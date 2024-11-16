[B] Kundgebung in Gedenken an unseren gefallenen anarchistischen Gefährten Kyriakos Xymitiris und in Solidarität mit allen verfolgten Gefährt*innen.

Die gefallenen und inhaftierten Gefährt*innen waren und werden immer ein integraler Bestandteil unserer Kämpfe hier in Berlin sein. Deshalb laden wir alle ein, sich der Kundgebung auf dem Heinrichplatz (Kreuzberg) anzuschließen, einem der Orte des sozialen und politischen Lebens von Kyriakos in Berlin.

Wir kennen Kyriakos von unzähligen Versammlungen, Demonstrationen, Interventionen und Aktionen in Berlin. Jahrelang haben wir Seite an Seite für die Verteidigung von besetzten Häusern und rebellischen Kiezen, für die Freiheit von Gefangenen und in Solidarität mit dem internationalen Widerstand gekämpft. Kein Wetter zu kalt, um plakatieren zu gehen und kein Plenum zu lang, um bei ein paar Bierchen bis in die frühen Morgenstunden tiefgründige Diskussionen zu führen.

Marianna und Kyriakos waren seit Jahren ununterbrochen in Projekten der Gefangenensolidarität, in der internationalistischen Antikriegsbewegung, im Kampf für den palästinensischen Widerstand, in Aktionen zur Verteidigung des Viertels Exarchia, in den Kämpfen an den Universitäten, in der Verteidigung der befreiten Räume, in den Besetzungen und in jedem sozialen und Klassenkampf präsent. Sie haben sich diesen Kämpfen gewidmet und waren immer bereit, gemeinsam ihre rebellischsten Horizonte zu entdecken. Sie haben den vielschichtigen Kampf für die soziale Befreiung nicht nur theoretisch verteidigt, sondern sind seine wahrhaftigste Verkörperung. Sie haben mit allen Mitteln gegen die Welt der Macht, des Staates, des Kapitals, des Rassismus und des Patriarchats gekämpft, auf der Seite der Unterdrückten und der Rebellen, immer mit der Vision einer besseren Welt, einer Welt der Solidarität, der Gleichheit und der Freiheit.

Diese Kämpfe werden weitergehen, mit Kyriakos immer in unseren Herzen und an der Seite unserer Gefährt*innen Marianna, Dimitra und Dimitris.

Nach den Ereignissen vom 31.10. hat der griechische Staat, begleitet vom sozialen Kannibalismus der Massenmedien, eine Kampagne der Entpolitisierung und des Terrors gegen unsere Gefährt*innen entfaltet. Die mehrfach verletzte Gefährtin Marianna, die immer noch im Krankenhaus liegt, muss nun verschiedene und andauernde Versuche der Anti-Terror-Einheit ertragen, eine Aussage von ihr zu erpressen. Wir haben nicht vergessen, wie staatliche Stellen in der Vergangenheit verletzte und unter Medikamenten stehende Gefährt*innen unter Zwang verhört haben, um ihren körperlichen und geistigen Zustand auszunutzen. Diese Praktiken sind Folter und müssen sofort aufhören!

Die Verhaftungen unserer Gefährt*innen beruhen auf nichts anderem als der Kriminalisierung von Freundschaft und Solidarität durch die Anti-Terror-Gesetze. Auch die deutsche Polizei war wieder einmal involviert und hat den griechischen Behörden Ressourcen, wie Fingerabdrücke und Informationen, zur Verfügung gestellt, die nun zur Diffamierung unserer Gefährt*innen verwendet werden.

Gleichzeitig versuchen Fernsehsender und Zeitungen eine Aura der Amoralität, Rücksichtslosigkeit und entpolitisierter Kriminalität um unsere Gefährt*innen Marianna, Dimitra und Dimitris zu schaffen, indem sie absurde Spekulationen und persönliche Informationen über die drei verbreiten.

Niiemand von ihnen hat das Recht, über die politischen Entscheidungen des Kampfes zu sprechen, die zu den Ereignissen vom 31.10. führten. Die Gefährt*innen werden sprechen, wenn sie es wollen. Die antagonistische Bewegung wird sprechen, wir alle, die wir an der Seite des Gefährten Kyriakos und der Gefährtin Marianna standen, die wir von ihrer klaren Vision und ihrer unnachgiebigen Militanz inspiriert wurden und weiterhin inspiriert werden.

In dieser Zeit des unsagbaren Verlustes, der Trauer und der Wut stehen wir kollektiv und in revolutionärer Solidarität an der Seite unserer Gefährt*innen Marianna, Dimitra und Dimitris. An der Seite unserer kämpfenden Gefährt*innen in Athen, deren Schmerz wir teilen. An der Seite aller, die entschlossen sind, unsere gemeinsamen Kämpfe und das Vermächtnis des gefallenen anarchistischen Kämpfers Kyriakos Xymitiris zu verteidigen.

A death in action is an eternal call to struggle!

Im Gedenken an unseren gefallenen Gefährten gedenken wir auch all der anderen Revolutionär*innen, die wir in der Vergangenheit verloren haben. Die Kämpfe, die sie führten, und die Mittel, die sie wählten, werden sie für immer mit unseren aktuellen und zukünftigen Kämpfen verbinden.

Auf Demonstrationen, beim Aufhängen von Plakaten oder im bewaffneten Kampf, ganz gleich, welches Mittel sie wählten: wir haben Gefährt*innen in allen Teilen unserer Bewegungen und unserer Geschichte verloren, und deshalb werden wir uns nicht spalten lassen, wenn wir unsere revolutionäre Geschichte in all ihren Teilen verteidigen und ehren.

The right belongs to those who revolt

16.11.2024 | 17:00 | Heinrichplatz

Manifestation in memory of our fallen anarchist comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris and in solidarity with all persecuted comrades

On the 31st of October, in an explosion in an apartment in Ampelokipi (Athens), our anarchist comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris fell in the battle for social and class liberation.

Our anarchist comrade Marianna suffered severe injuries and is still being treated at Evangelismos Hospital under constant police surveillance, while our comrade Dimitris and our anarchist comrade Dimitra have been arrested in the aftermath.

On the 16th of November, the international day of action and in memory of the dead anarchist fighter Kyriakos, we will gather to honour the life of our friend and comrade and to show our unconditional solidarity with the Persecuted in Athens.

The fallen and imprisoned comrades have been and always will be an integral part of our struggles here in Berlin and therefore we invite everyone to join the manifestation on Heinrichplatz (Kreuzberg), one of the places of Kyriakos' social and political life in Berlin.

We know Kyriakos from countless assemblies, demonstrations, interventions and actions in Berlin. For years we fought side-by-side in the defence of squats and rebellious neighbourhoods, for the freedom of prisoners and in solidarity with the international resistance. No weather too cold to go out for postering and no plenum too long, to continue deep discussions with some beers until the early mornings.

Marianna and Kyriakos have for years been continuously present in prisoner solidarity projects, in the anti-war-internationalist movement, in the struggle for the Palestinian resistance, in actions to defend the neighborhood of Exarchia, in the struggles inside the universities, in the defense of the liberated spaces, of occupations and in every social and class struggle. Dedicated to these struggles, always willing to discover together their most rebellious extensions. They have not only theoretically defended the multifaceted struggle towards social liberation, but are its truest embodiment. They have taken a fighting position, by all means, against the world of power, the state, capital, racism, patriarchy, on the side of the oppressed and the rebels, always with a vision of a better world, a world of solidarity, equality and freedom.

These fights will continue with Kyriakos always in our hearts and on the side of our comrades Marianna, Dimitra and Dimitris.

After the events of 31.10. the greek state, accompanied by the social cannibalism of mass-media outlets, unfolded a campaign of depoliticization and terror against our comrades. The multi-injured comrade Marianna who is still hospitalized now has to endure various and ongoing attempts by the anti-terror unit to pressure her for a testimony. We have not forgotten how state agencies in the past have forced interrogations on injured and medicated comrades, trying to exploit their physical and mental state. These practices are torture and have to stop immediatly!

The arrests of our comrades are based on nothing else than the criminalization of friendship and solidarity under anti-terror laws. Also the German police were involved once again and provided the Greek authorities with resources, such as fingerprints and information, which are now used to defame our companions.

At the same time TV Channels and newspapers are deliberately trying to create an aura of immorality, recklesness and depoliticized criminality around our comrades Marianna, Dimitra and Dimitris by spreading horrendous speculations and personal information of the three.

None of these thugs has the right to speak about the political choices of the struggle that led to the events of 31.10. The comrades will speak when they choose to. The antagonistic movement will speak, all of us who walked alongside comrade Kyriakos and comrade Marianna, who were inspired and continue to be inspired by their clear vision and unyielding militancy.

In this times of unspeakable loss, grief and anger; we stand collectively and in revolutionary solidarity on the side of our dear comrades Marianna, Dimitra and Dimitris. On the side of our fighting comrades in Athens, whose pain we share. On the side of everyone, determined to defend our collective struggles and the legacy of fallen anarchist fighter Kyriakos Xymitiris.

A death in action is an eternal call to struggle!

In remembering our fallen comrade we also remember all the other revolutionaries we have lost in the past. The struggles they fought and the means they chose to take will connect them forever with our present fights and those to come.

On demonstrations, hanging posters or in the armed struggle, no matter which means they chose: we lost comrades in all different parts of our movements and history and therefore we will not be divided defending and honouring our revolutionary history in all its parts.

The right belongs to those who revolt

16.11.2024 | 5pm | Heinrichplatz

Berlin Assembly In Memory and Solidarity With Kyriakos Xymitiris, Marianna M., Dimitra And The Fourth Accused Comrade