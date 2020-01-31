Damit wir uns nicht an den Tod gewöhnen - Call for Demo on 31.1

On Friday 24.01 around 4.00 a.m, the cops of the police station 51(Wedekindwache), raided the flat of Maria P. on Grünberger Straße 46, after her flatmate's phone call, and shot her dead. Police reports and its careful reproduction through mass media profile Maria as a mentally ill person attacking the cops with a knife. At the same time the state, police and the mass media are targeting persons with mental health issues, suggesting that this 'diagnosis' is enough for their potential execution.

The day after the murder, people gathered in solidarity and started a spontaneous demo in Maria's neighbourhood. This demo was attacked by the cops, completing this way the image of zero tolerance while actively defending their provocative statements of the police union (GdP) and the public prosecutor's office said that they are currently assuming that teir colleagues have behaved correctly.

Berlin is a city based on the alternative tourism industry and a facade of diversity tolerance, promoting a progressive city image, which offers as products, ideas such as antiracism, antisexism and veganism/vegetarianism without hesitating to rely on the 'friendly' police forces (da für dich) to ensure citizen's peace and security when needed. Repression and the “product” berlin is selling go hand in hand, as in order to make notions like “alternativism” and “diversity” more marketable,the dominant system must de-politicize and deprive them from their "dangerous" elements. Berlin is actually a european metropolis where police violence is daily omnipresent. From the brutal assassinations,arrests,beatings, surveillance cameras and helicopters to the provoking and terrorizing "robocops" during demos. All these things are building up a police controlled city mosaic that leaves no space in any kind of resistance.

This goes hand in hand with the legislation creating a profile of a sheriff-cop providing them with full freedom and initiative to act without any legal consequences. At the same time, everyone that reacts to arrests, imprisonments and fines is extremely repressed. The state and the police as the genuine dominion are patrolling the city by repressing whatever they define as dangerous against them in the pretext of security and order. This situation is also supported by the left parties, whose only suggestion against police arbitrariness is the use of tasers instead of guns,this way indicating their consent for state repression. The mass media are demonizing once again the victim and trating the murderers as heroes in order to steer social reactions.

Even if we have no illusions about the state, the cops , reporters and politicians, the society's indifference to this cold-blooded murder only reveals the real face of this city, completing the puzzle of conservatism, of personal interest and social cannibalism.

It's crucial now more than ever to resist and react against police terrorism. The rallying of any radical part of society is essential, which through unmediated and anti-hierarchical struggles -from open assemblies to all types of interventions in the city- won't let those incidents unanswered.

For a society of equality and freedom, without dominants and oppressed, exploiters and exploited, we fight collectively for the destruction of state and capitalism.

The state arms, the cops murder

Damit wir uns nicht an den Tod gewöhnen

Open call to everyone for the demo against Bullenkongress

31.01 | 20:00 Uhr | Wismarplatz | Berlin-Friedrichshain |