Grüße an die Gefährt*innen und alle Gefangenen im Knast! // Greetings to the comrades and all prisoners!

(english below)

Wir haben am 31. Dezember den sogenannten Frauenknast in Hindelbank besucht. Mit Musik, Parolen und Feuerwerk haben wir die Menschen auf der anderen Seite der Mauern gegrüsst, zusammen gelacht und gesungen.

Viel Liebe und Mut und Kraft schicken wir an alle jene, welche im Knast sitzen. Auf das eure Herzen frei sind, auf das wir bald wieder Seite an Seite mit Wut und Liebe im Bauch dieses patriarchale System bekämpfen!

Grüße an Hanna und Maja und Dimitra und Marianna und alle anderen Gefährt*innen!

FREIHEIT FÜR ALLE GEFANGENEN!

FEUER UND FLAMME ALLEN KNÄSTEN!

ZERSCHLAGEN WIR DAS PATRIARCHAT!

We went to the so called womens prison in Hindelbank. We greeted the people on the other side of the walls with music, paroles and firework, we laughed and sang together.

Loads of love and courage and strenght to all those inside the prisons. May your hearts always be free, may we soon stand side by side with rage and love in our bellies to fight this patriarchal system!

Greetings to Hanna and Maja und Dimitra and Marianna and all the other comrades!

FREEDOM FOR ALL PRISONERS!

BURN ALL PRISONS!

SMASH PATRIARCHY!