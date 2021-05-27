2 Monate später - Erklärung zum Hungerstreik von Dimitris Koufontinas

Derzeit befindet er sich in einer speziell für seinen Fall angepassten Behandlungsstation des Gefängnisses, bewegt sich mit einem Rollstuhl fort und versucht mit Hilfe eines Physiotherapeuten, der ihn zweimal wöchentlich im Gefängnis besucht, die Muskelfunktion wiederzuerlangen. Es lässt sich noch nicht sagen, inwieweit sein körperlicher Zustand und seine Gesundheit wieder auf den früheren Stand des Streiks gebracht werden können.

Zwei Monate später bedankt sich Dimitris Koufontinas noch einmal bei all jenen, die sich auf jede erdenkliche Weise mit seinem Kampf solidarisiert haben. Aber auch bei all jenen, die, ohne solidarisch zu sein, den Mut hatten, die Gerechtigkeit seiner Forderungen zu verteidigen, sich gegen die Verletzung von Gesetzen und Rechtsgrundsätzen zu wenden, indem sie kollektive oder persönliche Erklärungen unterschrieben. Und die sich der Polemik widersetzten, der sie ungerechterweise, in einer im politischen Leben noch nie dagewesenen Weise. ausgesetzt wurden,

Beim Hungerstreik von Dimitris Koufontina ging es nicht nur um den streikenden Gefangenen: Im Gegenteil, es wurde ein politisches Kapitel aufgeschlagen, das einmal mehr offenbart, dass die Gefängnisse ein Ort außerhalb des Gesetzes und am Rande der Justiz sind, wo die Gefangenen der Gewalt und dem Autoritarismus der kleinen und großen Interessen, der kleinen und dummen Vollstrecker der Befehle einer cholerischen Macht ausgesetzt bleiben. Für 66 Tagen war die griechische Gesellschaft Zeuge des Hasses derer, die beliebig Gefängnisse und Gefangene zur Befriedigung politischer und individueller Ziele, Ressentiments und Eigeninteressen benutzen.

Der Gerichtsprozess, der von freiwilligen Anwälten mit unterschiedlichem politischem und ideologischem Hintergrund unterstützt wurde, offenbarte, worauf die Anwälte selbst von Anfang an hingewiesen hatten: dass es für ein Gericht sehr schwierig ist, sich den Entscheidungen der zentralen politischen Macht zu widersetzen, selbst wenn diesen den Charakter einer Vendetta annehmen und es sich im Kern um einen politischen und nicht juristischen Konflikt handelt.

* Der rechtlich zuständige Justizrat von Lamia, der angerufen wurde, um eine Antwort zu geben, erklärte sich für unzuständig, über die Verstöße gegen den inhaftierten Streikenden zu entscheiden, da er die Verwaltungsgerichte für zuständig erklärte.

* Das höchste Verwaltungsgericht des Landes, der Staatsrat, erklärte sich ebenfalls für unzuständig, über eine Angelegenheit zu entscheiden, die seiner Meinung nach in die Zuständigkeit des Justizrats von Lamia fällt.

* Und der Staatsanwalt des Obersten Gerichtshofs, bei dem die Anwälte einen Antrag auf Berufung gestellt haben, hat einen solchen Antrag nicht einmal in Betracht gezogen.

Dies bestätigt, dass unter dem Regime dieser Regierung keine Behörde die Willkür und Rechtswidrigkeit des Generalsekretariats für Verbrechensbekämpfung und seiner Vorgesetzten kontrollieren kann.

Die Gerechtigkeit hat nicht über die politische Rachegelüste gesiegt: Dimitris Koufontinas konnte sie nicht in den Institutionen der Justiz finden. Aber er hat sie in den Straßen der Solidarität gefunden. Und das ist das wichtige Kapitel, das von diesem historischen Hungerstreik bleibt: ein Kampf für die Wahrheit, gegen eine Regierung, die der "Post-Wahrheit" verfallen ist: ein Kampf mit dem Leben des Streikenden als Mittel.

Netzwerk für bürgerliche und soziale Rechte,

14. Mai 2021

Dos meses después...



Han pasado dos meses desde que Dimitris Koufontinas puso fin a su quinta huelga de hambre, tras 66 días, 26 de los cuales los pasó en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos del Hospital de Lamia. Tras permanecer otros 26 días en el Hospital de Lamia, el 9 de abril fue trasladado a la prisión de Domokos, a pesar de las recomendaciones de los médicos -y especialmente de los neurólogos- de trasladarlo a un centro de rehabilitación para que recibiera el tratamiento especial necesario en su caso. Actualmente se encuentra en un pabellón de tratamiento de la prisión, especialmente adaptado para su caso, moviéndose con una silla de ruedas, y con la ayuda de un fisioterapeuta, que le visita en la prisión dos veces por semana, está intentando recuperar la función muscular, aunque todavía se desconoce hasta qué punto su condición física y su salud pueden recuperarse a los niveles anteriores a la huelga.



Dos meses después, Dimitris Koufontinas vuelve a dar las gracias a todas y todos los que se solidarizaron con su lucha de todas las maneras posibles. Pero también a todas y todos los que, sin ser solidarios, tuvieron la valentía de defender lo justo de sus reivindicaciones, de oponerse a la violación de cláusulas y principios de derecho, firmando declaraciones colectivas o personales y desafiando la polémica a la que se vieron injustamente expuestos, de una manera inédita en la vida política.

La huelga de hambre de Dimitris Koufontina no sólo tuvo que ver con el preso en huelga: al contrario, abrió un capítulo político, poniendo de manifiesto una vez más que las cárceles son un lugar fuera de la ley y al margen de la justicia, donde los presos siguen expuestos a la violencia y el autoritarismo de pequeños y grandes intereses, pequeños y tontos ejecutores de las órdenes de un poder colérico. Durante 66 días, la sociedad griega ha asistido a la furia de quienes, al servicio de conveniencias políticas, utilizan las cárceles y los reclusos para satisfacer expectativas políticas e individuales, rencores e intereses propios.

El proceso judicial, que contó con el apoyo voluntario de abogados de distinta procedencia política e ideológica, puso de manifiesto lo que los propios abogados habían señalado desde el principio: que es muy difícil que un órgano judicial se oponga a las decisiones del poder político central, incluso cuando adquieren el carácter de una vendetta, como en este caso, y cuando se refieren a polémicas cuestiones centrales del conflicto político:

* El Consejo Judicial de Lamia, legalmente competente, que fue llamado a dar una respuesta, se declaró incompetente para decidir sobre las violaciones contra el huelguista detenido, considerando competentes los tribunales administrativos.



* El máximo tribunal administrativo del país, el Consejo de Estado, también se declaró incompetente para pronunciarse sobre un asunto que, a su juicio, es competencia del Consejo Judicial de Lamia.



* Y el Fiscal del Tribunal Supremo, al que los abogados presentaron una solicitud de recurso, ni siquiera pensó en tal solicitud.



Se confirma así que, bajo el régimen de este gobierno, ninguna autoridad puede controlar las arbitrariedades e ilegalidades de la Secretaria General de Política Anticrimen y sus oficiales superiores.

Lo justo no ha prevalecido sobre la furia vengativa política: Dimitris Koufontinas no pudo encontrarlo en las instituciones de la justicia. Pero sí lo encontró en las calles de la solidaridad. Y este es el capítulo importante que queda de esta histórica huelga de hambre: una lucha por la verdad, contra un gobierno adicto a la "posverdad": una lucha con la vida del huelguista como medio.

Red por los Derechos Civiles y Sociales,

14 de mayo de 2021

Two months later...



It has been two months since Dimitris Koufontinas ended his fifth hunger strike, after 66 days, 26 of which he spent in the Intensive Care Unit of Lamia Hospital. After a further 26 days in Lamia Hospital, he was transferred to Domokos Prison on April 9, despite the recommendations of doctors - and especially neurologists - to transfer him to a rehabilitation center to receive the special treatment necessary for him. He is currently in a prison treatment ward, specially adapted for his case, moving around with a wheelchair, and with the help of a physiotherapist, who visits him in prison twice a week, he is trying to regain muscle function, although it is still unknown to what extent his physical condition and health can be restored to the previous state of the strike.

Two months later, Dimitris Koufontinas thanks once again all those who have shown solidarity with his struggle in every possible way. But also to all those who, without being in solidarity, had the courage to defend the fairness of their claims, to oppose the violation of clauses and principles of law, signing collective or personal statements and defying the controversy to which they were unjustly exposed, in an unprecedented way in political life.

Dimitris Koufontina's hunger strike was not only about the striking prisoner: on the contrary, it opened a political chapter, revealing once again that prisons are a place outside the law and on the margins of justice, where prisoners remain exposed to the violence and authoritarianism of small and big interests, small and foolish executors of the orders of a choleric power. For 66 days, Greek society has witnessed the fury of those who, in the service of political convenience, use prisons and prisoners to satisfy political and individual expectations, resentments and self-interests.

The judicial process, which had the voluntary support of lawyers from different political and ideological backgrounds, revealed what the lawyers themselves had pointed out from the beginning: that it is very difficult for a court to oppose the decisions of the central political power, even when they take on the character of a vendetta, as in this case, and when they refer to controversial issues at the heart of the political conflict:

* Lamia's Judicial Council, legally competent, which was called to give an answer, declared itself incompetent to decide on the violations against the detained striker, considering the administrative courts competent.

* The country's highest administrative court, the Council of State, also declared itself incompetent to rule on a matter that, in its opinion, is within the competence of Lamia's Judicial Council.

* And the Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, to whom the lawyers submitted an appeal request, did not even consider such a request.

This confirms that, under the regime of this government, no authority can control the arbitrariness and illegalities of the General Secretariat of Anti-Crime Policy and its superior officers.

Justice has not prevailed over political vengeful fury: Dimitris Koufontinas was unable to find it the institutions of justice. But he did find it in the streets of solidarity. And this is the important chapter that remains of this historic hunger strike: a struggle for truth, against a government addicted to "post-truth": a struggle with the striker's life as a means.

Network for Civil and Social Rights,

May 14, 2021