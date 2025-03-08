München: Solidarität mit den inhaftierten Anarchist:innen N. und M.! Über den jüngsten Repressionsschlag
Nein, es war kein Karnevalsverein, der am 26.2.25 um ca. 22 Uhr abends mit 140 verkleideten Clowns an acht Orte ausrückte, um mit Waffen herumzufuchteln, schlechte Scherze zu erzählen und erbärmliche Sketches aufzuführen. Nein, es waren Bullen. Und nein, ihr übertriebenes Spektakel war alles andere als witzig, denn sie verhafteten unsere anarchistischen Gefährt:innen M. und N.
Im Folgenden wollen wir weitere Details zu den Durchsuchungen, Verhaftungen und Ermittlungsverfahren erläutern.
Zwei Verhaftungen und drei Ermittlungsverfahren
Es geht um drei Ermittlungsverfahren:
- Das seit 2022 bekannte Verfahren gegen die angebliche Zündlumpen-Redaktion mit dem Vorwurf der kriminellen Vereinigung. Der Haftbefehl gegen M. und N. erfolgte im Zuge dieses Verfahrens. Insgesamt gibt es in dem Verfahren drei Beschuldigte (zwischenzeitlich vier, nun wieder drei). mehr Infos dazu hier: https://de.indymedia.org/node/188585 und https://de.indymedia.org/node/234473
- Neu ist uns einerseits ein Ermittlungsverfahren gegen M. und N. wegen Brandstiftung, allerdings besteht in diesem Verfahren nur ein Anfangsverdacht, der laut Presse nicht für einen Haftbefehl ausreicht. Die genauen Tatvorwürfe werden hier erläutert: https://de.indymedia.org/node/496171
- Andererseits wurde mit den Razzien von vor einer Woche ein Verfahren wegen "Billigung/Belohnung von Straftaten" gegen die Zeitung "Hetzblatt gegen den Windpark" bekannt. Bei diesem Verfahren gibt es nach unserem Wissen vier Beschuldigte, unter anderen M. und N.
Das Verfahren wegen den Brandstiftungen wird von der "EG Raute" geführt. Raute? Ja, Raute, es geht um die Verteidigung des bayrischen Wappens. Dieses droht angesichts der seit Jahren in München und Oberbayern andauernden "Serie" an Brandstiftungen beschmutzt zu werden. Schließlich ist Bayern doch das sicherste Bundesland Deutschlands. Deswegen arbeiten die über 20 Bullen der "EG Raute" seit geraumer Zeit daran, Bayerns Ruf zu retten und die "Feuerteufel" dingfest zu machen. Von bis zu 50 Brandstiftungen in München und Oberbayern gegen Bau- und Forstmaschinen und kritische Infrastruktur etc. wissen manche Zeitungen zu berichten. Dass die Bullen in dieser Sache seit Jahren keinen Erfolg vorweisen können, setzt sie unter enormen Druck. Erschwerend kommt hinzu, dass die Bullen laut Presse anscheinend nie verwertbare Spuren vorfinden... außer einmal einen Schuhabdruck! Da es sich nun aber um bayrische Bullen und nicht um verliebte Prinzen aus dem Märchen Cinderella handelt, sind sie sehr ungeduldig mit ihrer Suche nach dem richtigen Füßlein... und mit den nun erfolgten Verhaftungen von M. und N. konnten sie der Presse endlich einen angeblichen Ermittlungserfolg vorweisen, obwohl der Haftbefehl tatsächlich im Rahmen eines seit Jahren bekannten, anderen Verfahrens erfolgt ist. Die Presse titelt aber ganz im Sinn dieser Inszenierung: "Feuerteufel festgenommen", "unheimliche Brandserie: erste Festnahmen" und schmückt die Artikel mit den schönen Bildern der erst vor kurzem abgebrannten Autos der Diensthundestaffel (obwohl M. und N. gar keine Beschuldigten in diesem konkreten Verfahren sind).
Alles in allem steht die jüngste Repressionswelle im Kontext einer umfangreichen Repression gegen Anarchist:innen in München und so veranlasste das erst wenige Jahre junge Zentrum für Extremismus und Terrorismus (ZET) der Generalstaatsanwaltschaft München nicht nur die nun bekannt gewordenen zwei neuen Verfahren wegen Brandstiftung und Billigung von Straftaten, sondern auch das immer noch laufende Verfahren gegen die angebliche Zündlumpenredaktion infolgedessen die anarchistische Bibliothek Frevel gekündigt, eine ganze Druckerei beschlagnahmt und zahlreiche andere Orte durchsucht wurden. Zudem eröffnete das ZET ein internationales Ermittlungsverfahren wegen Brandstiftung gegen mit den Münchner Anarchist:innen in Verbindung gebrachte Anarchist:innen in anderen Ländern (https://de.indymedia.org/node/450000). So haben es sich die bayerischen Behörden offensichtlich zum Ziel gesetzt, die Herausgabe anarchistischer Publikationen zu unterbinden, anarchistische Räume zu schließen und Anarchist:innen mitsamt ihrer sozialen Umfelder mit Repression zu überziehen.
Darin reiht sich auch das neue Verfahren gegen die Zeitung "Hetzblatt gegen den Windpark" mit dem Vorwurf "Billigung und Belohnung von Straftaten" ein, dessen Durchsuchungen mit den Verhaftungen und den Durchsuchungen im Verfahren wegen Brandstiftungen koordiniert wurden. Die einmalig erschienene Zeitung "Hetzblatt gegen den Windpark" richtet sich gegen den Bau eines Windradprojektes in einem Forst bei Altötting, im Zuge dessen extrem viel Wald gerodet werden soll. Das Projekt ist ein Vorzeigeprojekt der in Altötting ansässigen Chemieindustrie. Der Großteil der nun durchgeführten Hausdurchsuchungen erfolgte bei Beschuldigten und Zeug:innen dieses Verfahrens.
Wie leichtfertig die Münchner Richter Durchsuchungsbeschlüsse unterschreiben, wird daran deutlich, dass in allen durchsuchten Objekten nicht nur immer alle Zimmer durchsucht wurden, sondern dass sich einige der Durchsuchungen ausschließlich gegen Zeug:innen richteten. Hat es so was schon mal gegeben? (Die diversen Zeug:innen haben auch alle staatsanwaltschaftliche Vorladungen bekommen, um als Zeug:innen auszusagen.) Auch die Begründung für eine Hausdurchsuchung, dass die von der Hausdurchsuchung Betroffenen "Kontaktpersonen" von Beschuldigten aus einem Verfahren (wegen Brandstiftung) seien, ist uns ehrlich gesagt neu.
In der Münchner Ordnungszelle sinkt die Schwelle für heftige Repressionsmaßnahmen mal wieder - die erwünschte Wirkung ist offensichtlich: diese Maßnahmen sollen uns einschüchtern und isolieren.
Neun Durchsuchungen
Durchsucht wurde insgesamt an neun Orten, drei davon in Österreich (unter anderem ein Vereinslokal), die anderen sechs in München und Umland (darunter auch ein Keller). Die ersten acht fanden zeitgleich statt. Die Durchsuchung eines Anwesens einer Zeug:in in Österreich erfolgte zwei Tage später (und wird von der Presse verschwiegen). Die Durchsuchungen in Österreich wurden ausschließlich von österreichischen Bullen durchgeführt. Am 6.3.25 wurden ein Beschuldigter und eine Zeugin in ihrem bereits durchsuchten Wohnort erneut aufgesucht, um ihnen die bisher nicht beschlagnahmten Handys abzunehmen.
Generell haben sich die Bullen bei den Durchsuchungen in Deutschland Zugang zu den Wohnungen mittels Rammbock oder Werkzeug verschafft. Es wurden nicht sofort Durchsuchungsbeschlüsse vorgelegt, der Kontakt zu den Anwälten wurde verweigert und die Betroffenen durften nicht bei den Durchsuchungen zuschauen. Im Allgemeinen wurden die üblichen Sachen beschlagnahmt wie Computer, Speichermedien, anarchistische Zeitungen und Plakate, sowie Werkzeug und teils Drucker. Notizbücher, Kalender und allgemein so gut wie alles wurde fotografiert. Was letztlich beschlagnahmt wurde, durften die Betroffenen nicht sehen, ihnen wurden lediglich Sicherstellungsprotokolle ausgehändigt. Für die Durchsuchungen in bestimmten Objekten wurden auch einige Hunde mitgebracht, die nach unterschiedlichen Dingen suchten, unter anderem nach Datenträgern.
In einem Haus im Münchner Umland bot das USK ein karnevaleskes Theater auf und versuchte mit allem zu protzen, was sie zu bieten haben: so wurde das Haus, indem sich lediglich zwei Personen befanden, von 50 bis 70 vermummten Bullen umstellt, woraufhin dieses mit gezogenen Maschinenpistolen gestürmt wurde. Daraufhin leuchteten die Bullen das Haus sowie den Garten mit Flutlicht aus und durchsuchten den Garten mit Metalldetektoren. Außerdem hatten die Bullen einen Technik-LKW dabei (für was auch immer der gut sein sollte).
Solidarität
Die gefangenen Anarchist:innen N. und M. freuen sich über Briefkontakt! Schickt ihnen Briefe, Postkarten oder Texte. An N. auf Deutsch, Englisch und Französisch, an M. auf Deutsch und Englisch.
M. sitzt in der JVA Stadelheim im Männerknast, N. wurde in den Frauenknast der JVA Aichach verlegt. Postadresse bekommt ihr auf Anfrage an die mail solidaritaet-mit-n-und-m ät riseup.net
Denkt daran, dass die Briefe auf jeden Fall von schnüffelnden Bullen und Staatsanwält:innen mitgelesen werden.
Darüber hinaus gibt es unzählige Formen Solidarität auszudrücken!
Die bayrischen Knäste und besonders U-Haftanstalten sind für besonders restriktive Haftregime berüchtigt. Es ist also besonders wichtig, dass die Gefangenen spüren, dass sie nicht alleine sind und wir an sie denken.
Wir wollen im Folgenden jedoch keine Soli-Kampagne starten, die manchmal Gefahr läuft, ausschließlich die Freilassung einzelner Inhaftierter zu fordern und dieses Ziel von breiteren Kämpfen loszulösen.
Wir denken, die schönste Form der Solidarität ist es, die Kämpfe der Gefangenen fortzuführen und eigene Kämpfe gegen die Knastgesellschaft zu führen.
Unsere gefangenen Gefährt:innen müssen in unseren Kämpfen präsent sein und wir wollen kontinuierlich versuchen, mit unserer Solidarität die Isolation zu überwinden.
Zeigen wir mit unseren Worten und Taten, mit unserer Liebe und Wut, dass wir sie in unseren Herzen tragen und der Staat unsere Beziehungen und Ideen nicht zerstören oder unterdrücken kann!
Liebe und Kraft an die in Stadelheim inhaftierten Anarchist:innen M. und N.!
Ewiger Hass dem Staat und seinen Clowns!
PS: An alle Staatsschützler (SS): Wer das liest ist doof.
PPS: Was ist außen grün und innen hohl?
→ Schnittlauch.
