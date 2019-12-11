Podcast Elephant in the room – Interview with Anarchist Union of Afghanistan & Iran
von: Anarchistisches Netzwerk Dresden am: 11.12.2019 - 15:48
Music:
Emailadresse:
SPAMSCHUTZand@notraces.netBITTEENTFERNEN
Themen:
Regionen:
In this edition of Elephant in the room we spoke to translator of Anarchist Union of Afghanistan and Iran about the recent protests that were happening in Iran, repressions against population and possible development in upcoming months.
On top of that we read a mail from one of the labor activists from Iran who was sentenced to 5,5 years in jail for participation in protests in Mai this year.
Music:
Godspeed you black emperor
A silver mountain zion
https://archive.org/details/elephant_in_the_room_december1.mp3
webadresse:
Lizenz des Artikels und aller eingebetteten Medien:
Public Domain (cc0): Weiternutzung ohne Einschränkung. Gemeinfrei im Sinne der Public Domain