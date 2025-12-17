Athens, Attack on the Kypseli Police Station + vid

17 years and one day after December, we struck at the heart of Athens, in a centre that has been turned into a fortress. 17 years that the violence, the torture, the murders have not stopped for a moment. 17 years later, the same murderers with different faces. Sampanis, Frangoulis, Zackie, Lambros Fountas, Kamran, Mangos..**

The fighters – who counterattack, who respond to the state’s attacks, are neither superhuman nor unaware of the danger. They are the comrades at work, the fellow student on the next bench, the neighbour you greeted yesterday. You will have found them shouting at the boss in some of the week’s work, demanding lower rent and humane neighbourhoods, fighting against femicide, against the cops who murder. You will surely have been caught “chained” in some strike. They are the ones who, when they are angry at injustice and violence, turn their anger into stubbornness and a plan. They put down maps, draw routes, look for cameras. They fill bottles with gasoline, approach calmly and set fire to the departments. This is how December ’08 was born, and so was November ’73 before it. With stubbornness and organization. With a collective struggle against injustice.

Our attack was a direct response to the crescendo of police violence during the December 6th march, 17 years after the murder of student Alexis Grigoropoulos by cops Korkoneas and Saraliotis.

“ […] At the conclusion of the afternoon march at around 8:05 p.m., a group of approximately 400 people, carrying sticks and anti-gas masks, , violently attacked riot police at the intersection of Panepistimiou and Emmanuel Benaki streets. […] ”

These were among other things announced by the Greek Police and reproduced without a trace by 90% of the media from the centre-left (news247.gr) to the government’s far-right (Proto Thema). No matter how many videos record the exact opposite, namely the furious attack by riot police on the body of the march, the chemical warfare, the savage beating of even already arrested demonstrators.

To the Media: Reproducing the exact statements of the Hellenic Police in today’s era and circumstances is not simply flawed journalistic work. It is a conscious choice of support and complicity in barbarity. Every era has its Nuremberg and every Nuremberg has its Streicher.

The choice of the Police to ban the December 6th march under the terms of a personal agreement, with serious injuries and arrests, does not come like a bolt from the blue. It is a journey that begins from the days of the pandemic and the management of demonstrations at that time to end with the dissolution under marginal terms of the memorial march to the anarchist comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris.

The wind is changing, the signs foretell a storm

We could be tempted to see this escalation of repression as typical Right-wing state management. It would not be difficult. The truncated Hellenic Republic, even before its current total stripping, was not famous for its “solid institutional counterweights” or “healthy democratic institutions.” The Greek regime is perfectly suited to a capitalist formation where the upper echelons are made up of smuggler shipowners and mafiosi, while the lower echelons are manned by some unpopular figures like Frapes, Magerias and Semertzidou.

But the political and economic crisis is permeating the “liberal” West vertically and horizontally.

In the USA, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the typical governments change but the policies remain the same. Profits for the few, poverty for the many, support for the genocide in Palestine at all costs. Hand in hand with poverty goes the violence of the bosses, the violence of the police. The post-World War II redistributive model is dead, the possibility of exporting internal contradictions to the Third World has been limited. The capitalist “flight forward”, the future they are preparing for us is to go and fight – in fact, to die – for the homeland.

We must confront this gloom, politically and practically, because if the enemy wins, there will be no safe rear. Along with stubbornness and the will to fight, let us put organization, strategy, tactics back into our vocabulary. Let us strike at the bosses and their henchmen, let us protect the social/class struggles from repression.

BLOOD FLOWS, INSURRECTION IS CALLING

SOLIDARITY WITH THE PERSECUTED FOR THE AMPELOKIPI CASE

THE ARMED GUERRILLA KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS IS ALWAYS PRESENT IN OUR STRUGGLES

Anarchists

