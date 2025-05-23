CALL FOR SUPPORT // KOMMT ZUR PRIDE IN BUDAPEST AM 28.06.25!

Wir spiegeln hier einen Aufruf von Gefährt*innen der Feminista Akcio. Die Gefährt*innen sind auf Unterstützung am Tag der Pride angewiesen, da nur eine große Masse an Menschen verhindern kann, dass einzelne Demoteilnehmer*innen per Gesichtserkennung identifiziert und mit Geldstrafen belegt werden. Solltet ihr keine Kapazitäten haben an diesem Tag anzureisen, wird sich genauso sehr über Spenden und das Organisieren von Soli-Events gefreut, da pro Teilnehmer*in mit einer Geldstrafe von bis zu 500€ gerechnet wird.

Für ausführlichere Informationen zur Situation folgende Artikel:

- zum Pride-Verbot https://taz.de/Pride-Verbot-in-Ungarn/!6073244/

- zur Gesichtserkennung und Bußgeldern: https://netzpolitik.org/2025/pride-verbot-gesichtserkennung-in-ungarn-ve...

+++++++++++++++++ please share ++++++++++++++++++++

Join the anticapitalist bloc at the 2025 Budapest Pride!

On the 22nd of February, the hungarian parliament accepted a modification of the child protection act. It basically makes it impossible to organise the Budapest Pride. The law is not the first one explicitly targeting queer and trans people, it was preceded by others. Just to mention a couple of them, they banned the „promotion“ of queer sexualities and genders in schools and in the media by connecting it to pedophilia, declared that humans can only be men and women, replaced the term gender with „sex at birth“, and legally erased trans and intersex people to change their gender in official documents.

All this fits into the hungarian state’s effort to create a white, christian, heteropatriarchal country, where everyone who does not fit neatly into this image must be erased – should it be a migrant, homeless, roma, a queer or trans person. However, we don’t think it is only connected to the local hungarian political elite’s greed for power, but it can only be understood as a reaction to a capitalist crisis. The fascist state is at its full capacity to create heterosexual, ethnic unity and its „other(s)“ to maximize exploitation and scrape some profit for the local and transnational capitalist elites.

What is happening in hungary is not a local problem, it’s an attack on all of us – on everybody who wants to live in a world that is not driven by trans- and queerphobia, racism, sexism and exploitation, but in a world of solidarity and freedom.

Do not let the fascists dictate if we can exist!

Join our anticapitalist bloc at the 2025 Budapest Pride on June 28!

If you cannot: organise solidarity parties to support us in criminalisation, take solidarity photos or just share this information!

If you want to come, contact us via email or check our insta page for more information!

E-mail: feminista_akcio@riseup.net

Instagram: feminista__akcio

+++++++++++++++++ please share ++++++++++++++++++++