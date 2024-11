Wir stehen zusammen in Solidarität, Wut und Trauer – von Bern bis Athen

_____________________________________________________________________________

We stand together in solidarity, anger and grief - from Bern to Athens

On Thursday, October 31st, there was an explosion in Ambelokipi in Athens and we heard that our anarchist comrade Kyriakos Xymitris died.

Our comrade Marianna was seriously injured and is now in hospital in the hands of the cops.

Two other comrades, Dimitra and another person, were also arrested.

We are full of grief and horror about the accident and full of anger and hatred towards the cops.

The loss of an anarchist comrade leaves a hole in our hearts.

We are in deepest solidarity with Marianna, Dimitra and the other person. You are part of our struggles and inspiration. We send you love and strength!

We also send love, strength and solidarity to all the anarchist comrades in Greece fighting on the streets, in the solidarity assemblies, in front of the hospitals, in and in front of the prisons.

Hands off Marianna, freedom for Dimitra and the other arrested comrade!

Solidarity, freedom and good luck to all those persecuted, on the run and imprisoned!

Kyriakos Xymitris, you will be remembered, as our Greek comrades wrote:

Those who die in the heat of battle never die.

Anarchists from Bern