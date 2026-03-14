[Athens] Start of trial against the persecuted in the Ambelokipi-case

The following is the text of the assembly on the case.

On 31/10/24, after an explosion in an apartment in Ampelokipi, the anarchist comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris fell in the battle for social and class liberation, while the anarchist comrade Marianna M. ended up seriously injured in the Evangelismos ICU. Marianna, who was severely injured, was transferred to the Korydallos women's prison where she is still denied the necessary medical care.

The well-known "witch hunt" and the media’s attempt to shape public opinion follows. The narrative is set up as follows: the processing of (a small amount of) explosives and devices with only anarchist comrades Kyriakos and Marianna present and aware of it, is labeled an organization, the apartment to which there was access only for a few days is labeled a hideout, anyone involved with it is targeted and interrogated. Amidst a barrage of media propaganda, the state and its repressive mechanisms orchestrate and unleash their repressive plan regarding an anonymous "terrorist" organization with the pool of suspects including friends, relatives, and even strangers, criminalizing political, comradely, and friendly relations. Anarchist comrade Dimitra Z. and comrade Dimitris are arrested and imprisoned, with the only connection being associated with the apartment where the explosion took place. A few weeks later, arrests and remands follow with the sole “evidence” being a fingerprint on a mobile object of two more individuals, the anarchist comrade Nikos Romanos and A.K. This flimsy piece of evidence from the anti-terror police - whose „evidence“ is accepted without question by the judicial system - has been used extensively in schemes to entrap people.

The judicial apparatus, in the service of the same state strategy, extended, a few days ago, the pre-trial detention of all those who claimed their freedom, rejecting the requests for release. Once again, attempts are being made to portray the imprisoned comrades as reckless, "blind" bombers, as a "public danger".

But the truth is far from their police reports and their miserable media coverage. In contrast to the barbarity of the capitalist world, the anarchist perspective stands in opposition and consciously acts against the logic of collateral damage, which now parades as evidence of guilt against means and choices of struggle. Which oppressed, which poor woman, which proletarian, which immigrant has reason to believe they are threatened by the world of Struggle and its choices? By people dedicated to the struggle against inequality and exploitation, people who take their place in the lines of the revolutionary struggle, who dedicate themselves and are ultimately willing to risk their own lives to the defense of high ideals, to overthrow the world of power. People who resist in every way the storm of privatization, individualization, indifference to the commons and politics.

The people at the bottom, the proletariat and the social majority, have no common interest with oil and drug smugglers, corrupt mafia figures, the powerful millionaire oligarchs of banking, construction, shipping and industrial capital - who also control the entire mainstream media. With those who openly support the policies of governments, who profit from the unbearable prices on basic necessities and supression of worker’s rights, who cover up state murders at the borders, in police stations, on public transportation and in the streets, who whitewash and cover up scandals and rapists. Who are connected to the international and domestic arms industry, who promote and support the participation of the Greek state on all war fronts and in the genocide of the Palestinians. The poor, the oppressed, the marginalized, the proletariat – whether locals or refugees or immigrants - know that the revolutionary struggle, the radical struggle, is waged within the class war, for their interests.

For this reason, we do not forget and we will never stop saying: The state and capital were, are and will always be the terrorists. They terrorize us through the daily oppression of our lives. They are the ones who exploit and plunder nature and our lives in order to maximize their profits, who condemn us to poverty and destitution, who throw us out onto the street by selling off the basic need for housing to funds, who turn our neighborhoods into inaccessible tourist zones, who hide the ever-increasing number of workplace deaths behind the word „accident“, who kill migrants and refugees at the borders, in sweatshops and police stations, who cover up and perpetuate patriarchy and sexist violence by shamelessly distributing panic buttons. Those who wage wars in the name of their economic and political interests, those who redraw the world with blood on their hands, those who attack the peoples of the Middle East and raze the resisting Gaza, those who commit the genocide of the Palestinian people. Those who perpetuate the violence of a system of inequality, the violence of the powerful.

Revolutionary counter-violence is a necessary tool of struggle, serving as a collective defense for social groups fighting against the state’s repressive violence, as it can act as a lever of pressure to sabotage the plans of the ruling class, to prevent national wars, and to spread the revolutionary cause. Armed struggle, as part of revolutionary counter-violence, attempts and succeeds in returning to the state a portion of the violence it inflicts upon us daily. Armed struggle is an integral part of the radical movement, of the multifaceted social and class struggle, deeply rooted in our tradition of struggle, and we defend it uncompromisingly.

Part of this continuous insurrectionary resistance movement against the imposition of power was the armed anarchist fighter Kyriakos Xymitiris. Comrade Kyriakos was for years continuously present in solidarity with the prisoners, in the anti-war Internationalist movement, in actions to defend the neighborhood of Exarcheia, in the struggles within the universities, in the defense of the liberated spaces of occupations and in every social and class struggle. He chose to fight to the end, fighting with all means the world of power, the state, capital, racism, and patriarchy. He chose to fight on the side of the oppressed and the rebels for a better world, for a world of solidarity, equality, freedom. That is how he met his last breath, right where he consciously and consistently chose to be: in the struggle.

We defend all those who gave their lives, who were imprisoned, who fought, and who faced the state’s mechanisms throughout the many years of social and class war.

WHOEVER FORGETS THE PRISONERS OF WAR

FORGETS THE WAR ITSELF

KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS PRESENT

Solidarity Assembly for imprisoned, fugitive and persecuted fighters, Athens

synelallil@riseup.net