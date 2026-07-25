Aus den tiefen des Waldes kann man die Wölfe heulen hören.

Es rumort unter alten und frischen Geistern dieser Tage im Dschungel, in den Tunneln und Verstecken zwischen Brombeeren und Brennesseln. Schnatternde Vögel empören sich von Kölle bis in den hohen Norden und tragen den Ruf des Widerstandes für das Leben bis in die Wälder Skandinaviens. Hunderte waren in Hurummarka und riefen "Stopp Chemring Nobel!" Alle Wälder und die Wesen die in ihnen leben sind verbunden durch Magneten des Widerstandes. Wir befinden uns einandern anschauend und fragend auf dem Weg nach vorne, denn nur dieser wird uns weiter führen in eine Welt durchtränkt von Freiheit. Immer an unserer Seite der Schmerz von verlorenem, welcher den Wunsch etwas neues schönes zu schaffen stärkt. Wir wissen, dass noch viel größere Krisen vor uns liegen. Darum schließen wir uns zusammen, verbinden unsere Träume und werden stärker als wir jeh waren. Das nächste große Treffen im Hambacher Wald steht bald wieder an. Lass euch in den dunkelsten Ecken eurer Stadt einfallen wie ihr dem Sog von Babylonia entfliehen könnt. Recherchiert im Netz der verschlüsselten Pads und stellt Fragen, sprecht euch ab und am allerwichtigsten: Verschwört euch schon jetzt und kommt zahlreich zum vereinten Treffpunkt, wenn die Nacht am dunkelsten ist.

Einige Waldgeister aus der Autonomes Zone Hambacher Wald

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The pluse beats faster as wilderness continues grow in our Hambach Forest.

Their breath catches of those enemies of life, whom with smiling masks have designated the Hambi a nature reserve, while their fingers, remains sticky and dark red with dried blood, and at the same time, a howl rises from the depths of the forest.

Wispers are heard among the old and new spirits of these days in the jungle, in the tunnels and hiding places among blackberries and stinging nettles. Chattering birds are in uproar from Cologne all the way to the far north, carrying the call of resistance for life all the way to the forests of Scandinavia. Hundreds gathered in Hurummarka, shouting, “Stop Chemring Nobel!” All forests and the beings that live within them are connected by magnets of resistance. We find ourselves looking at one another and asking questions as we move forward, for only this path will lead us onward into a world steeped in freedom. Always at our side is the pain of loss, which strengthens our desire to create something new and beautiful. We know that even greater crises lie ahead. That is why we are coming together, uniting our dreams, and becoming stronger than we have ever been. The next big gathering in the Hambach Forest is coming up soon. In the darkest corners of your city, let your imaginations run wild as you figure out how to escape the pull of Babylonia. Do your research on the network of encrypted pads, ask questions, coordinate with one another, and most importantly: Start making plans now, and come out in large numbers to the designated meeting place when the night is at its darkest.

Some forest spirits from the Hambacher Forest Autonomous Zone