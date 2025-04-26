Athens: Solidarity attacks for comrade D. Klette

Together with other comrades, they will carry out actions of high political importance, even in the conditions of capitalist restoration in East Germany and “German unification”. Among other things, the German police charge Klette with participation in the bombing and complete destruction of the Weiterstadt prison and in the attack on the American embassy during the invasion of Iraq.

In June 1993, RAF guerrillas B. Hogefeld and W. Grams (old personal friends and comrades of Klette) fall into a police trap, with Grams being killed and Hogefeld being arrested. It is the essential end of the rich revolutionary experience of RAF, which for more than two decades maintained its guerrilla barricade in the heart of the metropolis.

In 1998, the RAF carried out its last political act, with the publication of a text announcing its end. It is a text that proudly and thoughtfully evaluates the journey and honors the comrades who fell along the way.

Subsequently, the German police will charge Klette and her comrades Staub and Garweg with committing 12 robberies in the period 1999-2016, triggering the latest “anti-terrorist hysteria” that will result in Klette’s arrest. The comrade, even at the moment of arrest, has the composure to notify the two comrades, faithful to the end to the comradeship that marked the path of her life.

In the trial of Daniela Klette, which begins on March 25, solidarity, comradeship and the revolutionary dream of a world where everything will be for everyone, shall be present.

We also make our little presence, attacking from 18 to 20/3 on German capital targets:

– at the Volkswagen Bank on Vouliagmenis Avenue in Ilioupoli,

– at the Lidl supermarket on Patision Street in Patisia,

– at the Lidl supermarket in Nea Philadelphia.

Freedom to comrade Daniela Klette.

Solidarity to the persecuted comrades Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg.

Lambros Fountas – Kyriakos Xymitiris, always present.

https://actforfree.noblogs.org/2025/04/25/athensgreece-solidarity-attack...

via:https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1634705/