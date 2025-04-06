SOLIDARITY PHOTO FROM SÜNDI/HAMBI TO ANARCHISTS IN MUNICH & BEYOND!
06.04.2025
From the forests of Sündi and Hambi (which were once one) to the land dominated by the Bavarian state (and surroundings) we send our solidarity and a rage that is happening all over the world, a resistance and attack against green-techno-civilization!
For M and N we send warm greetings and will share your fight in our struggle!
Till all are free!
Death to the green-techno-industrial world!
Ergänzungen
Its good that you are in
Its good that you are in solidarity but why a photo becomes the only form of solidarity aka "soliphoto"? Seriously comrades we need to redefine solidarity I have the feeling.. So tired of seeing mainly photos!