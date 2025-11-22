Ziel ist es, gemeinsam über Antirepression nachzudenken und neue Verbindungen zu schaffen.

Da viele unserer Genoss:innen derzeit überall in Europa inhaftiert sind, finden wir dass es an der Zeit ist, neue Strategien zu diskutieren, um dem autoritären Angriff auf unsere Bewegungen entgegenzutreten.

Die Veranstaltung findet in Leipzig statt.

Wir würden uns sehr freuen, euch dort zu sehen und unsere Erfahrungen miteinander zu teilen. Wenn ihr Fragen habt oder eine Unterkunft für das Wochenende braucht –

schreibt uns gerne an: international-antifa-weekend@systemli.org

Bis Bald <3

eng:

INTERNATIONAL SOLIDARITY EVENT

For the weekend of the 12., 13, and 14th December we are planning an event about antifascism and repression in Europe. We invited many different groups with different perspectives.

The purpose is to think about antirepression in a collective way and create new links. Since a lot of our comrades are currently imprisoned all over europe, we think its time to discuss new strategies to face the authoritarian uprise against our revolutionary movements.

The event will take place in Leipzig, Germany.

We would love to have you there and share our experiences with one another.

If you have any questions or need a place to stay for the weekend – don’t hesitate to mail us at: international-antifa-weekend@systemli.org

See you soon <3