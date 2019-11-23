"#EinSchrittWeiter

Fridays For Future-Aktivist*innen im Hungerstreik

Wir, Carlos (20) von FFF Berlin und Sarah (19) von FFF Frankfurt am Main, beginnen heute einen 7-tägigen Hungerstreik bis zum Globalen Klimaaktionstag nächste Woche Freitag, den 29.11.19.

Die Klimakrise schreitet unaufhörlich voran, immer noch brennt der Amazonas-Regenwald und an allen Seiten machen sich Desillusionierung und das Gefühl, doch nichts verändern zu können, breit. Sie machen sich breit unter Jugendlichen, die in den letzten Monaten Unglaubliches bewegt haben und trotzdem keine wesentliche Veränderung in der Klimapolitik durchsetzen konnten.

Seit Monaten nun sind wir schon auf den Straßen und wir werden nicht aufhören, unsere Zukunft einzufordern. Deshalb werden wir nun in einen Hungerstreik treten. Wir machen deutlich, dass es nicht um bloßes „Schwänzen“ geht, sondern dass wir es ernst meinen. Lieber hungern wir heute für eine Woche, als hinzunehmen, dass unsere Lebensgrundlagen weiter für die Profite einer privilegierten Minderheit geopfert werden, während der Rest von uns um das Überleben kämpfen muss.

Das Klimapaket ist eine Farce

Das Klimapaket der GroKo ist ein Schlag ins Gesicht all der 1,4 Millionen Menschen, die am 20.9. mit Fridays For Future auf die Straßen gegangen sind. Die Forderungen von Fridays For Future sind klar: Einhaltung der Pariser Klimaziele. Auch wenn die Politiker*innen verdrängt haben sollten, was sie damals beschlossen haben – wir haben das nicht und wir werden nicht eher ruhen, als dass unsere Forderungen umgesetzt sind und uns allen eine lebenswerte Zukunft möglich gemacht wird.

Internationale Solidarität

Fridays For Future ist eine internationale Bewegung und die Solidarität ist, was uns stark macht.

Aus Rojava wie aus Chile haben uns Nachrichten von den lokalen FFF-Aktivist*innen erreicht, die unsere Bewegung hier um Solidarität bitten. Auf der einen Seite steht die Gruppe in Rojava, einer Gesellschaft, die Ökologie zu einem ihrer Grundprinzipien gemacht hat und die vom menschenverachtenden Krieg des türkischen Regimes mit deutschen Waffen in ihrem Leben bedroht wird. Auf der anderen Seite die Gruppe in Chile, welche sich unter dem Slogan „Die soziale Krise ist auch eine ökologische Krise“ von Beginn an an den Aufständen beteiligt. Dafür werden sie von Militär und Polizei auf brutalste Weise bekämpft werden. Wir wollen mit dieser Aktion unsere Solidarität mit diesen Widerständen praktisch werden lassen, denn die ökologische Krise ist nur zu bewältigen, wenn sie sozial und international gedacht wird.

Mit dem 29.11. wird vieles in Bewegung kommen

Der 29.11. ist wegen der UN-Klimakonferenz als Aktionstag ausgewählt worden. Diese Konferenz musste wegen der Aufstände in Chile kurzfristig verlegt werden. Die COP25 ist kein normales Treffen, wenn Aktivist*innen der sozialen und ökologischen Bewegung in ihrem eigentlichen Gastgeber*innenland mit Tränengas und Gummigeschossen von den Straßen gefegt werden und gleichzeitig Bewegungen auf der ganzen Welt Klimagerechtigkeit lauter fordern als je zuvor. Wir wollen mit diesem befristeten Hungerstreik wachrütteln, wir wollen neue Schritte im Kampf für Klimagerechtigkeit wagen und den Regierenden bei der Klimakonferenz klarmachen, dass unsere Bewegung nicht weiter ignoriert werden kann. Am 29.11. werden wir unseren Hungerstreik beenden, in der Hoffnung, bis dahin ein Zeichen der Solidarität und Entschlossenheit gesetzt zu haben, welches nochmal mehr Menschen motiviert, in den Städten, auf den Straßen, in der Grube und weit darüber hinaus gemeinsam für eine soziale und ökologische Zukunft einzustehen.

Wir stellen konkrete Forderungen an die deutsche Bundesregierung:

1. Neuverhandlung des Klimapakets und Umsetzung der Forderungen von Fridays For Future.

2. Politisches Streikrecht für alle.

3. Offene Verurteilung des Krieges der Türkei in Rojava und der Aufstandsbekämpfung in Chile sowie ein umfassendes Embargo auf sämtliche Rüstungsexporte in die Türkei.

Wer Fragen hat oder unterstützen will, kann mich über Facebook erreichen :)

#OneStepFurther

Fridays For Future activists on hunger strike

We, Carlos (20) from FFF Berlin and Sarah (19) from FFF Frankfurt am Main, today start a 7-day hunger strike until the Global Climate Action Day next week Friday, 29.11.19.

The climate crisis progresses incessantly, the Amazon rain forest is still burning and disillusionment and the feeling of not being able to change anything are spreading on all sides. They are spreading among young people who have done incredible things in recent months and yet were unable to make any significant change in climate policy.

For months now we are already on the streets and we will not stop demanding our future. That's why we're going to go on a hunger strike. We make it clear that it is not just about "skipping school", but that we are serious. We would rather starve for a week today than accept that our livelihoods will continue to be sacrificed for the profits of a privileged minority, while the rest of us will struggle to survive.

The climate package is a farce

The GroKo (Coalition of governing parties in Germany) climate package is a slap in the face of all the 1.4 million people who on 20.9. hit the streets with Fridays For Future. The demands of Fridays For Future are clear: compliance with the Paris climate targets. Even if politicians appear to have forgotten what they decided at the time, we have not that, and we will not rest until our demands are realized and we all have a viable future.

International solidarity

Fridays For Future is an international movement and solidarity is what makes us strong.

From Rojava and Chile, we have received news from local FFF activists asking for solidarity from our movement. On the one hand, the group is in Rojava, a society that has made ecology one of its basic principles and is threatened by the inhuman war of the Turkish regime with German weapons threatening their lives. On the other hand, the group in Chile, which from the beginning participated in the uprising under the slogan "The social crisis is also an ecological crisis". For this they are being combated by the military and police in the most brutal way. With this action, we want to bring our solidarity with these resistances to life, because the ecological crisis can only be overcome if it is thought of socially and internationally.

With the 29.11. a lot will get moving

The 29.11. has been selected as an action day because of the UN Climate Change Conference. This conference had to be postponed because of the uprisings in Chile at short notice. The COP25 is not a normal gathering when activists in the social and environmental movement in their host country are swept off the streets with tear gas and rubber bullets, while at the same time calling for world-wide climate justice louder than ever. We want to wake up with this temporary hunger strike, we want to take new steps in the fight for climate justice and make it clear to the leaders at the Climate Change Conference that our movement can not be ignored any further. On 29.11. We will end our hunger strike, hoping to have given a sign of solidarity and determination by then, which will once again motivate more people to work together in the cities, on the streets, in the pit and far beyond, for a social and ecological future stand up.

We make concrete demands to the German Federal Government:

1. Renegotiate the climate package and implement the demands of Fridays For Future.

2. Political right to strike for all.

3. Outright condemning of the Turkish war in Rojava and counterinsurgency in Chile and a comprehensive embargo on all arms exports to Turkey.

Anyone who has questions or wants to support me can reach me via Facebook :)

#UnPasoAdelante

Activistas de Fridays for Future Alemania en huelga de hambre

Nosotros, Sarah (19) de Fridays for Future Fráncfort del Meno y Carlos (20) de Fridays for Future Berlín, empezamos hoy una huelga de hambre de siete días hasta el Día Mundial para la Acción Climática el 29 de noviembre de 2019.

La crisis climática sigue profundizándose, el Amazonas sigue en llamas y por todas partes se percibe la desilusión y la percepción de no poder hacer nada. Se percibe entre la juventud, que en los últimos meses movieron montañas, sin haber logrado forzar un cambio esencial en la política climática.

Ya estamos muchos meses en la calle y no dejaremos de demandar nuestro futuro. Es por eso que comenzamos esta huelga de hambre. Dejamos en claro que no nos basta con “faltar clases”. Preferimos quedarnos con hambre a que se sacrifiquen nuestros medios de vida a favor de los intereses de una minoría privilegiada, forzando al resto del mundo a que luche por su supervivencia.

El paquete climático es una farsa

El paquete climático de la Coalición Grande alemana es un insulto contra las 1,4 millones de personas, que salieron a las calles el 20 de septiembre con Fridays for Future. Las demandas de Fridays for Future son conocidas: que los gobiernos cumplan con el Acuerdo de Paris. Aunque los políticos disimulen mala memoria sobre sus promesas, nosotros tenemos la memoria fresca y no descansaremos hasta que nuestras demandas sean cumplidas y se haga posible un futuro digno para todos.

Solidaridad internacional

Fridays for Future es un movimiento internacional y la solidaridad es de donde sacamos nuestra fuerza.

Desde Rojava hasta Chile los activistas de Fridays for Future están pidiendo nuestra solidaridad. Por un lado vemos la sección en Rojava, que está luchando por defender los fundamentos ecologistas de la Revolución de Rojava contra la inhumana guerra del régimen turco, que amenaza con sofocar a los pueblos del norte de Siria con armas alemanas. Y por el otro lado tenemos la sección chilena, la cual se ha transformado en un sujeto del levantamiento en Chile conforme a la línea: la crisis social es también una crisis ambiental. Por decir y actuar en acuerdo con esta simple verdad, el estado chileno los castiga con pacos y gas con métodos brutales. Con esta acción queremos manifestar nuestra solidaridad con estas luchas, dejando en claro que la solución a la cuestión ecológica será social e internacional.

El 29 de noviembre habrá mucho movimiento

El 29 de noviembre fue elegido como Día Mundial para la Acción Climática por la Conferencia Climática de las Naciones Unidas. Esta conferencia tuvo que trasladarse a España gracias a la resistencia de los pueblos de Chile. La COP25 no se puede definir como normal, cuando activistas de los movimientos sociales y ecológicos en el país anfitrión están siendo reprimidos con gas lacrimógeno y balines de goma. Con esta huelga de hambre queremos despertar, queremos hacer nuevos pasos en la lucha por la justicia climática y demostrar a los gobernantes, que ya no se nos puede ignorar. El 29 de noviembre terminaremos nuestra huelga de hambre, con la esperanza de haber causado un aumento en la solidaridad y de la determinación que motive a muchos más a que luchen por un futuro social en las ciudades, en las calles y en los pozos de carbón que ocuparemos.

Demandamos del gobierno alemán:

1. Renegociación del paquete climático sobre la base de las demandas de Fridays for Future.

2. El derecho a huelga política para todos.

3. La condenación abierta de la guerra de Turquía contra Rojava y de la contrainsurgencia en Chile.

Para contactarnos, pueden escribirnos por nuestras cuentas en las redes sociales."

