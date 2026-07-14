SOLIDARITY TO THE PERSECUTED, REVENGE FOR THE MURDER BY COPS: FROM BERLIN TO GREECE

In the last days the greek government has been unfolding a massive attack against the anarchist movement and all those parts of society who are struggling for a just and dignified life, against those opposing the death policies of the state.

On Friday 10.07, the police undertook a coordinated operation against anarchists in Athens, Chania and Thessaloniki, arresting comrades both in the occasion of the arson attacks on Nea Demokratia politicans cars in Thessaloniki, and reopening the investigations in the MARFIN case.

In 2010 in Athens during the general strike against the memorandum, a bank of MARFIN was burned and 3 workers inside the bank died from the fire. Already back then this was used by the state to unleash a massive anti-terrorism witch-hunt, during which 3 comrades were imprisoned for 3 to 5 years, under fabricated evidence that later could not be upheld in the court.

Now, 16 years later (!), the state is reopening this case, again using fabricated information and reheating the same old arguments, as how anarchists are criminals who kill and plant bombs. It's a narrative trying to depoliticise and criminalise the anarchist struggle.

Leading this "war on terrorism" is M. Chrysochoidis, who both back then (as part of PASOK) and nowadays (as part of Nea Demokratia) is the minister for "citizen protection" and in the past conducted his personal war against 17N and Revolutionary Struggle. His whole career has been defined by putting up a theatre of law and order, pushing for stricter laws to imprison political opponents and providing immunity to the killers and rapists of the state and its gangs.

The current escalation of the state repression mechanisms is a desperate attempt to distract from its murders, the last one being the cold-blooded execution of Thodoris Zavradinos-Karampampas, a 20 year-young man with autism, on Wednesday 08.07, who was killed with 13 bullets in his back and head by the cops. Zavradinos-Karampampas had beed traumatised in the past by police brutality and thus tried to escape a roadblock after having taken his family's car to go for a swim.

At the same time, the state prosecutor proposed that the two cops who raped a 19 year-young woman at Omonia police station be acquitted. The state continues its systematic cover up of the Pylos and Tempi state massacres, the greek military and capital continue to participate in the genocide of the Palestinian people and the government lets the forests and both human and non-human animals to burn so the land can be consequently used for oligarch profit.

In preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2027, this revived "war on terrorism" is part of the election campaign on Nea Demokratia. It is an attempt to divide society, to redirect anger towards whoever is marked as an "internal enemy", and to claim every arrest of our comrades as a "win" against this "enemy".

While a ban is being imposed on mainstream media channels on reporting on Prosfygika, the Community of Squatted Prosfygika is still fighting. Aristotelis Chantzis, is still hospitalised and in critical condition after 140 days of hunger strike, after the state's murderous refusal to recognise neither his hunger strike nor the Community's demands. This is a reaction in fear of what has been a massive movement of solidarity that has been developing in the past five months for the defense of Prosfygika. Fear of what a unified front, including different social movements, individuals and neighbourhoods in solidarity can do, of what could follow in the path of a victorious struggle for life.

The tactics of the state are known, they are old and show the desperation of those in power - but they also mark an upgrade in repression that can't be left unanswered. Against the state's "war on terrorism" we know who commits the terrorist acts; it is the state, with its border murders, calculated impoverishment of society and the spread of fear within the fighting members of society. From Berlin we show our solidarity with those persecuted and stand by your side in the streets.

THE STRUGGLE WILL PREVAIL

WAR TO THE WAR OF THE BOSSES

KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS IMMORTAL