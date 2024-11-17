Bern: In Memory of Kyriakos Ximitris - 16.11. International Day of Action

On Saturday the 16th of November we met up in Bern under the bridge in front of Reitschule to paint a picture and hang up posters in solidarity with and rememberance of Kyriakos Ximitris. Together we lit candels and read a text in his memory.

Kyriakos, you will not be forgotten. Your struggle never dies!

Freedom and luck for Marianna, Dimitra and Dimitris! Hands off our comrades!

We will fight until everybody is free!