[KA] Besuch bei der deutschen Bank - Frauenrevolution verteidigen!
Wir haben heute der deutschen Bank einen Besuch abgestattet! Ein Video von der Aktion findet ihr hier:
Damit folgen wir dem Aufruf von Women Defend Rojava. Wir haben vor dem Eingang der deutschen Bank in der Karlsruher Innenstadt eine Durchsage gemacht, eine Tapete angebracht und ein Banner mit der Aufschrift "Jin Jiyan Azadi" über den Eingang plaziert. Währenddessen wurden Parolen vor die Geschäftsstelle geschrieben und innen der Betrieb mit Parolen, blutigen Geldscheinen und Flyern gestört.
Damit haben wir aufgezeigt, wie die deutsche Regierung und die deutschen Banken die Angriffe auf die Frauenrevolution und die Zivilist*innen in den kurdischen Gebieten mitfinanzieren.
Um die Kämpfe der Frauen in Kurdistan zu unterstützen, müssen wir auch hier die Kriegstreiber und alle die an den imperialistischen Kriegen verdienen aus der Anonymität holen.
Denn: Siemens, Daimler, Deutsche Bank - der Hauptfeind steht im eigenen Land!
Frauenrevolution verteidigen!
Biji Berxwedana Rojava!
Deshalb: Kommt auch am 8. März gemeinsam mit uns auf die Straße!
Los gehts um 14 Uhr am Friedrichsplatz!
