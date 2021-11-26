Lift the ban of PKK! End the war – promote a political solution!

In the night of 25th November we hung a PKK flag on the bridge over the Elsenstr. in Neukölln.

We did it on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to reaffirm the role of the PKK in the fight against patriarchy and for the emancipation of women.

We did it there, right in front of the gray compound of BKA and Verfassungsschutz, in protest against the extremely harsh repression that the German state has been waging against the Kurdish movement for the past 28 years.

We did it to show our solidarity with our Kurdish brothers and sisters, to mobilize and draw attention to the upcoming national demonstration against the ban of PKK in Berlin.

Lift the ban of PKK! Freedom for all political prisoners!