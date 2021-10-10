From Berlin to Leipzig - TOGETHER IN OUR CITIES & TOGETHER FOR LEIPZIG

Deutsche Unten

The continued evictions of our projects, which over the past years has intensified tenfold, is not only an attack on our physical space; it is an attack on our city, our communities, our emancipatory structures and, not least, a vindication of our stance on state and capital: PURE HATE!

As a coordination of threatened projects we therefore see the coming demo in Leipzig as a vital moment to resist, to recognize our struggles in an inter-sectional context and fight against the state's multi-faceted offensive. Leipzig the new Berlin? As a pseudo-bohemian marketing strategy in order to exploit cheap property, displace communities and replace them with tech startups. We reject this narrative, we reject the intensifying gentrification of Leipzig and recognize the problems they share with us in Berlin, and thus the shared struggles we face. As Köpiplatz faces imminent eviction this is mirrored in Leipzig with the threat to Karl-Helgaplatz. DEFEND KÖPIPLATZ. AGAINST THE CITY OF THE RICH!

However, we take hope and power from the resistance we see on the streets of Connewitz and other neighbourhoods; the clashes with police at the demonstration on the 18th of September, the riots on Bornaische Strasse , the Aktiontages and the sponti for Lina, which brings us to the way in which the state and its insidious henchmen are attempting to further and further criminalize our structures while delegitimizing and pacifying our tactics and struggles. FREE LINA! TO HELL WITH §129!

Let's fight in our cities, our towns, for our projects, platzes and structures, for a city from below, against fascism, state terror and anything that prevents us from building lives together based on solidarity, mutual aid and against patriarchy and authoritarianism. Their tactic is not one of isolated attacks and we must not see it as such, but recognize the way in which they interconnect in a broader strategy all over Europe. Lets inspire each other, stand together and come together on the 23rd for a collective expression of rage. From Berlin to LEIPZIG, 23.10.21! INTERKIEZIONALE SOLIDARITÄT!

Von Berlin nach Leipzig - GEMEINSAM IN UNSEREN STÄDTEN & GEMEINSAM FÜR LEIPZIG

Die anhaltenden Räumungen unserer Projekte, die sich in den letzten Jahren verzehnfacht haben, sind nicht nur ein Angriff auf unseren physischen Raum, sondern auch ein Angriff auf unsere Stadt, unsere Communities, unsere emanzipatorischen Strukturen und nicht zuletzt eine Rechtfertigung unserer Haltung gegenüber Staat und Kapital: HASS PUR!

Als Koordination bedrohter Projekte sehen wir die kommende Demo in Leipzig daher als einen wichtigen Moment, um Widerstand zu leisten, unsere Kämpfe in einem intersektionalen Kontext zu erkennen und gegen die vielschichtige Offensive des Staates zu kämpfen. Leipzig das neue Berlin? Als pseudo-bohèmehafte Marketingstrategie, um billige Immobilien zu verwerten, Gemeinschaften zu verdrängen und sie durch Tech-Startups zu ersetzen. Wir lehnen dieses Narrativ ab, wir lehnen die zunehmende Gentrifizierung Leipzigs ab und erkennen die Probleme, die sie mit uns in Berlin teilen, und damit die gemeinsamen Kämpfe, denen wir uns stellen. Die drohende Räumung des Köpiplatzes spiegelt sich in Leipzig in der Bedrohung des Karl-Helgaplatzes wider. VERTEIDIGT DEN KÖPIPLATZ. GEGEN DIE STADT DER REICHEN!

Hoffnung und Kraft schöpfen wir jedoch aus dem Widerstand, den wir auf den Straßen von Connewitz und anderen Stadtteilen sehen: die Zusammenstöße mit der Polizei bei der Demonstration am 18. September, die Krawalle in der Bornaischen Straße, die Aktionstage und die Sponti für Lina, die uns vor Augen führen, wie der Staat und seine heimtückischen Handlanger versuchen, unsere Strukturen immer weiter zu kriminalisieren und unsere Taktiken und Kämpfe zu delegitimieren und zu befrieden. FREE LINA! ZUR HÖLLE MIT §129!

Kämpfen wir in unseren Städten, in unseren Gemeinden, für unsere Projekte, Plätze und Strukturen, für eine Stadt von unten, gegen Faschismus, Staatsterror und alles, was uns daran hindert, ein gemeinsames Leben auf der Grundlage von Solidarität, gegenseitiger Hilfe und gegen Patriarchat und Autoritarismus aufzubauen. Ihre Taktik besteht nicht aus isolierten Angriffen und wir dürfen sie nicht als solche betrachten, sondern müssen erkennen, wie sie sich in eine breitere Strategie in ganz Europa einbinden lassen. Lasst uns einander inspirieren, zusammenstehen und am 23. zu einem kollektiven Ausdruck der Wut zusammenkommen. Von Berlin nach LEIPZIG, 23.10.21! INTERKIEZIONALE SOLIDARITÄT!

