Steine und Farbe auf Germania Kassel

Wir dulden keine Übergriffe auf Personen aufgrund von Geschlecht oder Hautfarbe. Noch Personen mit einer menschenverachtenden Einstellung, die Hass und Hetze in Bildungsinstitutionen und im Alltag verbreiten. Die Burschenschaft Germania Kassel agiert als eine Schlüsselgruppierung in der Neonaziszene. Diese gilt es dauerhaft zu stören und ihnen zu zeigen, dass sie nicht willkommen sind. Es sollten niemals p.o.c. Personen, Flinta oder linksgelesene Menschen Angst auf der Straße haben, sondern Nazis in ihren Betten und Häusern. Aus diesem Grund haben wir Germania Kassel am Freitag den 26.11. gezeigt, dass sie sich nicht sicherwiegen sollen und ihr Burschenschaftshaus mit Farbbeuteln und Steinen angegriffen.

Mit kaputten Scheiben ist es nicht getan! Wir dulden euch nicht!