Fünf Bagger von Strabag angezündet

English below

Am 23. Juni hat das Bundesverwaltungsgericht die letzte legale Hürde zum Weiterbau genommen. Auch wenn sich das Gericht nicht in der Lage sah, die Unzulänglichkeit einiger zum Bau notwendiger ökologischer Ausgleichsmaßnahmen zu verneinen, beurteilte es den Weiterbau lang geplanten Weiterbau der Autobahn als zu wichtig, um durch ökologische Bedenken gestoppt zu werden.

Es war lang vor der Gerichtsverhandlung in Leipzig klar, dass die Institutionen des bürgerlichen Staates, ob politisch oder juristisch, nicht in der Lage sind und nicht dazu geformt wurden um ökologische Desaster zu verhindern. Wo die Kräfte des industriellen Kapitalismus ungehindert diesen Planeten – unsere Heimat – unbewohnbar machen, ist die direkte Aktion notwendig. Angesichts einer sogenannten „Grünen“ Partei und Justiz, die die Eskalation des Konflikts weiter provozieren, sahen wir uns genötigt mit Feuer zu antworten.

Mögen das Feuer das den Nachthimmel im Schwalmtal erleuchten, die Wut all derer, die von dieser maßlosen Unverantwortlichkeit betroffen sind – wir alle – in Flammen setzen. Nein zum Bau neuer Autobahnen, Nein zur Kontamination, Nein zur Rodung im Dannenröder Wald, Nein zu ökologischer Zerstörung weltweit. Bleib nicht passiv, lass dich nicht vom Gefühl der Machtlosigkeit herunterziehen. Lasst uns die Kontrolle über unser Leben nehmen, wo der Staat versucht sie von uns zu nehmen!

Autonome Kleingruppe in Solidarität mit den Kampf gegen die A49

- - -

On the 23rd of June the final legal obstruction to the continuation of the A49 construction was lifted by a court ruling in Leipzig. Although the court found itself unable to deny the insufficiency of the legally prescribed compensation measures, it deemed the completion of the long planned motorway too important for it to be halted by ecological concerns.

It has been evident long before the court case in Leipzig that the institutions of the bourgeois state, whether political or judicial are ill-designed for averting ecological disaster. Where the force of industrial capitalism are allowed to continue to render this planet – our home – uninhabitable, direct action is required. Faced with a so-called Green party and Justice that continue to provoke an escalation of the conflict, we have been necessitated to answer with fire.

May the flames, that set Schwalmtal’s night sky ablaze ignite the wrath of all affected by this immeasurable irresponsibility – all of us – throughout the land. No to the construction of new motorways, no to the contamination of water protection areas, no to the deforestation of Dannenröder Wald, no to ecological destruction worldwide. Do not remain passive, do not succumb to feelings of powerlessness. Let us take control over our own lives where the state is taking it from us.

An autonomous group in solidarity with the struggle against the A49.