Kommt zum Tattoo Circus Hamburg am 4. Oktober 2025

Am Samstag, den 4. Oktober veranstalten wir in Hamburg einen Tattoo-Circus. Alle Einnahmen aus diesem Soli-Event gehen in die Unterstützung von Gefangenen. Der Tattoo Circus ist ein solidarisches Zusammentreffenvon tattooartists und jenen, die die Themen Gefangenschaft und Repression sichtbar machen und sich dem staatlichen Zugriff nicht beugen wollen. Tätowiert wird ohne Profit - alle Einnahmen gehen in die Unterstützung von Gefangenen. 10 Artists reisen mit ihren Tattoo-Flashes im Gepäck nach Hamburg an und geben Interessierten die Möglichkeit, sich zwischen 11 und 20 Uhr tätowieren zu lassen. Es lohnt sich, früh zu kommen und einen Termin auszumachen! Daneben gibt es Informationen zu aktuellen Fällen von Repression, eine Performance-Show, Workshops, Büchertische, Briefe schreiben an Gefangene und natürlich super Kaffee und leckeres Essen. Ab 20 Uhr geht es rüber ins Slot zur Aftershow-Party mit Konzerten und Soli-Drinks. Gegen Knäste und Kontrolle - Für Freiheit, Selbstbestimmung und Solidarität.

Zum inhaltlichen Programm: 12:30 Uhr: The Ambelokipi Case and Revolutionary Memory On October 31, 2024, Kyriakos Ximitiris was killed in the struggle for social revolution, after an accidental detonation of explosives in the Ampelokipi district of Athens. Marianna Manoura was seriously injured at the time of the explosion. She was arrested in the hospital, and taken two weeks afterwards to Korydallos prison, before her injuries had healed. In the weeks that followed, Dimitra Z., Dimitris, Nikos Romanos, and A.K., were also arrested in connection to the case. All of them are being held in pretrial detention. After nearly a year, comrades Marianna and Dimitra continue to be an active part of struggles, despite appalling conditions in the prison, and many others on the other side of the prison walls fight with them in solidarity. Connected to this is their remembrance of their anarchist comrade Kyriakos. This infoevent will provide an update about the imprisoned comrades and their case. It will speak about Kyriakos, and contain background about the political contexts in which he and the imprisoned comrades were active. Lastly, it will discuss revolutionary memory, and what it means to create practices of revolutionary remembrance from an anarchist perspective.

(Veranstaltungssprache: englisch, Flüsterübersetzung möglich)14:30 Uhr:„Tätowieren hinter Gittern – zwischen Kontrollen, Tabak, Kaffee und Menschen unterschiedlicher Herkunft“ Einblick in die Tattoo-Kultur im Gefängnis: improvisierte Maschinen, kreative Ausdrucksformen und soziale Bedeutung.Mit praktischem Teil – gezeigt wird, wie im Haftalltag eine Tätowiermaschine entsteht.

16:30 Uhr:Über Zensur, Knast und Repression gegen anarchistische Publikationen und Kämpfe in München

Seit 2022 kam es in München zu einer Reihe von Repressionsschlägen gegen Anarchist*innen. Der vorläufige Höhepunkt war die Verhaftung der Anarchist*innen N. und M. Ende Februar 2025 wegen des Vorwurfs mit einer weiteren Person die Zeitung Zündlumpen herausgegeben zu haben. Die Münchner Generalstaatsanwaltschaft hat sich entschlossen den Zündlumpen und dessen angebliche Redaktion als kriminelle Vereinigung zu verfolgen und zu zensieren. Die Verbrechen, welche die kriminelle Vereinigung der „Zündlumpen-Redaktion“ begangen hat, sind Aufrufe, Anleitungen und Billigungen von Straftaten veröffentlicht und verbreitet zu haben. Das 129er Verfahren gegen die drei Beschuldigten wird voraussichtlich im Herbst/ Winter in München beginnen. Der Input widmet sich den Auswüchsen der Repression in Bayern und versucht die Repressionsschläge und den möglichen Umgang mit diesen im Zusammenhang mit der gesamtgesellschaftlichen Militarisierung zu betrachten. So soll auch die Frage aufgeworfen werden, wie man in Zukunft mit wachsenden Zensurmaßnahmen gegen subversive Publikationen umgehen kann.

--------------------------------------------english--------------------------------Prisons isolate- solidarity unites! Come to the Tattoo Circus Hamburg! The Tattoo Circus is a meeting in solidarity between tattoo artists and those who want to make the issues of imprisonment and repression visible and do not want to bow to state control. Tattooing is done without profit - all proceeds go to support prisoners.

Ten artists will travel to Hamburg with their tattoo flashes in tow and give interested parties the opportunity to get tattooed between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. It's worth arriving early and making an appointment!

There will also be information on current cases of repression, a performance show, workshops, book tables, letter writing to prisoners, and, of course, great coffee and delicious food.

From 8 p.m., the action moves to Slot for the after-show party with concerts and solidarity drinks.

Against prisons and control - for freedom, self-determination and solidarity.

The programm:

2:30 pm:“Tattooing behind bars – between checks, tobacco, coffee, and people from different backgrounds”

Insight into tattoo culture in prison: improvised machines, creative forms of expression, and social significance.

With a practical section – showing how a tattoo machine is made in everyday prison life. (language: german)

4:30pm: About censorship, imprisonment and repression against anarchist publications and struggles in MunichSince 2022, Munich has seen a series of repressive measures against anarchists. The preliminary highlight was the arrest of anarchists N. and M. at the end of February 2025 on charges of publishing the newspaper Zündlumpen with another person. The Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office decided to prosecute and censor Zündlumpen and its alleged editors as a criminal organisation. The crimes committed by the criminal organisation of the "Zündlumpen editorial team" are to have published and disseminated calls, instructions and approvals of criminal acts. The 129 trial against the three accused is expected to begin in Munich in autumn/winter. The input is dedicated to the excesses of repression in Bavaria and attempts to look at the repressive measures and the possible ways of dealing with them in the context of the militarisation of society as a whole. The question of how to deal with increasing censorship measures against subversive publications in the future will also be raised.

(language: german)

