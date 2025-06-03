Audiomitschnitt „Frauen im antikolonialen und antifaschistischen Widerstand in Südostasien“

Hier könnt ihr euch den Audiomitschnitt des spannenden Vortrags von Agnes Khoo am 23. Mai 2025 in Berlin über den antikolonialen und antifaschistischen Befreiungskampf in Malaya anhören. An der Veranstaltung im Kiezraum auf dem Dragonerareal nahmen etwa 60 Personen teil.

Agnes Khoo ist Soziologin und in Singapur aufgewachsen. Sie hat viele Jahre damit verbracht, Frauen zu interviewen, die in der antikapitalistischen Guerilla gegen die britische und japanische Besatzung für eine emanzipierte Gesellschaft gekämpft haben. Im Jahr 2004 veröffentlichte Agnes Khoo das Oral-History-Buch „Life as the River Flows – Women in the Malayan Anti-Colonial Struggle“ mit ihren Stimmen.

Zum Audiomittschnitt

Here you can listen to the audio recording of the exciting lecture by Agnes Khoo on May 23, 2025, in Berlin about the anti-colonial and anti-fascist liberation struggle in Malaya. Around 60 people attended the event in the Kiezraum on the Dragonerareal.

Agnes Khoo is a sociologist who grew up in Singapore. She has spent many years interviewing women who fought for an emancipated society in the anti-capitalist guerrilla movement against the British and Japanese occupation. In 2004, Agnes Khoo published the oral history book “Life as the River Flows – Women in the Malayan Anti-Colonial Struggle” with their voices.

To the audio editing