Uns nicht zerbrechen lassen – antipatriarchale Solidarität gegen Räumung und Repression

Medien stellen die Verteidigenden als komisch, seltsam, schmutzig, unsittsam und unpolitisch dar. Die radikale Tätigkeit von FLINTA+ Personen soll damit ins Lächerliche gezogen werden. So wird der ansonsten hochgelobten ernsthaften inhaltlichen Auseinandersetzung entwichen. Zeigen tut diese patriarchale Darstellungsweise die Unintegrierbarkeit anarchistisch-queer-feministischer-Positionen in den langweiligen und ekelhaften Diskurs, sowie die Notwendigkeit der praktischen Verteidigung dieser radikalen Position, unabhängig von der patriarchalen Reaktion. Das Aberkennen vom rebellischen Wirken von FLinta+ Personen lässt sich aber nicht nur in bürgerlichen und reaktionären Medien, sondern auch unter Gefährt*innen finden. Deshalb sind für die Entfaltung eines antagonistischen feministischen Kampfes Orte wie die Liebig34, gerade auch um sich mit diesen patriarchalen Verhaltensweisen unter Gefährt*innen auseinderzusetzten, essentiell. Die Räumung der Liebig34 sollte die Entstehung alles in Frage stellende feministische Bewegung im Keim ersticken.

Die Repression gegen die Liebig34 richtet sich nicht nur gegen Besetzung als Mittel im Häuserkampf, sondern darüber hinaus gegen einen unangepassten, lauten, schmutzigen, radikalen, queeren Feminismus, der keine Integration oder Inklusion in die Dominanzgesellschaft will und nix fordert. Dieser nicht vereinnahmbare Teil feministischer Bewegung bekommt logischerweise die volle Härte von Repression zu spüren, alles was tatsächlich den elendigen patriarchalen Normalzustand benennt und angreift ist eine Gefahr für ihn. Die medial auffälig häufige verwendete Bezeichnung von radikalen Orten als „Symbol“ hat die Wirkung, dass Bewegung durch die Zerstörung ihrer Orte auslöschbar erscheint. Doch der anarchistisch-queer-feministische Kampf und die Liebig34 leben, wie beispielsweise die auf die Räumung folgende Randale Nacht und die Besetzung der „Dete“ in Bremen zeigen. Deutlich zu machen, dass der Kampf weiter geht, ist unabdinglich um die inszenierten Beerdigung von anarchistisch-queer-feministischer Bewegung als unmöglich zu erklären.

Der Räumung der Liebig34 sowie der patriarchalen medialen Darstellung des Widerstands folgt nun die juristische Repression. Wege, nicht ohnmächtig den kapitalistisch-patriarchalen Angriffe auf Räume der Selbstermächtigung zu erliegen, sollen mit Angst vor möglicher Repression verbaut werden. Um unter diesen Druck von Staat, Kapital und den mit ihnen konformen Medien nicht zu zerbrechen, ist Solidarität unerlässlich.

Für einen anarchistisch-queer-feministischen Kampf werden Anerkennung, Wertschätzung, Bestärkung und Ermutigung gebraucht – schenken wir uns gegenseitig das, was das System uns nie geben wird!

Antipatriarchale Solidarität mit den Angeklagten!!

Die Gerichtstermine:

Donnerstag, 02.09. 12:00 Uhr

Donnerstag, 16.09. 09:00 Uhr,

beide Male im Amtsgericht Turmstraße 91, 10559 Berlin.

ENGLISH:

To Not Let Them Break Us Apart - Antipatriarchal Solidarity Against Evictions and Repression

On the 9th of October 2020 the anarchist and queer-feminist house project "Liebig34" was evicted. In doing so, the cops took 57 FLiNTA+ people out of the house. Two defendants are confronted with the allegation of "resistance".

The evicted have been portrayed by the media as odd, weird, dirty, indecent and apolitical. All of this in an effort to ridicule the radical activity of FLINTA+ people. This is how the often praised serious and sober discourse is avoided. What this patriarchal framing shows is how unintegrable to the boring and disgusting discourse anarchist-queer-feminist sentiments truly are. It also marks the need to practically defend radical stances, no matter of the patriarchal reaction. But the way FLinta+ people are stripped of their rebellious activity is not only common in bourgeois and reactionary media, it can also be found among companions and accomplices. This is exactly why places like Liebig34 are essential for the development and continuation of antagonistic feminist struggle, also to challenge these patriarchal ways of behaviour amongst companions. The eviction of the Liebig34 was supposed to choke off the formation of a feminist movement that would call everything into question.

The repression against Liebig34 is not only directed at squatting as a means within housing struggle, but further at nonconformist, loud, dirty, radical and queer feminism, that is neither looking for integration nor inclusion into the mainstream discourse and does not ask for anything. Unsurprisingly, this kind of uncooptable part of the feminist movement recieves the full force of repression. All things challenging and attacking the miserable and patriarchal status quo are a threat to it. The often used term "symbol" for radical spaces makes movements seem destructable through the eviction of the places they flourish in. But the anarchist-queer-feminist struggle and Liebig34 live, as could be seen in the night of riot following the eviction or the squatting of "Dete" in Bremen for example. It is indispensable to declare the burial of the anarchist-queer-feminist movement impossible and show that the fight goes on.

The eviction of Liebig34 as well as the patriarchal depiction of resistance is followed by juristdicial repression. Ways not to sink beneath the weight of capitalist and patriarchal attacks on spaces of empowerment are supposed to be obstructed by fear of potential repression. To prevent self destruction under the pressure of state, capital and compliant media, solidarity is imperative.

For an anarchist-queer-feminist struggle we need appreciation, recognition, reassurance and encouragement - let us give each other what the system will never give to us!

Antipatriarchal solidarity with the defendants!!

The court dates:

Thursday, 2nd of September, 12 o'clock

Thursday, 16th of September, 09 o'clock

both times in the district court of moabit, Turmstraße 91, 10559 Berlin.



