Aktionswoche in Solidarität mit dem Biologico - 10. bis 17.1.

Am Donnerstag, den 18. November 2021, fielen uns einige "Veränderungen" innerhalb des Biologischen Instituts auf. Genauer gesagt des Foyers, in welchem durch einen aus Gipsplatten bestehenden Gang zwischen den zwei Eingängen der halbe Raum versperrt wurde. Dreisterweise wurden sogar einige eindeutige Markierungen auf Wänden angebracht. Demnach ist auch der Abriss der Wand zum Squat vorgesehen.

Bei einer diesbezüglichen Recherche beim Ministerium für digitale Regierung und im "Diaygeia"-Programm (einer Online-Plattform der Regierung) gelangte uns zur Kenntnis, dass für den 16. September 2021 ein Bauvorhaben mit einem Etat von 1.320.600 Euro angesetzt war. Titel: "Innenraumgestaltung des Erdgeschosses der Biologischen Fakultät entsprechend der Anforderungen der Schule der Wissenschaften". Der Zeitplan setzt die Fertigstellung des Projekts innerhalb von 16 Monaten nach der Veröffentlichung an. Aus dem unterzeichneten Vertrag und ihren Plänen wird klar, dass der besetzte Raum zu einem - für den Schulbetrieb höchst notwendigen - "Warteraum" werden soll. Tatsächlich ergibt sich aus dem Vertrag eine direkte Räumungsbedrohung, denn der Abriss der Wand soll schon innerhalb der ersten vier Monate stattfinden: bis Mitte Januar. Schon jetzt setzen das Rektorat und die Planer zur Ausführung der Pläne der Neugestaltung und Fertigstellung der Gebrauchsräume an.

- Ausschnitt aus dem kollektiven Text des Biologico Squat, athens.indymedia.org/post/1615907

Das Biologico ist seit 34 Jahren ein fester Ort des Widerstandes innerhalb des Universitätsgeländes der Aristotle Universität von Theassaloniki (AUTH) und hat zahlreichen Gruppen, Individuen, Ideen und Aktionen, die sich nicht von Grenzen, Gittern und Zäunen haben einhegen lassen, einen Ort gegeben. Derzeit bietet die Besetzung Raum für das Squat Terra Incognita, für den Soldaritäts-Fonds für Gefangene und verfolgte Kämpfer*innen und für die Biologica-Assembly als politische Verwaltung des selbst-organisierten Raumes. Neben der Betätigung von Gruppen und Kollektiven gibt es hier auch zahlreiche Initiativen von Individuen zur Verbreitung von Ideen und Propaganda durch Mittel der Gegeninformation, gegenseitigen Bildung und Kultivierung. Inhaltlich geht es sowohl um studentische Kämfe als auch um breitere soziale Kämpfe innerhalb und außerhalb der Metropolregionen.

Die gesammte Aktivität aus diesem Raum steht der vorherrschenden Normalität der "Frieden-Ordnung-Sicherheit" Doktrin im Weg, was den Staatsapparat stört. Dieser setzt zum umfassenden Angriff an. Räumungen selbstorganisierter Räume und Squats gab es immer in der Geschichte der anarchistischen und radikalen Bewegungen. Doch in der letzten Zeit beobachten wir eine Zuspitzung im Versuch der demokratischen Regierung von Mitsotakis, die Stimme der Ermutigung des Widerstandes und der Mobilisierung zu unterdrücken. Mit dem Mittel der Kriminalisierung geraten widerständige Räume und Individuen ins Visier, werden Strukturen in den Unis direkt angegriffen, um dort die absolute Herrschaft zu übernehmen und um die Pläne der Gentrifizierung und weiteren sozialen Kontrolle zu verwirklichen. Von den Räumungen der Besetzungen universitären Besitzes: Terra Incognita, Rosa Nera, Vankuver Apartman, des selbstorganisierten Ortes der A.S.O.E.E. über die geplante Einstellung von "Spezial"-Sicherheitskräften und der Plazierung der Drogenmafia in den Universitäten bis hin zur jüngeren Parodie rund um die DNA-Mischung und die Anklage gegen 14 Militante aus der Rektorats-Besetzung der NTUA in Athen.

Wegen seiner Lage in der Universität ist die Biologico-Besetzung ein fixer Referenzunkt und ein integraler Teil praktischer Unterstützung und von Solidarität für die Kämpfe der Student*innen gegen den bildungsfeindlichen Gesetzestext von Kerameos-Chrissochoidis (Gesetz 4777/2021), die allgemeine Umstrukturierung der Bildung und die Schaffung der Universitätspolizei. Dieses Gesetz, mitten in der Pandemie und über Nacht verabschiedet, betrifft die Immatrikulationsvoraussetzungen, Exmatrikulationen, Disziplinarmaßnahmen und den kontrollierten Zugang zu den Universitäten. Unter dem Deckmantel dieses Gesetzes öffnen sich die Tore für die tatsächliche Abschaffung des Universitätsasyls, die Vorherrschaft totaler Kontrolle und Überwachung und die

Ausschließung politischer Aktivitäten und Projekte von der universitären Gemeinschaft. Dies ist ein Versuch im Rahmen der kürzlich erfolgten gesetzesmäßigen Abschaffung des Universtitätsasyls, die vergangenen und aktuellen Kämpfe, die von den Universitäten ausgingen und -gehen, zu sterilisieren und depolitisieren.

Die Allianz von Staat und Kapital hätte uns wirklich gerne schweigend, doch wir haben andere Absichten bezüglich ihrer repressiven und Gentrifizierungspläne. Auf politischen Wegen stellen wir uns der Repression entgegen und wir schlagen Selbstorganisierung und Solidarität sowohl auf lokaler als auch internationaler Ebene vor. In diesem Zusammenhang haben wir eine offene Versammlung gegen die Räumungsbedrohung des Biologico ins Leben gerufen. Kollektiv und individuell entschließen wir uns, das Biologico sowohl politisch als auch sozial und emotional zu verteidigen, da es für uns ein wesentlicher Treffpunkt mit Veranstaltungen, solidarischen Strukturen und Kämpfen ist. Durch exakt dieses Vorgehen werden wir versuchen, ein Hinderniss für kommende Angriffe zu sein um diese kollektiv zu verhindern.

Nicht einen einzigen Schritt zurück, 34 Jahre sind nicht genug

Nicht eine staatliche Drohung wird unbeantwortet bleiben

Solidarität mit den Squats und den studentischen Kämpfen

Offene Versammlung zur Verteidigung des Biologico

(ENG)

Week of solidarity with the Biologica squat (10-17/01/2022)

We call for a week of solidarity with the squatted, liberated ground of Biologica Squat from the 10th to the 17th of January 2022. We call for this week to be another reason for revolutionaries, individuals and collectives in Greece, Europe and throughout the whole world to show their solidarity by all means possible, with evert way that they consider as suitable for the 34 years of the liberated grounds of Biologica Squat which is now under the threat of eviction. Every eviction has its price. Prepare, beware, solidarity is our weapon.

Hands off the Biologic squat!

On Thursday 18th of November 2021, we noticed some "changes" inside the Biological building and more specific inside the foyer area, from the installation of plasterboard that blocked half of the space by leaving behind a corridor between the two entrances of the building. They even had the audacity to leave some distinct marks on walls, including the wall of the squat by foreshadowing their demolition.

After a related research in the Ministry of Digital Governance and in the "Diaygeia" Programme (online platform from the government), we noticed that on the 16th of September 2021, a construction was assigned, for a project of 1.320.600,00 euros, with the subject: "INTERNAL SPACE LAYOUT OF THE BIOLOGY DEPARTMENT GROUND FLOOR , FOR THE NEEDS OF S.O.S. (School of Sciences, neighborhood building)". Their timeline require that the specific project must be delivered within 16 months since its publication - from the signing of the agreement and their plans it is clear that they intend to transform the squatted area into a "waiting room", something "highly necessary" for the school's operation. Indeed, it appears from the agreement that the demolition of the walls is scheduled to take place within 4 months of its signing (i.e. by mid-January), which the threat of eviction becomes direct. Already university rectors and developers took action for the reconfiguration of the "utilitarian" spaces and their completion.

Abstract from the collective text of Biologic squat

athens.indymedia.org/post/1615907

The Biologic squat, being a consistent space of resistance for the last 34 years inside the university's campus of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTH), has hosted a number of groups, individuals, ideas and actions which don't get limited by borders, bars and fences. Currently, the squat provides spaces for the squat Terra Incognita, the Solidarity Fund for Prisoners and Persecuted Fighters, the Biologica which they coordinate through the political administrative assembly of the self-organised space. Apart from the activity of groups and collectives, various initiatives of individuals are carried out in the place, which aim at the diffusion of ideas and propaganda through counter-information tools, self-education and "fermentation" with topics which concern both student struggles and the broader social struggles within and outside the metropolitan field.

This overall activity of the space stands as an obstacle at the dominant normality of the doctrine "peace-order-security" and that disturbs the state's apparatus which launches an all-out attack. Evictions of self-organised spaces and squats were happening since forever within the history of the anarchist and radical movements, therefore in the last period we recognise an escalation in the effort to repress the voice of encouragement of the resistance and the mobilisation on the side of the democratic government of Mitsotakis. With the tools of criminalizing and targeting the resisting spaces and individuals, attacks directly the structures of the university's space in order to gain the absolute control and to achieve its plans of gentrification and the broader social control. From the squats evictions of the university's property, Terra Incognita, Rosa Nera, Vankuver Apartman, the self-organised space of A.S.O.E.E, the raids in F.E.P.A and the extensive damages on the squatted political spaces, the future hiring of "special" security guards, the placement of the drug mafias inside the universities, until the recent parody of DNA mixture and the prosecution of the 14 militants from the occupied Rectory of NTUA in Athens.

The occupied space of Biologic because of its position inside the university, is a fixed reference point and an integral part of practical support and solidarity to student struggles against the anti-educational bill of Kerameos-Chrissochoidis (Law 4777/2021), the overall restructuring of education and the creation of the university police force. This bill which was voted overnight in the middle of the pandemic, it concerns the minimum enrollment base, student removals, disciplinary as well as the controlled entry to universities. With this law as a pretext the way opens for the de facto abolition of the university asylum and the prevalence of total control, surveillance and the exclusion of political activities and projects from the university community. An attempt to sterilize and depoliticize the past and present struggles emerging from the universities through the recent legal abolition of university asylum.

The state-capital collaboration would really like us to remain silent but we have other intentions for their repressive and gentrification plans. Through political procedures we oppose repression and we propose self-organisation and solidarity at both local and international level. In this context we have formed an open solidarity assembly against the threat of eviction of the Biologic squat. Collectives and individuals, we choose to defend the Biologic squat both politically and socially as well as emotionally, since for us it is an integral meeting point with events, solidarity structures and struggles. Through this particular procedure we will try to stand as an obstacle to coming attack and collectively prevent it.

Not a single step back, 34 years are not enough

No threat of the state will remain unanswered

Solidarity with the squats and the student struggles

Open assembly for the defense of the Biologiko

