Entscheidungen und Umgang der R78 mit dem Täter

Als das Kollektiv im Mai 2021 durch die betroffene Person von den Taten eines Hausmitbewohners erfuhr, waren wir geschockt und aufgewühlt. Die betroffene Person äußerte zu diesem Zeitpunkt den Wunsch an das Hauskollektiv, auf den Täter einzuwirken damit die Übergriffe sofort aufhören, die Konsequenzen für die gewaltausübende Person sollten wir uns überlegen. Nach langen Haus- und Notfallplena gab es die Forderung vom Hauskollektiv an den Täter, sich umgehend in eine stationäre Drogenentzugstherapie zu begeben und weitergehend eine stationäre Psychotherapie wahrzunehmen. Soweit wir wissen, nahm der Täter, seit sich die betroffene Person unserem Plenum anvertraut hatte, keinen Kontakt mehr zu ihr auf. Die Konsequenzen, die das Hausplenum bis zu diesem Punkt gezogen hat, waren dennoch ungenügend, um der betroffenen Person ausreichend Sicherheit zu geben, was rückblickend viel zu wenig Beachtung fand. In der Folgezeit suchte der Täter in Begleitung von Mitbewohner*innen diverse Beratungsstellen auf und wurde an eine Entzugsklinik vermittelt. 5 Wochen nachdem die betroffene Person auf dem Plenum war, begab sich der Täter in den stationären Drogenentzug mit geplanter anschließender Therapie. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt gingen wir davon aus, dass diese stationären Therapien mindestens 4-6 Monate dauern und die betroffene Person und wir als Hausgemeinschaft Zeit haben, mit der Situation umzugehen. Die Prozesse und Entscheidungen, die das Hausplenum in dieser Zeit gefasst hat, sind schlecht und ungenau dokumentiert, was sich rückblickend als großer Fehler erweist. Viele Mitbewohner*innen nehmen daraus mit, dass wir zukünftig, sollten wir in ähnliche Situationen kommen, von Anfang an sorgfältig dokumentieren, mit externer Begleitung zusammenarbeiten und uns Hilfe holen sollten.

Ende Juli 2021 kam der Täter für das Hauskollektiv überraschend zurück, nachdem er den Drogenentzug stationär vollständig abgeschlossen hatte. Die anschließende Therapie wollte er, in Absprache mit seinen Therapeut*innen, ambulant fortführen. An dieser Stelle hat das Hauskollektiv einen der wahrscheinlich größten und unverzeihlichsten Fehler in dem gesamten Prozess gemacht, und sich nicht konsequent an die Forderung gehalten, dass der Täter eine anschließende stationäre Therapie machen oder ausziehen muss. Zusammen mit dem vorhergehenden Fehler, die Forderungen und Entscheidungen nicht konkret und sorgfältig zu dokumentieren, wurden die Weichen für den weiteren Verlauf des Prozesses schon an diesem Punkt so gestellt, dass alles was folgte, der betroffenen Person nicht gerecht werden konnte. Das bedauern wir zutiefst.

Kurz nach seiner Rückkehr gab es die Forderung an den Täter, das Haus vorerst nicht zu verlassen. Diese Forderung wurde umgesetzt. Auf dem nächsten regulären Hausplenum Anfang August legten wir ihm erneut eine stationäre Therapie nahe, sollte er seine Therapie nur ambulant ausführen können, baten wir ihn dies nicht von der R78 aus zu machen. Der Täter kam diesem Wunsch nicht nach.

Parallel zu diesen Prozessen wurde als Bedingung für den vorläufigen Verbleib des Täters im Haus beschlossen, dass der Täter das Haus nicht ohne Begleitung verlassen und sich im Wohnumfeld der betroffenen Person nicht allein bewegen darf, was bis heute bestand hat. Nachdem klar wurde, dass die betroffene Person den Auszug des Täters fordert, kam es zu einem Auszugsplenum (es wurde per Mehrheitsentscheid 80:20 entschieden). Ein Teil der Anwesenden vertrat die Meinung, dass es zu einer Verlagerung des Problems führt, wenn gewaltausübende Personen "nur" aus Gruppen, Räumen oder Strukturen geworfen werden. Ebenso wurde als Argument angeführt, dass die Arbeit mit ihm nur möglich sei, solange er einen Raum bei uns hätte und langfristig die Problematiken angehen könne. Einigen war es wichtig sicherstellen zu können, dass der Täter seine Therapie fortsetzt und sich von der betroffenen Person fernhält. Dies könnten wir nicht gewährleisten, wenn er kein Mitbewohner mehr sei. Andere Menschen forderten weiterhin den Auszug des Täters und äußerten, dass es für die betroffene Person andernfalls eine extreme Belastung darstellen würde. Nach einer sehr kontroversen Diskussion, in der wir keine Annäherung der unterschiedlichen Positionen finden konnten, fiel die Entscheidung durch Abstimmung, dass der Täter vorerst im Haus bleiben kann. Auch wenn der Anspruch bei einigen weiterhin besteht, Täter nicht generell zu verbannen und nach Wegen des Umgangs mit Gewaltvorfällen zu suchen, ist es rückblickend eine fatale Fehleinschätzung gewesen, dass es möglich sei mit dem Täter solche Prozesse zu führen, während der Wohnort der betroffenen Person sich in so enger geografischer Nähe befindet. Es wurde und wird viel Energie darauf verwendet, weitere Übergriffe zu verhindern, die berechtigten Anliegen und Bedürfnisse der betroffenen Person sind dabei aber nicht angemessen beachtet worden. Die Wut und die Ohnmacht über die Konsequenzen dieser Fehlentscheidungen verstehen viele aus dem Hauskollektiv gut und spüren sie selbst.

In den folgenden Monaten wurden weitere Prozesse geführt. Es bildete sich eine Gruppe, die dokumentierte und beobachtete, ob die ambulante Therapie des Täters fortgeführt und die Auflage, das Haus nicht allein zu verlassen, eingehalten wird. Der Täter wird nach wie vor regelmäßig zu seinen Therapieterminen begleitet, um zu verhindern, dass er allein auf die betroffene Person trifft. Es gab ein Treffen mit einer anderen Gruppe, um etwas über deren Erfahrungen mit Täterarbeit zu hören. Es gab Ansätze, sich mit dem Konzept von transformative justice und community accountability auseinanderzusetzen. Die Prozesse in diese Richtung sind herausfordernd, die Wissensstände der Bewohner*innen dazu sehr unterschiedlich. Im Oktober wurde seitens der R78 zu einem offenen Treffen eingeladen, welches vorerst anstatt eines öffentlichen Statements stehen sollte, um Raum für Fragen und Kritik zum Prozess zu geben. Einige Mitbewohner*innen nahmen im Verlauf des Prozesses persönlich Kontakt zu der betroffenen Person auf, was sich als Kommunikationskanal aber als nicht ausreichend erwies. Daraus resultierte, dass sich im Oktober, unserer Meinung nach viel zu spät, eine kleine Gruppe innerhalb des Hauskollektivs bildete, um einen direkten Kontakt zur betroffenen Person herzustellen. Es gab in diesem Zug auch Kontakt zu ihrer Soligruppe.

Zu keinem Zeitpunkt wurden die gewalttätigen Übergriffe durch das Hauskollektiv ignoriert, es war und ist für die meisten im Haus eine massive Belastung und Überforderung mit der Situation umzugehen. Trotzdem wurden falsche Konsequenzen gezogen mit fatalen Folgen für die betroffene Person. Einige wenige Mitbewohner*innen relativierten oder verharmlosten die Übergriffe im Laufe des Prozesses, ein geeigneter Umgang damit ist noch nicht gefunden.

Seit dem Bekanntwerden der Übergriffe hat der Täter, entgegen der Befürchtungen Außenstehender, kein unbeschwertes und unbehelligtes Leben geführt, sondern war permanent mit seinen Übergriffen konfrontiert.

Wie es dazu kommen konnte…

Diese Frage können wir auch nicht befriedigend beantworten, aber nutzen die Gelegenheit, einige Gedanken und Umstände näher zu erläutern. Vorab sei gesagt, dass der folgende Abschnitt keine Rechtfertigung sein möchte, sondern sich auf die Forderung der Interkiezionale und der Soligruppe bezieht, zu erklären, wie es zu dem Verlauf kommen konnte.

Die R78 ist ein sehr großes Projekt, mit Bewohner*innen aus unterschiedlichsten sozialen Kontexten und Sozialisationen, mit unterschiedlichen politischen Hintergründen und Prägungen, Kenntnissen und Fähigkeiten. Es besteht der Anspruch bei vielen, sich trotzdem nicht zu separieren. Das führt regelmäßig zu extremen Herausforderungen und hat es in diesem Fall verunmöglicht, einen einheitlichen oder auch nur annähernd zufriedenstellenden Umgang mit der Situation zu finden. Es gibt zudem einen übergroßen Anteil an cis-Männern im Hauskollektiv, was in vielen Hinsichten zu einer fehlenden Sensibilität für strukturellen Sexismus führt. Dieser Umstand wird zunehmend als Problem wahrgenommen und hat mittlerweile Auswirkungen auf die aktuelle Einzugspolitik.

Der Prozess um die Übergriffe wurde begleitet von chronischer Überforderung des Haukollektivs, welches im Jahr 2021 unglaublich viel zu bearbeiten hatte. Im selben Zeitraum, in dem sich die betroffene Person an das Plenum wandte und die R78 von den Übergriffen erfuhr, erlitt ein Mitbewohner einen schweren Schlaganfall, was an sich schon eine Tragödie war, dazu aber auch noch sehr viel Arbeit mit sich brachte und bringt (Ausbau einer barrierefreien Wohnung, Verantwortungsbereiche neubesetzen, Betreuung, Behörden- u. Krankenkassen regeln, emotionale Aufarbeitung). Kurz bevor sich die betroffene Person zum ersten Mal an das Plenum wendete, gab es eine Razzia, die alle vollkommen überrascht und schockiert hat (https://de.indymedia.org/node/148567). Grund war ein Durchsuchungsbefehl wegen des Verdachts auf Straftaten im Zusammenhang mit Verwendung von Internetmedien, welche sexualisierte Gewalt gegen Kinder zeigten. Ein Schock der tief saß und viel Beschäftigung erforderte. Im Nachgang der Razzia gab es 2 Brandschutzbegehungen durch das Bezirksamt in der R78, welche jeweils vor- und nachbereitet werden mussten.

Diese Umstände können keine Entschuldigung sein, vielleicht dienen sie trotzdem einem besseren Verständnis und einem Einblick, unter welcher Überforderung in den letzten Monaten Entscheidungen getroffen wurden.

Irritationen

Viele Menschen im Hauskollektiv verstehen die Wut, die sich in dem Statement und der Intervention der Soligruppe und der Interkiezionalen ausdrückt, und sehen es außerdem als Bestätigung und Zeichen, dass die Situation sich verändern muss. Es ist wertvoll, dass die betroffene Person diese Unterstützung erfährt und erstrebenswert, dass es Gruppen gibt, die schwierige Prozesse auch über lange Zeit begleiten.

Irritierend ist dennoch, dass die Soligruppe uns Ende Oktober zu einem Treffen aufgefordert hat, welches wir begrüßt haben und um Terminvorschläge baten. Statt einer Antwort gab es im Dezember einen unangekündigten Besuch von ihnen zusammen mit der Interkiezionale auf dem Hausplenum, der bei einigen Mitbewohner*innen ein Gefühl von Bedrohung ausgelöst hat. Wofür brauchte es so einen fragwürdigen Auftritt, obwohl bereits geplant wurde, sich persönlich zu treffen?

Auch besteht Irritation über die Forderung „dass ihr nach Auszug des Täters Verantwortung übernehmt und dafür sorgt, dass er weder für A. noch für andere Menschen eine Gefahr darstellt“ (https://de.indymedia.org/node/167460). Es ist nicht klar, wie das zu erreichen ist (Knast?). Eine „Verbannung“ des Täters ist für viele keine nachhaltige Lösung, wenn wir über die Verhinderung von zukünftiger Gewalt reden, denn auch außerhalb von politischen Strukturen gibt es Menschen, die potenziell betroffen von Gewalt sein können.

Zu dem Vorwurf der Interkiezionalen und der Soligruppe, die R78 würde eine „Politik des Schweigens“ verfolgen, soll an dieser Stelle nur kurz gesagt werden, dass eine Veröffentlichung auf indymedia etc. nicht der einzige Weg ist zu kommunizieren. Es wurde auf verschiedenen Wegen nach außen kommuniziert, unter anderem mit einer Einladung zu einem offenen Treffen. Diese ging über einen Mailverteiler am 19.10. an Berliner Projekte, auch an die Interkiezionale. Einige Menschen in der R78 sind der Meinung, dass eine Veröffentlichung auf Internetplattformen nur unter sorgfältiger Abwägung des Nutzens und der Nachteile erfolgen sollte.

Aktuelle Konsequenzen

Da die Situation unmöglich so bleiben konnte, traf sich das Hauskollektiv der R 78 am 15.01.22 zu einer Vollversammlung. Nach einem langen und intensiven Austausch übernahm der Täter die Verantwortung und kündigte seinen Auszug an, noch bevor es zu einer Abstimmung über seinen Verbleib im Haus kam. Die Ankündigung seines Auszugs ist für uns eine bindende Aussage.

Ihm wird die Zeit eingeräumt, die er für den Wohnortwechsel braucht, angestrebt sind aber höchstens 3 Monate. Uns ist bewusst, dass für die betroffene Person ein sofortiger Auszug besser wäre, es wurde jedoch bis jetzt keine andere Lösung für die Verhinderung seiner möglichen Obdachlosigkeit und die Umorganisation der Psychotherapie gefunden. Die Auflagen, das Haus nur in Begleitung zu verlassen, haben bis zu seinem endgültigen Auszug weiterhin bestand.

Für viele Menschen im Hauskollektiv ist der Prozess mit dem Auszug nicht abgeschlossen und es wird versucht, im Rahmen der Möglichkeiten Verantwortung zu übernehmen. Das schließt ein, dass ein mögliches zukünftiges Wohnumfeld von den Übergriffen und den Prozessen erfährt. Außerdem wird gefordert, sich keine Wohnung im Kiez und der näheren Umgebung zu suchen.

Uns ist klar, dass wir in sehr vielen Punkten darin versagt haben, angemessen mit der Situation umzugehen. Das Leid, welches für die betroffene Person dadurch entstanden ist, lässt sich nicht entschuldigen und auch nicht wiedergutmachen. Es gab von Anfang an viele falsche Entscheidungen, unter anderem eine absolute Fehleinschätzung, was den Faktor der räumlichen Nähe des Wohnorts der betroffenen Person angeht, außerdem Fehler in der Gestaltung der Kommunikation. Es ist uns nicht gelungen, die Perspektive und die Bedürfnisse der betroffenen Person angemessen einzubeziehen und zu berücksichtigen. Wir bedauern dieses Versagen.

Wir hoffen, dass mit diesem Text mehr Transparenz geschaffen wurde, auch wenn es uns sehr schwer erscheint, alle Facetten der Thematik und des Prozesses ausreichend zu beleuchten.

Wenn ihr Nachfragen habt, schreibt an checkback-R78[at]posteo.de

Das Hauskollektiv der R78

Staement about the handling, the processes and decisions of R78 concerning the case of sexist violence by a house inhibitant:

This text attempts to make the handling, the processes and decisions of R78 concerning the continuous psychological and physical violence by a house inhibitant towards the affected person more transparent. It correlates partly to the shared statement of the solidarity group of the affecterd person and the interkiezionale (link englisch). In October 2021 there already was a attempt to mail a statement about the processes to other Berlin projects. The affected person received the statement up front and expressed discomfort regarding it, whereupon it wasn't published. Instead a personal meeting was invited to, to have space for questions and criticism towards R78. Following this, we failed to draft an altered statement. Since it is until now close to impossible to write a statement, which represents all opinions in the house, we decided to have this statement without the claim to depict all of the people living in this house's opinions.

We are a quite big house collective with a lot of very different people and there is no coherent, clear postition, at best we can manage an attempt to represent the different opinions.

Decisions and handling of the R78 with the perpetrator:

When the collective learned through the affected person about the acts of a housemate in May 2021, we were shocked and agitated. At that time, the affected person expressed the wish to the house collective to influence the perpetrator so that the assaults would stop immediately; we should consider the consequences for the perpetrator. After long house and emergency plenaries, there was a demand from the house collective for the perpetrator to immediately enter stationary drug withdrawal therapy and further to perceive stationary psychotherapy. As far as we know, since the affected person confided in our plenum, the perpetrator did not contact her again. The consequences drawn by the house plenum up to this point were nevertheless insufficient to give the affected person a sufficient sense of security, which in retrospect was given far too little attention. Subsequently, the perpetrator, accompanied by fellow residents, visited various counseling centers and was referred to a rehab clinic. 5 weeks after the affected person was on the plenum, the offender entered stationary drug withdrawal with planned subsequent therapy. At this point, we assumed that these inpatient therapies would last at least 4-6 months, giving the affected person and us as a house community time to deal with the situation. The processes and decisions made by the house plenum during this time are poorly and inaccurately documented, which in retrospect turns out to be a big mistake. Many residents have taken away from this, that in the future, should we find ourselves in similar situations, we should work together with external support from the beginning and get help.

At the end of July 2021, the perpetrator returned unexpectedly for the house collective, after he had completed drug withdrawal. In consultation with his therapists, he wanted to continue the subsequent therapy on an outpatient basis. At this point, the House Collective made probably one of the biggest and most unforgivable mistakes in the entire process, and did not consistently adhere to the requirement that the offender complete subsequent stationary therapy or move out. Together with the previous mistake of not documenting the demands and decisions specifically and carefully, the course for the rest of the process was already set at this point in such a way that everything that followed could not do justice to the person involved. We deeply regret this.

Shortly after his return, there was a demand to the perpetrator not to leave the house for the time being. This demand was implemented. At the next regular house plenum at the beginning of August, we again suggested stationary therapy to him; if he should only be able to carry out his therapy on an outpatient basis, we asked him not to do so from R78. The offender did not comply with this request.

Parallel to these processes, it was decided as a condition for the offender to remain in the house for the time being and that the offender should not leave the house unaccompanied and should not move alone in the living environment of the affected person, which has persisted until today. After it became clear that the affected person demanded that the perpetrator move out, a plenum for the perpetrator to move out was held (it was decided by majority vote 80:20). Some of those present were of the opinion that it leads to a shifting of the problem, if persons exercising violence are "only" thrown out of groups, rooms or structures. It was also argued that working with him was only possible as long as he had a room with us and could address the problems in the long term. For some it was important to be able to ensure that the perpetrator would continue his therapy and stay away from the person concerned. We could not guarantee so, if he was no longer a housemate. Other people continued to demand that the perpetrator move out and expressed that it would otherwise be extremely stressful for the affected person. After a very controversial discussion, in which we could not find a convergence of the different positions, the majority of those present decided that the offender could stay in the house for the time being, subject to conditions. Even though there is still a desire among some not to banish perpetrators in general and to look for ways of dealing with incidents of violence, in retrospect it was a fatal misjudgement to think that it would be possible to conduct such processes with the perpetrator while the place of residence of the person concerned is in such close geographical proximity. A lot of energy was and is spent on preventing further assaults, but the legitimate concerns and needs of the affected person have not been adequately addressed. The anger and powerlessness over the consequences of these bad decisions are well understood and felt by many of the house collective themselves.

In the following months, further processes were conducted. A group was formed to document and monitor whether the offender's outpatient therapy was continuing and whether the requirement not to leave the house alone was being adhered to. The offender continues to be accompanied to his therapy appointments on a regular basis to prevent him from encountering the subject alone. There was a meeting with another group to hear about their experiences with offender work. There were approaches to look at the concept of transformative justice and community accountability. Processes in this direction are challenging, and residents' levels of knowledge about this vary widely. In October, R78 invited to an open meeting, which for the time being should be instead of a public statement, to give space for questions and criticism about the process. In the course of the process, some residents made personal contact with the person concerned, but this proved to be insufficient as a communication channel. As a result, in October, in our opinion much too late, a small group was formed within the house collective to establish direct contact with the affected person. There was also contact with her soli group in this move.

At no time were the violent assaults by the house collective ignored, it was and is for most in the house a massive burden and overload to deal with the situation. Nevertheless, wrong consequences were drawn with serious consequences for the person concerned.

Since the assaults became known, the perpetrator, contrary to the fears of outsiders, has not led a carefree and unaltered life, but was permanently confronted with his assaults. A few housemates repeatedly relativized or downplayed the assaults in the course of the trial; a suitable way of dealing with them has not yet been found.

How it could come to this...

We cannot answer this question satisfactorily either, but take the opportunity to explain some thoughts and circumstances in more detail. First of all, it should be said that the following section does not want to be a justification, but refers to the demand of the Interkiezionale and the Soligruppe to explain how it could come to the course.

R78 is a very large project, with residents from a wide variety of social contexts and socializations, with different political backgrounds and influences, knowledge and skills. There is a demand from many of them not to separate themselves despite this. This regularly leads to extreme challenges and in this case has made it impossible to find a uniform or even remotely satisfactory way of dealing with the situation. There is also an outsized proportion of cis men in the house collective, which in many respects leads to a lack of sensitivity to structural sexism. This circumstance is increasingly perceived as a problem and has meanwhile had an impact on the current move-in policy.

The process around the assaults was also accompanied by chronic overload, there was and will be an incredible amount to work on in 2021 and in the future, which the house collective can hardly handle. In the same period in which the affected person turned to the plenum and the R78 learned of the assaults, a fellow resident suffered a severe stroke, which in itself was a tragedy, but also brought and brings a lot of work with it (development of a barrier-free apartment, reassign responsibilities, care, regulate authorities and health insurance, emotional reappraisal). Shortly before the affected person turned to the plenum for the first time, there was a raid that took everyone completely by surprise and shocked them (https://de.indymedia.org/node/148567). The reason was a search warrant on suspicion of criminal offenses in connection with the use of Internet media showing sexualized violence against children. It was a deep shock that required a lot of work. In the aftermath of the raid, there were 2 fire safety inspections by the district office in the R78, which had to be prepared and followed up.

These circumstances cannot be an excuse, but perhaps they nevertheless serve to provide a better understanding and insight into the excessive demands under which decisions have been made in recent months.

Irritations

Many people in the house collective understand the anger expressed in the statement and intervention of the soli group and the interkiezionale, and also see it as a confirmation and sign that the situation must change. It is valuable that the affected person experiences this support and desirable that there are groups that accompany difficult processes even over a long period of time.

It is irritating, however, that the Soligruppe invited us to a meeting at the end of October, which we welcomed and asked for suggestions for a date. Instead of an answer, there was an unannounced visit to the house plenum in December, accompanied by the interkiezionale, which triggered a feeling of threat among some fellow residents. Why was it necessary to make such a questionable appearance, even though plans had already been made to meet in person?

There is also irritation about the demand "that you take responsibility after the perpetrator has left and make sure that he does not pose a danger to A. or to other people" (https://de.indymedia.org/node/167460). It is not clear how this is to be achieved (jail?). For many, "banishing" the perpetrator is not a sustainable solution when we talk about preventing future violence, because even outside of political structures there are people who can potentially be affected by violence.

Many in the house collective are aware that keeping the offender in the immediate living environment of the affected person is also not a viable solution.

To the accusation of the Interkiezionale and the Soligruppe that the R78 would pursue a "policy of silence", it should be said here only briefly that a publication on indymedia etc. is not the only way to communicate. It was communicated to the outside in different ways, among others with an invitation via mail distribution list to Berlin projects, which individuals also followed. Some people in R78 are of the opinion that publication on internet platforms should only be done after careful consideration of the benefits and the clear disadvantages that this can bring.

Current consequences

Since the situation could not possibly remain like this, the house collective of R78 met on 15.01.22 for a full plenary assembly. After a long and intensive exchange, the perpetrator took responsibility and announced his departure even before there was a vote on his remaining in the house. The announcement of his departure is a binding statement for us.

He is given the time he needs for the change of residence, intended maximum 3 months. We are aware that it would be better for the person concerned to move out immediately, but no other solution has been found so far for the prevention of his possible homelessness and the reorganization of psychotherapy. The conditions to leave the house only under escort continue to exist until his final move out.

For many people in the house collective, the process does not end with moving out and attempts are made to take responsibility within the scope of possibilities. This includes that a possible future living environment learns about the assaults and the processes. In addition, it is demanded not to look for an apartment in the neighborhood and the surrounding area.

It is clear to us that we have failed in many respects to deal appropriately with the situation. The suffering that this has caused for the person concerned cannot be excused or made up for. There were many wrong decisions from the very beginning, including an absolute misjudgment regarding the factor of the proximity of the affected person's place of residence, and errors in the design of communication. We failed to adequately include and consider the perspective and needs of the affected person. We regret this failure.

We hope that this text has created more transparency, even though it seems very difficult for us to shed sufficient light on all facets of the topic and the process. If you have any questions, please write to checkback-R78[at]posteo.de.

The house collective of R78