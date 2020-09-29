(W) Angriff auf Bosch Liebig bleibt ! Attack on Bosch Liebig remains!

Dass Bosch nicht nur Waschmaschinen herstellt, sondern auch als Aussteller:in von Polizeikongressen fungiert und im Sicherheitsbereich und in der Kameraüberwachung weltweit tätig ist, ist kein Geheimnis, sondern ein Fakt. Dass Bosch damit berechtigtes Ziel unserer Wut wird auch. Die Machenschaften von Bosch wurden unter anderem ausführlich von einer FAZ in Hamburg aufgezeigt und belegt. (https://chronik.blackblogs.org/?p=11338)

Auch wir hier in NRW rufen dazu auf, am 3. Oktober zur Demo nach Friedrichshain zu fahren und vor allem dazu, sich an der Verteidigung der Liebig34 am 9. Oktober zu beteiligen.

Die Liebigstraße 34 ist mehr als ein Haus mit grau bunter Fassade. Sie ist ein Zuhause für Menschen, Ideen und Träume, ein Symbol für militanten Feminismus, gegen Gentrifizierung und für eine Stadt von unten. Sie ist WICHTIG, auch für uns hier im Westen. Nun gilt es eben, dieses Haus zu verteidigen und sich solidarisch mit den Kämpfenden zu zeigen.

Nehmt ihr uns die Liebig ab, machen wir die City platt !

