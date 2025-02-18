Antimilitaristisches Treffen // Antimilitaristic Meeting

Normal

English below

Antimilitaristisches Treffen – Rheinmetall Entwaffnen

Seit 2018 organisiert Rheinmetall Entwaffnen regelmäßig kleine und größere Aktionen gegen Aufrüstung, Abschottung, Waffenproduktion und Rüstungsexporte. Das jährliche antimilitaristische Aktionscamp ist ein wichtiger Baustein davon.

Wir sind ein bundesweit agierendes antimilitaristisches Bündnis und als Berliner Ortsgruppe Teil davon. In diesem Rahmen führen wie kleinere Aktiönchen, Veranstaltungen und Konferenzen durch. Wir stehen auch mit anderen politischen Gruppen im Austausch und arbeiten mal hier und da bei einer Veranstaltung oder in einem Bündnis zusammen.

Alle zwei Wochen kommen wir dafür in Berlin zusammen. Wir diskutieren auf unseren Treffen aktuelle Entwicklungen, planen kommende Termine und anstehende Aktionstage.

Unsere Motivation und unser gemeinsames Ziel ist es, der Aufrüstung und militärischen Zuspitzung durch aktives Handeln was entgegenzusetzen und im besten Fall zusammen aufzuhalten. Wir kämpfen für eine solidarische Welt, ohne Ausbeutung, Unterdrückung und Krieg.

Wollt ihr wissen, was genau wir derzeit planen? Dann kommt einfach vorbei! Wir laden euch herzlich ein, euch zu beteiligen – sei es zum Reinschnuppern oder gleich um aktiv mitzumachen! Jede Form der Beteiligung ist willkommen. Wir freuen uns drauf!

Kommt dafür am Montag, den 24.02.2025 um 18:30 ins New Yorck Bethanien, Mariannenplatz 2a, 10999 Berlin-Kreuzberg, 2. Etage.

Oder schreibt uns eine E-Mail: rheinmetall-entwaffnen-berlin@riseup.net

Webseite: rheinmetallentwaffnen.noblogs.org

English:

Antimilitaristic meeting – Disarm Rheinmetall



Since 2018, Rheinmetall Disarm has regularly organized small and large actions against rearmament, isolation, weapons production and arms exports. The annual anti-militarist action camp is an important building block of this.

We are a nationwide anti-militarist alliance and part of it as a Berlin local group. In this context, we organize smaller actions, events and conferences. We are also in contact with other political groups and sometimes work together here and there at an event or in an alliance.

For this purpose, we come together in Berlin every two weeks. At our meetings, we discuss current developments, plan upcoming dates and upcoming action days.

Our motivation and our common goal is to counter rearmament and military escalation through active action and, in the best case, to stop it together. We fight for a world of solidarity, without exploitation, oppression and war.

Do you wanna know, what exactly we work on right now? Just come by! We cordially invite you to participate - be it to get a taste of it or to actively participate! Any form of participation is welcome. We are looking forward to it!

Come to New Yorck Bethanien, Mariannenplatz 2a, 10999 Berlin-Kreuzberg, 2nd floor on Monday, 24.02.2025 at 6:30 pm.

Or send us an e-mail: rheinmetall-entwaffnen-berlin@riseup.net

Website: rheinmetallentwaffnen.noblogs.org