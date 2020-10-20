Update: Aktions- und Diskussionstagen in Berlin 30.10.-1.11.2020 United we fight! Städtische Kämpfe verbinden – Autonome Räume verteidigen!

Aus dem Aufruf:



“Wir befinden uns in einer kritischen Phase, sowohl für die Gesellschaft als auch für radikale Bewegungen weltweit. Unter dem Dogma von „Recht und Ordnung“ intensivieren Staat und Kapital ihren Angriff auf die Gesellschaft und versuchen, ihre Herrschaft in allen Aspekten des Alltagslebens weiter auszubauen, indem sie jede kollektive Vision und jeden kollektiven Anspruch sowie jede Perspektive des Widerstands und Kampfes unterbinden.



Mit Blick auf Berlin als Hauptstadt eines der dominantesten kapitalistischen Länder der Welt wollen wir den sozialen Kampf im Herzen der Bestie intensivieren. Der deutsche Staat ist einer der unerträglichsten Staaten der Welt, Vorzeige-Modell für viele andere Regierungen weltweit, als Staat der durch seine Bürokratie und Institutionen alle Aspekte unseres Lebens infiltriert und keinen Raum für Selbstorganisation und anti-institutionelle Kämpfe lässt. Wir wollen unsere Perspektive auf diesen Staat deutlich machen und Perspektiven schaffen, um damit ein Vermächtnis nicht nur für die lokale Bewegung, sondern für jede rebellische Zelle weltweit schaffen.”



Auch wenn wir als Interkiezionale zentral nach Berlin einladen, so sind wir uns dessen bewusst, dass es für Manche nicht möglich sein wird, hierher zu reisen und wollen deswegen unterstreichen, dass Veranstaltungen oder Aktionen nicht nur hier in Berlin stattfinden müssen, um ihren Teil zu unserem Aufruf beizutragen, diesen zu bereichern und Diskussionen anzustoßen. Ob Aktionen oder Diskussionsbeiträge wir freuen uns auch schon auf Zusendungen vor, während und nach den Tagen.



Programm:



In den Tagen werden verschiedene inhaltliche Veranstaltungen, eine offene Versammlung sowie eine gemeinsame Demonstration, die - bewegt durch die Räumung der Liebig34 am 9.10. - durch Friedrichshain ziehen wird, stattfinden. Über den Blog interkiezionale.noblogs.org könnt ihr euch bald über das Programm informieren. Aus dem Aufruf:



“Wir wollen diese Gelegenheit nutzen, um die anarchistische Perspektive sichtbarer zu machen und die Diskussion über unsere Ideen, Praxis und Strategien voranzubringen. Die Tage vor der Demonstration am 31.10. werden Raum bieten für eine Versammlung, Austausch, Diskussionen und Handlungsmöglichkeiten zu unseren gemeinsamen Zielen, Strategien, kollektiven Raumname und kollektiver Verteidigung.



Wir betrachten diese Demonstration als eine Gelegenheit, zusammen zu kommen, um einen Bruch in ihren Plänen und viele Momente wütender, dynamischer und militanter Erfahrungen zu schaffen, in denen wir die defensive Rolle aufgeben und uns stattdessen als aktive und offensive Bewegung die Straße nehmen. Aus diesen Gründen hoffen wir, diese Tage zu einem Teil eines kontinuierlichen Diskurses zu machen und nicht zu einem weiteren uneingebundenen Ereignis ohne Perspektive.”





Und außerdem:



Interkiezionale Versammlung am Sonntag, den 25.10. um 16:00 Uhr im Innenhof der Köpi (Köpenicker Str. 137):



“Die Räumung der Liebig34 ist vorbei, und damit auch eine Ära. Wir wollen zusammen kommen und mit euch über die Räumung reden: wie geht es euch? Wie war für euch der Tag der Räumung? Habt ihr euch an den Tag X Aktionen beteiligt am Morgen und am Abend? Wenn ja, wie waren die für euch. Falls ihr nicht da wart, interessiert uns warum. Was können wir für die nächste Räumung lernen?

Außerdem gibt es Infos für das Diskussions- und Aktionswochenende „United We Fight“ vom 30.10.-1.11.” (Bitte tragt Masken & zieht euch warm an!)



In diesem Zusammenhang wollen wir auch auf eine Chronik von Aktionen rund um die Räumung der Liebig34 verweisen https://kontrapolis.info/449/ und gleichzeitig auf eine neue Nachrichtenplattform für Berlin aufmerksam machen: Kontrapolis.



Lasst uns unsere Wut zusammenbringen!

Nichts ist vorbei!

;



As Interkiezionale we keep up our call to the international action and discussion days of 30.10.-01.11.2020! We would like to inform you briefly about the current status of the preparations.



The spread of the Corona Pandemic, especially in a cold autumn like this one, and the governmental measures and regulations that accompany it, present us with new challenges. Clearly, we must and want to take care of each other and not endanger our health. At the same time, we see it as a necessity and not an arbitrary voluntary decision to continue our struggles in urban areas and, accordingly, to discuss and come together. From the call:



“We are traversing a critical period, both for society and for radical movements worldwide. Under the dogma of “law and order”, state and capital are intensifying their attack on society and trying to further their dominance of all aspects of everyday life, stopping every collective vision and claim, and every perspective of resistance and struggle.

The European capitalist rules, through evictions and police operations, are trying to get rid of all the rebellious neighborhoods in the metropolitan fields. The examples are numerous. From Italy and the eviction of squat Asilo in Turin, in February of 2019, to Greece and the referendum, the evictions of various squats and the police presence in the neighborhood of Exarchia, the constant attack to every movement that chooses to resist is constantly being intensified.



Recognizing Berlin as the capital of one of the most dominant capitalist countries worldwide, we aim to intensify the social struggle in the heart of the beast. Giving a strong answer and creating perspectives against one of the most unbearable states of the world, that consists a model for many countries worldwide and which through its bureaucracy and structures infiltrates all the aspects of our lives leaving no space for self organization and anti-institutional struggles, will create a legacy not only for the local movement but for every rebellious cell worldwide.”



Even though we as Interkiezionale invite centrally to Berlin, we are aware that it will not be possible for some people to travel here and therefore want to emphasize that events or actions do not only have to take place here in Berlin in order to contribute their part to our call, enrich it and initiate discussions. Whether it's a communique from an action, a discussion text or a position , we're looking forward already to things you may send us in before, during or after the days.





Program:



In the days, there will be various discussion and info events, an open assembly and a joint demonstration, which - moved by the evacuation of Liebig34 on 9 October - will go through Friedrichshain. You can find out more about the program on the blog interkiezionale.noblogs.org. From the call:



“We want to use this opportunity to make the anarchist perspective more visible and bring the discussion about our ideas, praxis and strategies forward. The days prior to the demonstration on 31.10. will offer space for a plenary assembly, exchange, discussions and ways of actions on our common goals, strategies, occupying ground and collective defense.



We consider this demonstration as an opportunity to come together to create a breach in their plans and multiple moments of ragefull, dynamic and militant experiences in which we abandon the defensive role and instead take the street as an active and offensive movement.Thus we hope to make these days part of a continuous discourse and not yet another unconnected event with no followup.”



And furthermore:



Open Assembly on Sunday, 25th at 4pm in the yard of Köpi (Köpenicker Str. 137):



"The eviction of Liebig34 is over, and with it an era. We want to come together and talk to you about the eviction: how are you? How was the day of the eviction for you? Did you participate in the Day X actions in the morning and in the evening? If so, how were they for you? If you weren't there, we are interested in why. What can we learn for the next eviction?

There is also information for the discussion and action weekend "United We Fight" from 30.10.-1.11." (Please wear masks & dress warmly!)”



In this context we would like to refer to a chronicle of actions around the evacuation of Liebig34 https://kontrapolis.info/449/ and at the same time draw attention to a new news platform for Berlin: Kontrapolis.



Lets bring our rage together!

Nothing is over