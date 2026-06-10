Hausdurchsuchungen / Raids in Berlin / March 2026 / Statement Houseproject Wedding

On 24 March at 6 a.m. the cops attacked our self‑organized house. Besides us, the anarchist library Kalabal!k in Kreuzberg, the L5 Späti in Neukölln and several apartments in Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Kyritz (Brandenburg) were raided. By force they entered our project and home. Several doors, pieces of furniture and other objects were damaged; the window of the Infoladen was completely destroyed.In the context of the §129 investigations following an arson attack at a facility of the military‑industrial complex in Adlershof last year, our community as well as living spaces were raided. The police pulled people out of their beds, pointed guns at them, handcuffed, hurt and threatened them. A police dog was used to search for electronic devices.They took computers from the support centre for unemployed people "BASTA", as well as private electronics. One of the things they confiscated was a local neighbourhood leaflet containing the word "Vulkan", which definitely 100% is a sure lead to the so‑called "Vulkangruppe", whom the mastermind investigators of the LKA are trying to find. They had no arrest warrant, yet they decided a whole raid was necessary and a court signed off on it.We are not expecting any proportionality or lawfulness from these raids, since we don't expect anything at all from the state. Yet we are angry and sad about how the state again and again tries to destroy our homes and the places where we come together to discuss, to read, to build our alternatives.We are angry because the state and the cops try to make us afraid, to separate us. They are putting on a show, bringing right‑wing media with them, trying to demonize political spaces and the idea of self‑organization by constructing an image of it as a threat. We know that the real threat is the rising fascism and it is also our spaces that are part of the resistance against it. It is not a coincidence that these attacks happened now. They are supposed to serve as propaganda during the election campaign, because the governing parties fear everything that can disturb their uniform efforts of militarizing every part of our lives. In the week following the raid, the door to the Infoladen was observed by a car equipped with a camera. But we won't let them separate us.Our solidarity is stronger than their repression! All affected projects and people now need your support, whether with donations, helping hands or solidarity actions. Come over, plan actions, get creative. We will not let them take our spaces, our libraries or our homes. Abolish the police! ~ Scherer 8 *German* Am 24. März um 6 Uhr morgens haben die Bullen unser selbst organisiertes Haus angegriffen. Neben uns wurden die anarchistische Bibliothek Kalabal!k in Kreuzberg, der L5-Späti in Neukölln und mehrere Wohnungen in Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf und Kyritz (Brandenburg) durchsucht. Mit Gewalt sind sie in unser Projekt und unser Zuhause eingedrungen. Mehrere Türen, Möbelstücke und andere Gegenstände wurden beschädigt; das Fenster des Infoladens wurde vollständig zerstört.Im Rahmen der §129-Ermittlungen nach einem Brandanschlag auf eine Einrichtung des militärisch-industriellen Komplexes in Adlershof im letzten Jahr wurden unsere Gemeinschafts- und Wohnräume durchsucht. Die Polizei zog Menschen aus ihren Betten, richtete Waffen auf sie, fesselte, verletzte und bedrohte sie. Ein Polizeihund wurde eingesetzt, um elektronische Geräte aufzuspüren..Sie beschlagnahmten Computer von der erwerbslosen Initiative "BASTA" , als auch private Elektronik. Eines der beschlagnahmten Dinge war ein Kiezblatt mit dem Wort „Vulkan“, was natürlich ein 100% eindeutiger Hinweis auf die sogenannte „Vulkangruppe“ ist, nach der die genialen Meister Ermittler des LKA suchen. Sie hatten keinen Haftbefehl, entschieden aber, dass eine ganze Durchsuchung nötig sei, und ein Gericht hat das abgesegnet. Wir erwarten von diesen Durchsuchungen weder Verhältnismäßigkeit noch Rechtmäßigkeit, weil wir vom Staat nichts erwarten. Trotzdem sind wir wütend und traurig darüber, wie der Staat immer wieder unsere Wohnorte und jene Orte zerstören will, an denen wir uns treffen, um zu diskutieren, zu lesen und unsere Alternativen aufzubauen. Wir sind wütend, weil der Staat und die Bullen versuchen, uns Angst zu machen und zu spalten. Sie inszenieren eine Show, laden rechte Presse ein und versuchen damit politische Räume und Selbstorganisation zu dämonisieren, indem sie uns als Bedrohung darstellen. Wir wissen, dass die wirkliche Bedrohung der erstarkende Faschismus ist, und unsere Räume sind Teil des Widerstands dagegen. Es ist kein Zufall, dass diese Angriffe gerade jetzt stattfinden. Sie sollen als Propaganda während des Wahlkampfs dienen, weil die Regierungsparteien alles fürchten, was ihre einheitliche Linie stört, die darauf abzielt, jeden Bereich unseres Lebens zu militarisieren. In der Woche nach der Hausdurchsuchung wurde die Tür vom Infoladen von einem Auto mit installierter Kamera überwacht. Aber wir lassen uns nicht spalten.Unsere Solidarität ist stärker als ihre Repression! Alle betroffenen Projekte und Menschen brauchen jetzt eure Unterstützung — mit Spenden, mit helfenden Händen oder Solidaritätsaktionen. Kommt vorbei, plant Aktionen, werdet kreativ. Wir lassen uns unsere Räume, unsere Bibliotheken und unsere Wohnungen nicht nehmen. Abolish the Police! ~ Scherer 8