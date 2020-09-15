Greets in solidarity to Liebig 34!

Here's a small contribution to the Actionweek for Liebig 34. We painted this graffiti in solidarity with all the squats in danger. Especially the Liebig 34, because of its singularity in germany as an anarcha-feminist space. Stay updated & active, you can look up information on https://defendliebig34.noblogs.org/ and https://eninterkiezionale.noblogs.org/.

FIGHT PATRIARCHY!

FIGHT GENTRIFICATION!