Köln: Militarist war and mass murder memorial monument of Germany marked
von: anonym am: 30.08.2025 - 05:16
Köln: Militarist Monument of Germany marked
During the antimilitarist Rheinmetall entwaffnen action days in Köln (26.–31.8.2025) the militarist and colonialist memorial of Kaiser Wilhelm II got marked with purple color.
The german Kaiser was responsible for the genocide against the natives in Namibia.
Also in purple color the slogan "War against war" (german: "Krieg dem Krieg") appeared at the socket of the memorial.
This war and mass murder memorial monument is located near the famous Cathedral of Köln near the central station, at the bridge over the Rhine which is always crowded by thousands of pedestrians and tourists.
Lizenz des Artikels und aller eingebetteten Medien:
Creative Commons by-sa: Weitergabe unter gleichen Bedingungen
