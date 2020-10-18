BAD NEWS - Ausgabe 40
[English below]
In dieser Ausgabe werdet ihr Beiträge aus unterschiedlichen Ecken der Welt hören. Mit Nachrichten von Kämpfen von Anarchist*innen und deren Communitys aus Griechenland, Deutschland, Slovenien, England, Belarus und Malaysia.
1.FQZ(A) - Interview mit einem Anarchisten aus Belarus über die aktuellen Entwicklungen des Kampfes gegen das Regime von Lukaschenko.
2. Črna Luknja (Slovenien) kurzer Nachrichten Überblick über die aktuellen Entwicklungen der bestehenden Kämpfe unter Coronabedingungen und die wachsende Repression der Stadtregierung Ljubljanas gegen das Squat ROG.
3.Radio Fragmanta (Athens) : Ausgangssperre im November, Widerstand von Anarchist*innen und die situantion von Migrant*innen.
4. Anarchistisches Plenum Valparaiso: Ein Jahr Revolte und die Revolte geht weiter...
5.FQZ(A) : Bericht zur Demo in Solidarität mit der Revolte in Chile (Leipzig)
6.FQZ(A) : Bericht zur Vorabend-Demo in Solidarität mit den 3 von der Parkbank + eine Ergänzung zu den am 5.November verkündeten Urteilen.
7.Dissident Island: Nachrichtenüberblick aus England
8.FQZ(A) : Interview mit dem queer anarchistischen Kollektiv "Cempaka" aus Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)
Die Sendung ist in englischer Sprache. Ihr findet sie wie immer auf der seite des anarchistischen Radionetzwerkes :
This month, we will listen to reports from the state-dominated regions of Greece, Germany, Slovenia, England, Belarus, Malaysia and Chile and the resistances of anarchist comrades and communities in those territories.
1) Interview with a anarchist from Belarus on development of protests, going on repressions against anarchist movement and the possibility to support a belarusian struggle against authoritarian regime.
2) Črna Luknja’s short newsflash from Slovenia. First, a sketch of the general situation regarding corona-crisis and the revolts against authoritarian measures. Later, updates on recent stages of municipality’s growing repression against Autonomous factory Rog, the squat in the center of Ljubljana existing since 2006.
3) So-called Greece; November in lockdown: Repression, migrants situation and anarchist resistance.
4) Anarchist assembly of Valparaíso: “One year after the beggining of the revolt, the revolt continues!”
5) FQZ A: Report on the demo in solidarity with the revolt in $hile which was organized at the 18.10.2020 the anniversary of the revolt in Leipzig (Germoney).
6) Report about the demo in solidarity with the accused anarchists at the 4th of November
with a short compliance about the sentences at the 5th.
7) Dissident island newsflash from so called england
8) Malaysia: interview with Queer Cempaka Collective from Kuala Lumpur
you can listen to it here:
